Two weeks before the University of Miami’s season opener against Bethune-Cookman, the Hurricanes had their second fall scrimmage late Saturday afternoon, likely solidifying several spots on the yet-to-be-revealed depth chart — though coach Mario Cristobal said there are still “several battles for significant roles and other roles that are still up in the air that will carry on into next week.”

CORAL GABLES, FL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO