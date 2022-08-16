ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A loft in a famous NYC artist oasis is listing for $4.75M

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom Noho loft is on the market for $4.75 million. It’s in the same landmarked building where famed contemporary artist Francesco Clemente has a full-floor studio on the second floor — and where he worked through the pandemic. Culture Club icon Boy George, and the late...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A beautiful new bookstore just opened in Park Slope

Troubled Sleep just opened at 129 Sixth Avenue by Sterling Place in Park Slope, offering Brooklynites the chance to get their hands on new and used books that run the gamut in terms of genre. According to manager Alexander Brooks, you can expect tomes exploring “unusual and international fiction, radical...
MANHATTAN, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Jean-Georges’ House of the Red Pearl at the Tin Building

Things are looking up, down on South Street. The latest addition to the much-improved Seaport is Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s sparkling new, monumentally scaled Tin Building, the biggest, brassiest fancy food hall and market that modern day New York has ever seen. Sprawling 53,000 square feet across three floors in a renovated landmark structure, the project is more than a mouthful for even the most dedicated foodie to swallow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Chef Glenn Harris flips Brooklyn townhouse for $4.7M

Chef Glenn Harris is a co-founder of the Smith, the chain of American brasseries with locations in New York that can work for almost any group or occasion. These days, however, Harris is more of a real estate maestro with a recipe for success when it comes to flipping fixer-uppers. He just sold his Brooklyn townhouse for $4.7 million. That’s a neighborhood record in trendy Williamsburg.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

McNally Jackson Books is opening in Rockefeller Center!

Beloved independent bookseller McNally Jackson just announced the opening of its fifth-ever location in New York—this one scheduled to launch at 1 Rockefeller Plaza this winter. The new flagship store, which will span a whopping 7,000 square feet, follows shops in Soho, the South Street Seaport, downtown Brooklyn and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

10 things New Yorkers overhear while on line for a bagel

It’s not a perfect Sunday morning in New York City until you stroll over to the deli or even a famous local joint to pick up the breakfast of champions—coffee and the expertly curated bagel order of your preference. Whether it’s a toasted everything or a BEC on a roll that fuels the rest of your day, sometimes what you notice on line at a New York bagel store is as worthwhile as the.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This new LIRR app shows how crowded a train is in real-time

New Yorkers who don’t often ride the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) probably don’t know that, until now, users had to download a variety of different apps on their phones to figure out the train schedule, buy tickets and garner information about one of the most decrepit transportation lines in all of the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy