5-Minute Style & Hair Care Essentials For All Your Busy Beauty Queen Needs — Shop Now

It's been a Busy Girl Summer for sure.

That being said, having a lot on your plate leaves little-to-no time for your own personal care.

With the summer humidity and dryness from swimming in oceans and pools all season long, your hair may be left as one big helpless mess .

When heading home after a long day of work, school or any other errands or activities you may have, it can seem nearly impossible to fit in all the wellness 'to-do's' we are instructed to perform .

Sometimes there is simply not enough hours in the day to accomplish a full skin care routine, long shower and a 20-minute hair mask. Although that may be what is "best" in terms of self care, this doesn't mean it is necessarily realistic.

Luckily, celebrity hair stylist Andrew Fitzsimons has a unique line of hair products directed toward quick and easy maintenance and styling. On a day where you feel like you have had enough, grab these essentials and finish your hair routine in under five minutes!

Fitzsimons is known for styling iconic celebrities' hairdos — including the Kardashian sisters, Kylie Jenner , Jennifer Lopez and more — and has brought his star-studded talent and knowledge into an affordable line of hair care

So, not only will you have an obtainable short and sweet routine when it's not wash day, but you can do so while staying on budget!

Tired of not having time to take care of your hair?

Ulta

Andrew Fitzsimons' Discreet AF Dry Shampoo retails for $14 at ulta.com .

Ulta

Andrew Fitzsimons' Prism Shine Invisible Shine Hair Spray retails for $14 at ulta.com .

Ulta

Andrew Fitzsimons' Body Volume Blow Dry Hold Spray retails for $14 at ulta.com .

Ulta

Andrew Fitzsimons' AF1 Restructuring 10-in-1 Leave-In Conditioner retails for $14 at ulta.com .

