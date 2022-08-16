Orange County’s unemployment rate fell to 2.8% in July from a revised 2.9% in June and below the 6.4% rate seen in July last year, according to the state’s Employment Development Department. The state’s unemployment rate was 3.9% in July while the U.S.’s was 3.8%. Nonfarm...
John Wayne Airport (JWA) on Wednesday introduced the Fly Friendly program to advocate for noise and pollution reduction in general aviation flights. Airport director Charlene Reynolds, fifth district supervisor Lisa Bartlett, and second district supervisor Katrina Foley introduced the program as “an aggressive campaign” to educate local pilots on the safest and quietest departure procedure to fly from.
