Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Child dead, mother being treated for severe burns after crash on Lloyd Expressway in Evansville
A young child that was pulled from a fiery Friday night crash in Evansville, Indiana has died, and the child's mother is currently being treated for severe burns, according to authorities. The Evansville Fire Department says crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the eastbound Lloyd Expressway near Highway 41...
wevv.com
Police: Evansville woman intentionally hits multiple cars while drunk driving
An Evansville woman is facing several charges after police say she intentionally hit multiple cars while driving under the influence of alcohol. According to an affidavit, Evansville police officers were dispatched to a home on North Heidelbach Avenue late Friday night. When officers arrived, they say that 29-year-old Ashley Morgan...
14news.com
Toddler killed, mother badly burned in fiery crash on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a single-car crash in Vanderburgh County on Friday night. This happened on the eastbound lanes of Lloyd Expressway at Highway 41 slightly before 7:30 p.m. The Evansville Police Department says the car slammed into the median and burst into flames. Fire...
wevv.com
Owensboro's Blue Bridge closing to traffic Saturday
In Owensboro, Kentucky, the Glover Cary bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, will be closed to drivers on Saturday. Officials with the city say it's part of the annual Bridge Day event, which returns on Saturday as part of the Owensboro Hydrofair weekend activities. The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14news.com
Evansville church hit by vandals
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating vandalism at an Evansville church. They say a glass window and door were busted out at St. Mary’s Church downtown. That’s on Cherry Street. It happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police also say the suspects threw several rocks at another...
wevv.com
Two flown to hospital after house explosion in Wabash County
Multiple emergency crews were called to the scene of a house explosion on North 2360 Boulevard in Allendale, Illinois on Friday. The Wabash County Sheriff's office confirms the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Two people were inside the home at the time, and were flown to a Louisville...
wevv.com
Wesselman Woods set to reopen after early August storms
A popular nature reserve in Evansville, Indiana, will be back open to the public soon following a lengthy closure caused by storm damage. Officials at Wesselman Woods tell 44News they'll be welcoming the public back on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The preserve had been closed since heavy winds and rain swept...
wevv.com
Arrest made after bank robbery on Evansville's north side
Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at Old National Bank on First Avenue. 47-year old Derrick Staser was arrested on Robbery and Intimidation charges just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say, they were called to the bank for a hold-up alarm. Police say Staser showed a note to the bank...
IN THIS ARTICLE
14news.com
Driver hurt in Newburgh crash
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Newburgh. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 66 east of Highway 261. Just once car was involved. It could be seen off the road and in a ditch. Authorities say the...
wevv.com
Drivers, student injured during school bus crash in Posey County
A school bus crash near Mt. Vernon on SR62 and Sauerkraut Lane sent three people, including a student, to the hospital. Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says emergency agencies were dispatched to a crash with injuries involving a Mt.Vernon Metropolitan School District school bus. The collision happened around 3:30 Thursday.
14news.com
Police: Man arrested following robbery at Evansville bank
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at the Old National Bank on North First Avenue. 47-year-old Derrick Staser was arrested on robbery and intimidation charges on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the bank just before 1 p.m. in reference to a holdup alarm, according to...
wevv.com
Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street. Officers say they found...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
wevv.com
Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night
Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
Cause of motel fire that shut down Hwy 41 under investigation
The intersection of Lynch road and Highway 41 is closed and so is northbound Fares Avenue at Diamond Avenue closed.
wevv.com
Evansville restaurant releases statement after employees accused of child neglect
An Evansville, Indiana restaurant has issued a public statement after two of its employees were accused of child neglect. As reported on Wednesday, two individuals were arrested on charges of neglect after someone called 911 and said they saw a small child left alone in a vehicle while getting food at the Mister B's Pizza & Wings restaurant in Evansville.
wevv.com
Henderson police setting up safety checkpoints
The Henderson police will be setting up sobriety checkpoints throughout the city. Police say the safety checkpoints will focus on impaired drivers. There will be checkpoints at several intersections in the city. The checkpoints will be in effect for three days; August 19, 20, and 21.
HPD: Two arrests made after narcotics investigation
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) helped other agencies with a narcotics investigation that ended in two arrests. HPD says on August 18, HPD and Kentucky State Police DESI Task Force finished up a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson, with the arrests of Jeremy Book, 46, of Henderson, and Kristin Wright, […]
wevv.com
Volunteers needed for Patoka Lake cleanup
As the summer season winds down, it will soon be time for a post-summer cleanup at Patoka Lake. The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee's annual cleanup day is Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 am. Anyone of any age group who shows up to help will be given an area to...
14news.com
Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
Comments / 0