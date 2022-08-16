Fire north of Madras damages greenhouse, out-buildings, vehicles

The fire, started by a campfire near combustibles, spread to four acres Saturday and Sunday

A fire broke out on NW Columbia Drive Saturday evening, started by a campfire near combustibles. The fire spread quickly due to high winds and spread to nearby properties.

Fire crews were able to construct a fire line and stop the initial spread. Crews from BLM, Warm Springs Fire and Rescue and Redmond Fire were also called to assist. On Saturday, the fire was contained at approximately four acres and no homes were damaged. Damage to outbuildings, a greenhouse and multiple vehicles did occur.

As fire crew surveyed the area for hot spots Sunday and spoke to homeowners, they received a new call about fire outside containment lines. At approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday the fire had reignited, burning grass and juniper adjacent to Highway 26. The intense smoke closed the highway.

Fire crews responded with an engine, a truck and a water tender as well as two wildland vehicles, seven volunteers and five staff.

Crew remained on the scene to ensure no hot spots reignite.