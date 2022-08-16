Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man found shot to death in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Augusta. Investigators say on Saturday, August 20, at 2:44 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle in reference to shots fired and one down. When they arrived, a male victim, later identified as 29-year-old […]
WRDW-TV
Suspect arrested in drive-by shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting at a woman who was trying to move a stalled car off Jefferson Davis Highway. It happened between 1:15 and 1:20 p.m. July 29 at 631 Jefferson Davis Highway, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.
WIS-TV
Deputies conduct controlled purchases from Leesville woman, arrest her for trafficking meth
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A woman has been arrested after being accused of trafficking meth last week. According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Telisa Dee Patterson, 45, has been charged with four counts of trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute schedule III narcotics, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Man faces three attempted murder charges after shooting on Jefferson Davis Highway
A local man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Aiken. Brandon Keith Ingram, 31, of Aiken, was arrested and charged Tuesday with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records. On July 29, police responded to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxg.com
One person killed in Vanderbilt Circle homicide
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Richmond County officials are investigating a homicide that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At 2:44 am, Deputies responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle in reference to shots fired. There, they found 29-year-old Nakendrick Glover with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene at 3:45 am. The Richmond County Coroner's Office says an autopsy has been scheduled.
WRDW-TV
Early morning shooting kills 1 person in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta on Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle just before 2:45 a.m. in reference to shots fired and one person injured. When deputies got to the scene, they found one...
Burke County couple wanted for aggravated animal cruelty
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two former Blythe residents wanted in connection to an animal cruelty investigation.
wfxg.com
Simon Powell case: What happens now
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office feels it's past time to bring Simon Powell home. The Sheriff's Office says it is following every lead, while waiting for the GBI to identify remains that were found recently. The Sheriff's Office believes Powell was a victim of foul play. We now know officials are also interviewing two more people. Information received could lead to more arrests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxg.com
UPDATE: Police activity near the canal in downtown Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to North Augusta Public Safety, the incident on the canal Friday morning was a water rescue. A boat had become disabled and law enforcement was helping. ----------- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a potential water rescue on Goodrich...
WRDW-TV
Edgefield County driver gets prison for DUI that left kids scarred
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 53–year-old Edgefield County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a DUI crash that injured three people, scarring two children’s faces for life. John Williams Jr., 53, pleaded guilty this week to felony driving under the influence with great bodily injury,...
Newnan Times-Herald
‘Upset’ Evans student threatens shooting
An “upset” Evans Middle School student allegedly threatened to “shoot up the school” Friday. According to a letter sent to parents by Principal Jessica Slaton, students informed a teacher about the threat around 8:30 a.m. The student who reportedly made the threat was pulled from class and was found to have no weapons, school officials said.
WRDW-TV
4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxg.com
Aiken structure fire under investigation
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken Department of Public Safety are on the scene of a structure fire off of Lamplight Street in Aiken. A spokesperson says the call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. and the fire is said to be out at this time. Crews on...
Man facing attempted murder charges after Graniteville shooting
A 19-year-old man is facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Graniteville. Darrick Martino Harris Newsome, 19, of Graniteville, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a shooting incident on AP Nivens Street on the evening of July 13.
Glascock County student charged with terroristic threats after social media post
The post was of a GCCS student that had what appeared to be a pistol in the student’s waist band.
wfxg.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident at Robert C. Daniel and Walton Way Extension
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says it is working an accident at Robert C. Daniel and Walton Way Extension. The call came in at 12:15 p.m. and dispatch says there are possible injuries. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while deputies work the accident.
WRDW-TV
Another online post puts Glascock County school on alert
GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time this week, a social media post by a student has caused alarm in Glascock County. Deputies were informed around 10 p.m. Thursday of a social media post picturing a Glascock County middle school student with what appeared to be a handgun at their waistband. The post contained the wording “#schoolday,” according to authorities.
WRDW-TV
SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers and others arrested a wanted man Tuesday at an Augusta apartment complex. Around 2:50 pm, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force found Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway. Crawford was...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office no longer responding immediately to alarm calls
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- Beginning August 16, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is implementing a new procedure called Verified Response. This means law enforcement will only respond to an activated alarm, home or business, if there is a video or an eyewitness to a break in. Richmond County Deputies responded to more than 82,000 alarm calls […]
Car collides with motorcycle in Aiken County, injuries reported
First responders are on the scene of a crash in Aiken County.
Comments / 1