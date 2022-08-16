Read full article on original website
Related
techeblog.com
Extremely Rare Apple AirPower Prototype Surfaces in Hands-On Video
The Apple AirPower charging mat was announced alongside the iPhone X back in 2017, but unfortunately, they ran into several manufacturing issues, which caused them to cancel the product entirely two years later. Instead, they released the MagSafe Duo, a smaller version compatible with the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. At least one person managed to get their hands on an AirPower prototype and shows us what’s underneath the cover.
Woman who fell asleep in the sun horrified when she woke up and saw her forehead
We've all drifted off while sunbathing, only to wake up in a panic wondering how long we could have been baking for. Beautician Sirin Murad, 25, from London was left in total shock when she woke up from a nap in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria, to find her forehead was very red and sore.
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walmart and Dollar General forced to deny huge rumor – leaving some shoppers frustrated
DOLLAR General and Walmart have been forced to shut down a swirl of rumors about their shopping experience. A viral Facebook post announced that the store would become a 24-hour operation, leaving fans confused while the store took action against the allegations. The August 14 post, shared over 14,000 times,...
techeblog.com
Engineers at MIT Fabricate a Chip-less, Wireless Electronic Skin That Senses and Transmits Signals
MIT engineers have fabricated an innovative electronic skin capable of communicating wirelessly without requiring onboard chips or batteries. This skin consists of a flexible, semiconducting film that conforms to the skin, with the heart of it being an ultrathin, high-quality film of gallium nitride, a material that is known for its piezoelectric properties.
techeblog.com
Corsair Voyager a1600 Gaming and Streaming Laptop Released, Here’s an Early Hands-On Review
The Corsair Voyager a1600 gaming and streaming laptop was first announced back in May, but today, the it is now available for order, priced from $2,699.99 USD. Measuring just 19.8mm thick, it can be configured with an 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, AMD Radeon RX 6800M mobile graphics, and Corsair Vengeance DDR5 SODIMM RAM.
techeblog.com
LG Wing Dual-Screen Smartphone Gets Turned Into a Handheld Game Console
If the Valve Steam Deck is just too large for you, this LG Wing-based handheld game console should do the trick. This dual-screen smartphone never really took off after it was released in 2020, but one custom device maker in China managed to give it second life, or at least its 3.9-inch secondary screen.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $1070, Get an Acer Swift X Creator Laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U for $889.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Acer Swift X Creator Laptop is a great Macbook Air alternative, with enough power for gaming, work, streaming, and more, all for $889.99 shipped, today only, originally $1069.99. At just 3.06-pounds, it features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS LED screen, AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 52Wh battery good for up to 13-hours of use on a single charge. Product page.
techeblog.com
SWEL’s Waveline Magnet Concept Generates Electricity from Ocean Waves, Looks Like a Spine
Cyprus-based Cyprus-based Sea Wave Energy Limited (SWEL) has been working on their Waveline Magnet Concept, which is a technology that can harness electricity from ocean waves. Simply put, the technology consists of multiple floating platforms that are connected to one another, resembling a spine. These platforms are flexible and modular, allowing them to follow the motion of the waves.
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $250, Get an Amazon Echo Show 15 Smart Display with Alexa for $189.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Amazon Echo Show 15 smart display can be hung on a wall and used for a variety of purposes, all for $189.99 shipped, today only, originally $249.99. Not just any smart display, this one has a new visual ID feature where Alexa can recognize and personalize the on-screen information on Echo Show 15 just for you. Once enrolled, if you walk in front of Echo Show 15, the screen automatically updates to show you a custom greeting, your personal reminders, calendar events, recently played music, or personal notes from others in your home. Product page.
Comments / 0