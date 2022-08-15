When I notified my sister Catherine and my cousin Patsy that our second cousin, Thomas Maples of Kingsville, had died last week, I had to explain to Patsy how he was connected to the family. She was born too late to participate in the large Wilson family get-togethers that occurred frequently when I was growing up, and, as a result, didn’t know how he was related.

