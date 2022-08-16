ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

WJBF

Man found shot to death in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following an early morning shooting in Augusta. Investigators say on Saturday, August 20, at 2:44 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle in reference to shots fired and one down. When they arrived, a male victim, later identified as 29-year-old […]
AUGUSTA, GA
Richmond County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
County
Richmond County, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
wfxg.com

One person killed in Vanderbilt Circle homicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Richmond County officials are investigating a homicide that left one person dead early Saturday morning. At 2:44 am, Deputies responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle in reference to shots fired. There, they found 29-year-old Nakendrick Glover with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene at 3:45 am. The Richmond County Coroner's Office says an autopsy has been scheduled.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Early morning shooting kills 1 person in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta on Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office responded to the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle just before 2:45 a.m. in reference to shots fired and one person injured. When deputies got to the scene, they found one...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Simon Powell case: What happens now

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office feels it's past time to bring Simon Powell home. The Sheriff's Office says it is following every lead, while waiting for the GBI to identify remains that were found recently. The Sheriff's Office believes Powell was a victim of foul play. We now know officials are also interviewing two more people. Information received could lead to more arrests.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
#Ga#Violent Crimes Division#Us Marshals#Rivercreek Apartments
wfxg.com

UPDATE: Police activity near the canal in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - According to North Augusta Public Safety, the incident on the canal Friday morning was a water rescue. A boat had become disabled and law enforcement was helping. ----------- The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says they are on the scene of a potential water rescue on Goodrich...
AUGUSTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

‘Upset’ Evans student threatens shooting

An “upset” Evans Middle School student allegedly threatened to “shoot up the school” Friday. According to a letter sent to parents by Principal Jessica Slaton, students informed a teacher about the threat around 8:30 a.m. The student who reportedly made the threat was pulled from class and was found to have no weapons, school officials said.
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

4 victims ID’d in Aiken County, Emanuel County crashes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Coroners on Thursday released the identities of four people killed in an Emanuel County crash and one person killed in an Aiken County crash. The wrecks were among a string of them that’s left nine people dead so far this week in the region. Emanuel...
EMANUEL COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken structure fire under investigation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Officials with Aiken Department of Public Safety are on the scene of a structure fire off of Lamplight Street in Aiken. A spokesperson says the call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. and the fire is said to be out at this time. Crews on...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Another online post puts Glascock County school on alert

GIBSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the second time this week, a social media post by a student has caused alarm in Glascock County. Deputies were informed around 10 p.m. Thursday of a social media post picturing a Glascock County middle school student with what appeared to be a handgun at their waistband. The post contained the wording “#schoolday,” according to authorities.
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

SWAT officers converge on Augusta apartment complex

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT officers and others arrested a wanted man Tuesday at an Augusta apartment complex. Around 2:50 pm, the U.S. Marshal’s South East Regional Task Force found Terrell Crawford Jr., 23, at River Creek Apartments, 2525 Center West Parkway. Crawford was...
AUGUSTA, GA

