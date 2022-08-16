ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

WAFB.com

Answering parent's questions about back-to-school health

Authorities describe the car used to drive away as a white colored Honda Accord. Matt Williams delivers your Thursday morning headlines. Getting your questions answered about back-to-school health. Updated: 9 hours ago. 1.3% of Louisiana children 5 and under have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

THE INVESTIGATORS: DCFS supervisor resigns, worker suspended following botched handling of child’s overdose death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As a sweeping investigation into the overdose death of two-year-old Mitchell Robinson, III, rages on, Louisiana’s Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has admitted a case worker’s sick leave and a supervisor’s oversight may have played a big role. The case worker has since been suspended and their supervisor resigned from DCFS right as leadership with the agency was preparing to fire her. The agency has also reviewed every case managed by those employees.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WAFB.com

Officials: 3 killed after planes collided in California

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say three people and a dog were killed after two small planes collided in Northern California while trying to land at a rural airport. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday that the names of those killed Thursday at the Watsonville Municipal Airport will be released once their families have been notified.
WATSONVILLE, CA

