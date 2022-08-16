Read full article on original website
Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Florida man who died after eating oysters at restaurant had numerous drugs in his system: report
A South Florida man, who died after eating raw oysters and became infected with a flesh-eating disease, had various drugs in his system at the time of his passing, including cocaine and fentanyl, a report says. Roger Pinckney, a 44-year-old from Davie, died July 31 after a fever and abdominal...
Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer
A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
Fact check: Altered image of Donald Trump at golf tournament adds fat, wrinkles
A photo of Donald Trump at a golf tournament has been digitally altered to add extra fat and wrinkles to his face.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from his former boss’s Florida estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified.” Pence, asked directly if he had retained any classified information upon leaving office, told The Associated Press in an interview, “No, not to my knowledge.” Despite the inclusion of material marked “top secret” in the government’s list of items recovered from Mar-a-Lago, Pence said, “I honestly don’t want to prejudge it before until we know all the facts.”
Wendy's restaurants associated with E. coli outbreak that sickened 37 people in four states, CDC says
Wendy's restaurants have been associated with an E. coli outbreak reported in four states, with 37 people infected and 10 hospitalized, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
nationalinterest.org
UK Approves Coronavirus Booster That Targets Omicron Variant
In clinical trials, the vaccine generated a positive immune response in patients to the two variants. The United Kingdom has become the first country to sign off on a Covid vaccine that targets two variants, the Omicron strain and the original virus from 2020, according to a New York Times report.
nationalinterest.org
Is the U.S. Too Weak to Roll Back China’s ‘Silk Curtain’?
America is struggling to stay the sole superpower, China is struggling to become one, and Russia is trying to claw back some influence on the world stage. From the Sea of Japan through the Taiwan Straits and down to the Straits of Malacca, a “Silk Curtain” has descended on the Indo-Pacific Rim.
NYPD issues emergency rules to allow concealed carry handgun licenses after Supreme Court ruling
The NYPD issued emergency rules on Friday to allow licenses for New Yorkers to carry handguns after the Supreme Court ruled a century-old New York law that required “proper cause” for concealed carry licenses is unconstitutional.
nationalinterest.org
Crackdown Continues: Hong Kong Activist Denied Jury Trial
The national security trial of Jimmy Lai, a Hong Kong businessman and activist, will be held without a jury under a stipulation of the “special autonomous region’s” sweeping national security law. The national security trial of Jimmy Lai, a Hong Kong businessman and activist who published the...
nationalinterest.org
North Korea Rips South Korea’s ‘Absurd’ Disarmament Plan
On Wednesday, North Korea fired two missiles off its Western coast, the regime's first launches since early June. On his 100th day in office earlier this week, South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol proposed to North Korea economic incentives to encourage denuclearization. “The audacious initiative that I envision will significantly improve...
nationalinterest.org
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles Ahead of U.S.-South Korea Drills
North Korea on Wednesday launched two cruise missiles, marking the country’s first missile tests since June 5. North Korea on Wednesday launched two cruise missiles, marking the country’s first missile tests since June 5. According to the New York Times, which cited the South Korean Defense Ministry, the missiles were fired from the west coast of North Korea.
nationalinterest.org
Americans Must Face the Hard Truth on Afghanistan
We must resist the temptation to believe that if only the United States had done this or that differently, the war would have been won. Editor’s note: In August, The National Interest organized a symposium on Afghanistan one year after the U.S. withdrawal and the Taliban takeover of Kabul. We asked a variety of experts the following question: “How should the Biden administration approach Afghanistan and the Taliban government?” The following article is one of their responses:
