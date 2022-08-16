ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Dawn L Ashley Clark
4d ago

this is just going to take the crime rate off the charts. high crime is to blame for this no cash bail. look at new York, California the same. Illinois is being destroyed by jelly butt and Lightfoot.

Tom Foolery
4d ago

This is pure liberal thinking. Putting criminals back on the streets because they can't afford to be held accountable. They will know that they are going to be released and will know if they are guilty they will just go out and do it again cause they are probably going to jail for the 1st time they were caught so might as well get it while they can. On top of that it reduces the money for running the courthouse so that will result in higher taxes for the law abiding citizens.

Kevin Dailey
4d ago

wait so commit a crime get arrested then go home and wait for trial makes a community safer ? someone explain that to me

The Center Square

Illinois congressional candidates take stands on Inflation Reduction Act

(The Center Square) – The Inflation Reduction Act is now law, but the effects on the economy and energy sector will be talked about for years. The $740 billion package was signed into law Tuesday by President Joe Biden. While experts believe it won’t meaningfully reduce inflation, the law will send hundreds of billions of dollars towards fighting climate change, reducing prescription drug prices, and cutting the deficit.
The Center Square

Cox: Most important part of Inflation Reduction Act wasn't in the bill

(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox said Thursday that the most important part of the Inflation Reduction Act was nowhere to be found in the engrossed version. “That is permitting reform that was promised to Sen. (Joe) Manchin,” Cox said at his monthly news conference broadcast on PBS Utah. “Now whether that promise will be fulfilled we don’t know but I’m certainly hopeful.”
The Crusader Newspaper

Student organization speaks out against U of I vaccination mandate

A student organization is calling out an Illinois university for requiring proof of vaccination this fall. Despite a directive from the governor that removed a requirement for institutions of higher learning to implement a vaccine mandate, the University of Illinois announced that its three campus locations will continue to require students and faculty to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.
WTWO/WAWV

Firearm enforcement blitz across Illinois

ILLINOIS — The state saw extra enforcement of its gun laws from June 16 to July 31 during which more than 1,000 people had their firearms legally taken away. Illinois State Police (ISP) Director Brendan Kelly, alongside Cook County Sheriff’s Department Chief Leo Schmitz, discussed the recent firearm enforcement at a Thursday morning press conference. […]
The Center Square

Arkansas lawmakers question claims of teacher shortages

(The Center Square) - Members of the Arkansas Legislative Council grilled officials from the Department of Education on Thursday after they asked for a rule change on teacher licenses. An emergency rule would have allowed school districts to hire teachers with provisional licenses enrolled in an alternate educator preparation program....
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois ComEd customers to get refund

(WTVO) — People living in Illinois will get a refund on their electric bills next spring as part of a $31 million agreement with ComEd. The utility agreed to the refunds for its role in a bribery scheme to curry favor with then House Speaker Michael Madigan. The Illinois Commerce Commission approved the settlement, which […]
The Center Square

Delaware has new retirement plan for private sector workers

(The Center Square) – A new retirement plan will be available to private sector workers in Delaware. House Bill 205, which was signed into law by Gov. John Carney on Thursday, will establish the Delaware Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings program. Under the program, workers will automatically be enrolled in the state-run retirement savings plan; they have an option to not participate.
The Center Square

The top fundraisers among Wisconsin statewide elected offices

Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns. While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate...
The Center Square

Critics slam $350 cash payments to Georgia welfare recipients engineered by Gov. Kemp

(The Center Square) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is again turning to the federal government to dole out more cash to Peach State residents. The governor has funneled more than $1 billion in money from the American Rescue Plan's State Fiscal Recovery Fund to the state's Department of Human Services. The agency will give up to $350 in cash to Medicaid, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families recipients in Georgia.
The Center Square

The Center Square

ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

