Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New NYPD emergency gun rule could mean more concealed weapons around New York State
More people could soon be carrying concealed weapons around New York City thanks to a new emergency rule from the NYPD.
NYPD issues emergency rules to allow concealed carry handgun licenses after Supreme Court ruling
The NYPD issued emergency rules on Friday to allow licenses for New Yorkers to carry handguns after the Supreme Court ruled a century-old New York law that required “proper cause” for concealed carry licenses is unconstitutional.
caribbeanlife.com
Hochul signs gun safety legislation
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed legislation S.687/A.3998 to strengthen restrictions on imitation weapons, which can be used to commit crimes. The new law makes imitation weapons easily identifiable, preventing them from being used to commit crimes and allowing law enforcement to identify a device as fake when assessing threats.
Governor Hochul announces $10 million for threat assessment in NYS
Each county and NYC is qualified to receive up to $172,413 to support these efforts and are required to enter its plans to the state by the end of the year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thefreshtoast.com
New York Mayor Orders NYPD To Crack Down On Illegal Cannabis Vendors
With recreational cannabis now legal and sales scheduled to launch in the coming months, the mayor said back in early June that he saw no need to crack down on sales in the interim. New York Mayor Eric Adams is not happy about the Big Apple’s prolific illicit cannabis sales...
ABC News
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. -- As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy, which...
WKTV
New York restricts care packages for inmates at state prisons in effort to curb contraband
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars. It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. The state began phasing in the new policy last month.
New York State May Require Gender Neutral Bathrooms In Certain Buildings
New York could require specific buildings to have gender-neutral restrooms. A State Assembly Bill to change bathroom access requirements is in committee right now. Assembly Bill A10652 aims to establish an official bathroom policy in New York State buildings. What Exactly Is A Gender Neutral Bathroom?. According to the design...
RELATED PEOPLE
New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores
New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
tag24.com
NYC tows 20 cannabis trucks as Mayor Eric Adams threatens crackdown
New York, New York - Mayor Eric Adams warns that more enforcement is coming as NYC cracks down on what it's calling illegal cannabis operations. On Tuesday, the Community Response Team and the Manhattan Business Improvement District Team reportedly towed 20 trucks parked around Times Square, which authorities say were used to sell cannabis illegally.
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Health & Mental Hygiene Employee, Ivy Woodburn, 65, Arrested
On Friday, August 20, 2022, at approximately 0002 hours, the following 65-year-old female off-duty New York city employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 6th Precinct in Manhattan. Arrested:. Ivy Woodburn. NYC Department of Health & Mental Hygiene. Charges:. DWI. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets
A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
IN THIS ARTICLE
wskg.org
Homeless grade-schoolers in New York State will get $7 million in new supports
WXXI – Homeless students in grade schools across New York state may see extra support over the next few years. State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa announced on Wednesday that 27 school districts have been awarded about $7 million dollars in federal grants to help students without permanent homes. Rosa...
chronicle-express.com
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Defendant in RPD-ATF gun arrest strategy gets released but data shows something is changing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The News10NBC investigative team is staying on top of this new police strategy to keep people arrested with guns in jail. The first test of the strategy failed when a federal judge released one of the defendants today. Federal Judge Mark Pederson said he made...
LI Pride flag ripped down by duo yelling 'anti-LGBTQ slurs,' Hochul directs state police to assist with probe
Two suspects ripped down an LGBTQ Pride flag from a tree at a Patchogue home in May and yelled “anti-LGBTQ slurs,” police said Friday as they released video of the duo seen riding their bikes nearby.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nassauillustrated.com
Property Tax Bill’s Next Stop Is Nassau Legislature
More Nassau County seniors and residents with limited incomes and disabilities will soon be eligible for reduced property taxes with an updated cutoff for income, according to legislators. The previous income limit for seniors and people with disabilities to receive a property tax exemption was $34,400, established almost two decades ago. The new income cap would be $58,400 per year, a substantial increase on the previous limit made to adjust for inflation and similar factors.
thecentersquare.com
New York City goverment's $325,000 plumber made $223,000 in OT
(The Center Square) – A Bronx plumber who works for the city of New York's Housing Authority had a base salary of $96,000. But that plumber made $223,776 in overtime in 2021 to boost his total pay to $325,752. The authority said that in 2022, 17 of the 20...
How Will New York State Pay You to Become a Child Care Provider?
Are you a child care provider in New York State? How long have you been a child care provider? Did you get your license before January 28, 2022? Or did you get the license after that date?. If you received your child care license after that January 28, 2022, there...
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances
A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
Comments / 2