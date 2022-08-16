ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul signs gun safety legislation

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday signed legislation S.687/A.3998 to strengthen restrictions on imitation weapons, which can be used to commit crimes. The new law makes imitation weapons easily identifiable, preventing them from being used to commit crimes and allowing law enforcement to identify a device as fake when assessing threats.
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates

ALBANY, N.Y. -- As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new policy, which...
New York State Is Moving Closer To Opening First Marijuana Retail Stores

New York is getting closer to seeing its first retail dispensaries for adult-use cannabis. The state will soon start accepting applications for the first adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people most impacted by previous marijuana laws in the state. New York will accept applications for Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses beginning on August 25, 2022. Both business and non-profit licenses will be granted to certain applicants.
NYC tows 20 cannabis trucks as Mayor Eric Adams threatens crackdown

New York, New York - Mayor Eric Adams warns that more enforcement is coming as NYC cracks down on what it's calling illegal cannabis operations. On Tuesday, the Community Response Team and the Manhattan Business Improvement District Team reportedly towed 20 trucks parked around Times Square, which authorities say were used to sell cannabis illegally.
Texas gov busing asylum seekers to NYC may unintentionally offer them stronger safety nets

A group of people from Central and South America seeking asylum wait in line to be helped by mutual aid volunteers outside of Port Authority early on Wednesday, August 10. The group of 80-100 traveled from Texas by bus. NYC Immigration courts grant asylum at dramatically higher rates than courts in Texas, offering asylum seekers an unexpected silver lining. [ more › ]
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'

In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
Property Tax Bill’s Next Stop Is Nassau Legislature

More Nassau County seniors and residents with limited incomes and disabilities will soon be eligible for reduced property taxes with an updated cutoff for income, according to legislators. The previous income limit for seniors and people with disabilities to receive a property tax exemption was $34,400, established almost two decades ago. The new income cap would be $58,400 per year, a substantial increase on the previous limit made to adjust for inflation and similar factors.
New York Moving Forward With Banning Gas Appliances

A new law that was passed by the New York State Legislature that prohibits the future use of fossil fuels in homes and buildings is starting to take effect in New York. While the US Supreme Court took steps to reduce the impact the Environmental Protection Agency has on regulating greenhouse gases and carbon emissions, those changes don't impact what's happening in New York with the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
