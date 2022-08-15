Read full article on original website
Whataburger Field prepares for Día De Los Hooks weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday, August 19 kicks off Día De Los Hooks weekend at Whataburger Field. All weekend there will be different giveaways. “From the tumbler, we get into our jersey tomorrow presented by CITGO,” said Marketing Manager Dustin Fishman. On Sunday bobbleheads will be given...
Fish For Life Corpus Christi provides shopping trips to local students
Fish For Life and JCPenney have teamed up with West Oso Independent School District and the Corpus Christi Independent School District to provide private shopping trips for some lucky students.
Labonte Park will expand to double its size
With the removal of the Cunningham Water Treatment Plant, the City of Corpus Christi will now be able to move forward with the implementation of the Labonte Park Master Plan.
Corpus Christi Mayor throws out ceremonial first pitch at Hooks game
Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo threw out the first pitch at Thursday night's Hooks game and KRIS 6 News was there to catch the action. And of course, seeing the doggos was great, too.
Astros super fan from Corpus Christi goes viral
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Super fans come in all shapes and sizes. Little Jackson of Corpus Christi went viral on social media after cheering for his favorite team, the Astros. "I heard it and I turned the volume up and sure enough, he was going and I said "no...
portaransas.org
Don’t Worry, Be Crabby
When you crave a fresh succulent crab leg, skip the lines and catch your own! Island Tackle is the go-to spot for all you crabbing supplies—crab buckets, traps, rings, nets, line, gloves, tongs. You name it, they’ve got it! Here’s a little how-to if you are planning on catching your own.
Feeling crabby? Blue land crabs spotted across Corpus Christi after heavy rains
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some areas of Corpus Christi saw up to nine inches of rain as a tropical disturbance moved through the area last weekend. This caused some flooding, including in coastal dwellings of blue land crabs, which have been spotted running around Corpus Christi since the heavy rains.
Homeschoolers take to the bowling alley for a new league
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School kicked off across the Coastal Bend, which meant the start of extracurricular activities. Dozens of kids in homeschool gathered for their first event and the start of a new league. "I like it. It's fun," said Maddie Quintanilla, a student in homeschool. Quintanilla is...
tpr.org
More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge
Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
Islanders move-in takes place Wednesday
Wednesday is move-in day for students, followed by an Islanders family cookout from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
CCISD works to control increase of fire ants being seen, felt on school grounds because of recent rain
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the recent rain Corpus Christi residents may have noticed an increase in fire ant mounds. There are concerns about multiple ant beds that can be found at local school grounds. If you've ever been bitten, then you know how painful their sting can...
Tickets for Aug. 26 Miller, King football games being sold at venues, not online
Miller and King are on the road week one for high school football and those pre-sale tickets are available in-person or at the gate. They will NOT be available online.
Texas A&M Forest Service says drought is impacting landscaping and trees
The Texas A&M Forest Service says over 99 percent of the state is under drought conditions, impacting landscaping and trees.
Skidmore-Tynan ISD set to build new high school campus
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Skidmore-Tynan Independent School District is getting a new high school along with the district continuing to receive an A plus rating. Superintendent Rick Waterhouse said the district received an A plus rating prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teachers were concerned about the learning loss when...
mysoutex.com
Miles apart, but family nonetheless
When I notified my sister Catherine and my cousin Patsy that our second cousin, Thomas Maples of Kingsville, had died last week, I had to explain to Patsy how he was connected to the family. She was born too late to participate in the large Wilson family get-togethers that occurred frequently when I was growing up, and, as a result, didn’t know how he was related.
KENS 5
San Antonio couple dies in head-on crash while traveling to Port Aransas
SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonians died in a car crash after a head-on collision this past weekend, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department. The incident occurred along the 7500 block of Highway 361, near Port Aransas, around midnight last Saturday night. Police say a male driver, 24-year-old...
City of Corpus Christi stops construction of new CCISD school
The city's development services department stopped construction because the developer did not have the proper permits.
Where is Bradley Brooks? It's been three years since he was last seen in Flour Bluff
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been three years since a Flour Bluff man went missing and his family continues to search for answers. Bradley Brooks was last seen at his Flour Bluff home in August 2019. His family said he left one night around 10 p.m. to go fishing and was never seen again.
Harbor Bridge construction affecting business for Port of Corpus Christi
The Port of Corpus Christi has been a supporter of the new Harbor Bridge since inception. While safety is the priority, the hope is the bridge gets done sooner rather than later.
If Harbor Bridge developers default, what happens to all of the workers?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flatiron/Dragados precast yard for the Harbor Bridge project is located off County Road 36 and Highway 77, just south of Robstown, Texas. The workers there and at other project sites have to be worried for their jobs -- the company has until Sept. 1 to fix the deficiencies that TxDOT says they found in the bridge design.
