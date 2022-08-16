Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Dog the Bounty Hunter says he’s ready to help crack Kiely Rodni case after chilling update revealed
Dog the Bounty Hunter has revealed he's ready to help out the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni, as the case receives a chilling update from law enforcement. The 16-year-old went missing on August 6 after attending a graduation party in northern California. So far, clues have been discovered pertaining...
Shauwna Campbell, Nicollet Mall shooting victim, dies from injuries
MINNEAPOLIS -- A young woman has died after being shot at 9th Street and Nicollet Mall on Aug. 10, Minneapolis police announced Saturday.Shauwna Campbell, 25, was a mother to two children: 6-year-old Elysia and 2-year-old Charles, Jr.In an interview with WCCO, the victim's mother spoke out about gun violence."You look at the news and that's all you hear now is somebody getting shot. And then it's women shooting now, it used to be the guys, the gang members, but now it's females doing it, and not caring," said Margaret Daniels.Hennepin County attorneys charged Perisha Young, 23, with attempted murder and first-degree assault for the incident.According to the criminal complaint, surveillance cameras captured Campbell and Young arguing. Someone stepped in to stop the argument when Young could be seen pulling a gun out of her purse, taking several steps toward Campbell, and shooting her at close range.Young faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.Campbell's death marks the 59th homicide of the year in Minneapolis.
