ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wevv.com

Police: Evansville woman intentionally hits multiple cars while drunk driving

An Evansville woman is facing several charges after police say she intentionally hit multiple cars while driving under the influence of alcohol. According to an affidavit, Evansville police officers were dispatched to a home on North Heidelbach Avenue late Friday night. When officers arrived, they say that 29-year-old Ashley Morgan...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Owensboro's Blue Bridge closing to traffic Saturday

In Owensboro, Kentucky, the Glover Cary bridge, also known as the Blue Bridge, will be closed to drivers on Saturday. Officials with the city say it's part of the annual Bridge Day event, which returns on Saturday as part of the Owensboro Hydrofair weekend activities. The Glover Cary “Blue Bridge”...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vanderburgh County, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Vanderburgh County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Evansville, IN
Accidents
14news.com

Evansville church hit by vandals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating vandalism at an Evansville church. They say a glass window and door were busted out at St. Mary’s Church downtown. That’s on Cherry Street. It happened sometime overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Police also say the suspects threw several rocks at another...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Two flown to hospital after house explosion in Wabash County

Multiple emergency crews were called to the scene of a house explosion on North 2360 Boulevard in Allendale, Illinois on Friday. The Wabash County Sheriff's office confirms the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Two people were inside the home at the time, and were flown to a Louisville...
WABASH COUNTY, IL
wevv.com

Wesselman Woods set to reopen after early August storms

A popular nature reserve in Evansville, Indiana, will be back open to the public soon following a lengthy closure caused by storm damage. Officials at Wesselman Woods tell 44News they'll be welcoming the public back on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The preserve had been closed since heavy winds and rain swept...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Arrest made after bank robbery on Evansville's north side

Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at Old National Bank on First Avenue. 47-year old Derrick Staser was arrested on Robbery and Intimidation charges just after 1:30 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say, they were called to the bank for a hold-up alarm. Police say Staser showed a note to the bank...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Accident#North Weinbach Avenue
14news.com

Driver hurt in Newburgh crash

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Newburgh. It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 66 east of Highway 261. Just once car was involved. It could be seen off the road and in a ditch. Authorities say the...
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Drivers, student injured during school bus crash in Posey County

A school bus crash near Mt. Vernon on SR62 and Sauerkraut Lane sent three people, including a student, to the hospital. Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says emergency agencies were dispatched to a crash with injuries involving a Mt.Vernon Metropolitan School District school bus. The collision happened around 3:30 Thursday.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Police: Man arrested following robbery at Evansville bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating a robbery at the Old National Bank on North First Avenue. 47-year-old Derrick Staser was arrested on robbery and intimidation charges on Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the bank just before 1 p.m. in reference to a holdup alarm, according to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Investigation into death of 25-year-old Owensboro man underway

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky say they're investigating the death of a 25-year-old man after an incident that happened Monday. The Owensboro Police Department says the investigation started around 4:45 p.m. on Monday when officers were called to the intersection of Sutton Lane and West 2nd Street. Officers say they found...
OWENSBORO, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHI

New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Man, woman and child shot at in Evansville late Wednesday night

Multiple teens may have been involved in an attempted shooting in Evansville, Indiana late Wednesday night. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of South Morton Avenue and Powell Avenue late Wednesday around 11 p.m. While in the area, an officer got flagged...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville restaurant releases statement after employees accused of child neglect

An Evansville, Indiana restaurant has issued a public statement after two of its employees were accused of child neglect. As reported on Wednesday, two individuals were arrested on charges of neglect after someone called 911 and said they saw a small child left alone in a vehicle while getting food at the Mister B's Pizza & Wings restaurant in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson police setting up safety checkpoints

The Henderson police will be setting up sobriety checkpoints throughout the city. Police say the safety checkpoints will focus on impaired drivers. There will be checkpoints at several intersections in the city. The checkpoints will be in effect for three days; August 19, 20, and 21.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Two arrests made after narcotics investigation

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) helped other agencies with a narcotics investigation that ended in two arrests. HPD says on August 18, HPD and Kentucky State Police DESI Task Force finished up a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson, with the arrests of Jeremy Book, 46, of Henderson, and Kristin Wright, […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Volunteers needed for Patoka Lake cleanup

As the summer season winds down, it will soon be time for a post-summer cleanup at Patoka Lake. The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee's annual cleanup day is Saturday, September 24 at 8:00 am. Anyone of any age group who shows up to help will be given an area to...
PATOKA, IN
14news.com

Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy