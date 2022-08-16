The Amazon Echo Show 15 smart display can be hung on a wall and used for a variety of purposes, all for $189.99 shipped, today only, originally $249.99. Not just any smart display, this one has a new visual ID feature where Alexa can recognize and personalize the on-screen information on Echo Show 15 just for you. Once enrolled, if you walk in front of Echo Show 15, the screen automatically updates to show you a custom greeting, your personal reminders, calendar events, recently played music, or personal notes from others in your home. Product page.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO