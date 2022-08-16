ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Football legend Peter Schmeichel charging £4,500 for fans to dine with him over two-course dinner

By Stephen Moyes
The US Sun
 4 days ago

FOOTBALL legend Peter Schmeichel is charging £4,500 for fans to dine with him over a two-course dinner.

The sum is for a table of up to ten people to join the ex-Manchester United and Denmark goalie in a private hotel dining room before an Evening with Peter Schmeichel bash.

Football legend Peter Schmeichel is charging £4,500 for fans to dine with him over a two-course dinner Credit: Times Newspapers Ltd

They also get a signed footie shirt, a photo with the 58-year-old star and seats at the main event.

It will be held at Leonardo Royal Tower Bridge in London in January and is being advertised on Facebook and other social media channels.

General admission to the chat about Peter’s career and a Q&A session are £40. A ticket and photo is £85.

One Man United fan hit out: “Hasn’t he got enough cash already?”

Another said: “If you don’t like it, you don’t go.”

