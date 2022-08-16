ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Extremely Rare Apple AirPower Prototype Surfaces in Hands-On Video

The Apple AirPower charging mat was announced alongside the iPhone X back in 2017, but unfortunately, they ran into several manufacturing issues, which caused them to cancel the product entirely two years later. Instead, they released the MagSafe Duo, a smaller version compatible with the iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch. At least one person managed to get their hands on an AirPower prototype and shows us what’s underneath the cover.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Glasses#Nanotechnology#Smartphone
techeblog.com

Engineers at MIT Fabricate a Chip-less, Wireless Electronic Skin That Senses and Transmits Signals

MIT engineers have fabricated an innovative electronic skin capable of communicating wirelessly without requiring onboard chips or batteries. This skin consists of a flexible, semiconducting film that conforms to the skin, with the heart of it being an ultrathin, high-quality film of gallium nitride, a material that is known for its piezoelectric properties.
ENGINEERING
techeblog.com

LG Wing Dual-Screen Smartphone Gets Turned Into a Handheld Game Console

If the Valve Steam Deck is just too large for you, this LG Wing-based handheld game console should do the trick. This dual-screen smartphone never really took off after it was released in 2020, but one custom device maker in China managed to give it second life, or at least its 3.9-inch secondary screen.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $1070, Get an Acer Swift X Creator Laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800U for $889.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Acer Swift X Creator Laptop is a great Macbook Air alternative, with enough power for gaming, work, streaming, and more, all for $889.99 shipped, today only, originally $1069.99. At just 3.06-pounds, it features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS LED screen, AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPU, 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD, and a 52Wh battery good for up to 13-hours of use on a single charge. Product page.
COMPUTERS
techeblog.com

SWEL’s Waveline Magnet Concept Generates Electricity from Ocean Waves, Looks Like a Spine

Cyprus-based Cyprus-based Sea Wave Energy Limited (SWEL) has been working on their Waveline Magnet Concept, which is a technology that can harness electricity from ocean waves. Simply put, the technology consists of multiple floating platforms that are connected to one another, resembling a spine. These platforms are flexible and modular, allowing them to follow the motion of the waves.
ECONOMY
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $250, Get an Amazon Echo Show 15 Smart Display with Alexa for $189.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Amazon Echo Show 15 smart display can be hung on a wall and used for a variety of purposes, all for $189.99 shipped, today only, originally $249.99. Not just any smart display, this one has a new visual ID feature where Alexa can recognize and personalize the on-screen information on Echo Show 15 just for you. Once enrolled, if you walk in front of Echo Show 15, the screen automatically updates to show you a custom greeting, your personal reminders, calendar events, recently played music, or personal notes from others in your home. Product page.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy