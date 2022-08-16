The Canon RF-S 18-45mm F4.5-6.3 IS STM ($299.99) plays the role of a basic kit lens for beginner photographers with a mirrorless crop-sensor EOS R camera, such as the EOS R10 or R7. Like most starter zooms, it prioritizes a compact build and a low cost, though it's still a much better deal in a bundle with a camera. The real question is whether photographers with a new Canon body should just spend a bit more to get the longer zooming RF-S 18-150mm F3.5-6.3 IS STM instead. We like the latter a bit more, but if you’re on a strict budget or prefer the lightest zoom, the RF-S 18-45mm is a workable alternative.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 HOURS AGO