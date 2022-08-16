Read full article on original website
Related
Waterfront Westport Property With Heated Pool, Rooftop Terrace Hits Market At $9.9M
A new Fairfield County property has hit the market at nearly $10 million, offering a contemporary home, private beach, and rooftop terrace. The newly-constructed residence, located at 135 Harbor Road in Westport, was listed on Friday, July 29, at $9,995,000, representatives said. The home has a 5,000 square-foot interior, an...
Scribe
26 High St Apt 2
Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
Bridgeport’s Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center sells for $5.7M
Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center on Broadbridge Road and Huntington Tpke in Bridgeport was sold for $5.7 million. The plaza covers 16,384 square feet on 1.65 acres and is fully leased to eight retail establishments including Vazzy’s Restaurant, Swissland Farm Food Store, King & I Restaurant and Subway; Verizon has a telecommunication pole on the property.
sheltonherald.com
Shelton approves 30 apartments on Old Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON — The city’s apartment stock is receiving another boost. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting last week, approved developer James Blakeman’s proposed apartment building at 309 Old Bridgeport Ave., the property where previous owners had proposed opening a speakeasy named Hush. Blakeman’s plans call...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull Fryborg delayed another 4 to 6 weeks
TRUMBULL — Jonathan Gibbons understands that people are getting impatient for the opening of the new branch of Fryborg. He’s getting pretty antsy himself. “I’m so anxious and ready to get open,” said Gibbons, who already has both a Fryborg food truck and a Milford location of the restaurant. “I want to be open as fast as I can.”
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut
- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
Reports: Catalytic converter thefts skyrocket in some Connecticut towns
Catalytic converter thefts are skyrocketing in some areas of Connecticut. Data obtained by News 12 from local police departments reveals some of the numbers have already doubled from last year's incidents.
ctexaminer.com
Labyrinthine Wait Lists Hobble Stamford’s Success with Below Market Rate Housing
State officials applaud a Stamford program for providing most of the affordable housing units built in Fairfield County in the last decade. The Below Market Rate Program has created well over 1,000 units by requiring developers of projects with at least 10 apartments to designate 10 percent of them as affordable.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mycitizensnews.com
River’s Edge Mobile Home Park residents seek help from selectmen
BEACON FALLS — Residents from River’s Edge Mobile Home Park say the community’s new out-of-state owners are making living there unaffordable for the residents — many of whom are elderly and on fixed incomes. The residents want the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after...
NewsTimes
They started a New Haven-based vegan frozen food company. Now they’re expanding.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A New Haven-based frozen foods company is expanding its distribution footprint after reaching an agreement with a natural foods supermarket chain with locations in the Mid-Atlantic states. Fire Ox Foods will now be available in MOM’s Organic Market locations,...
06880danwoog.com
Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …
Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
NewsTimes
Golden Krust Caribbean restaurant opens Stratford location
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant celebrates the grand opening of its new Stratford location Aug. 27, with an official ribbon cutting, free food samples, reggae music and other festivities. The new restaurant, at 140 E. Main Street (The Dock), is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therealdeal.com
A “nonsense issue”: Extell Diamond District hotel mired in 18 inch dispute
UPDATED AUG. 18, 11:16 AM: An old guard Diamond District landlord is pulling out every stop to slow Gary Barnett’s planned hotel in the jewelry mecca. His latest move is almost too bizarre to believe. Barnett’s Extell Development plans a 534-key hotel at 32 West 48th Street which, if...
therealdeal.com
Top Rock to buy huge Queens synagogue for teardown
Joseph Yushuvayev and Uri Mermelstein’s Top Rock Holdings and RJ Capital are in contract to buy the Forest Hills Jewish Center, not as a synagogue but as a tear-down development site. Public documents show the memorandum of contract was signed last year but filed this week with the city....
NewsTimes
25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
therealdeal.com
TRD Pro: NYC’s busiest neighborhoods for alteration work
The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. Business is booming in Brooklyn — if you’re a contractor, at least....
therealdeal.com
Brown Harris Stevens expands to Fire Island
You wouldn’t know it by looking, but Brown Harris Stevens has expanded to Fire Island. It might not be immediately obvious the firm has a presence on the nearly 10-mile barrier island, as it’s opting against a brick-and-mortar location. Instead, employees will receive back-end support from the brokerage’s Hamptons office.
Yale, Covid-Test Doc Spar Over Payments
Alleged “pandemic profiteer” Steven Murphy is asking a federal judge to allow him to sue Yale for allegedly not paying him over $1.1 million in Covid-test reimbursements. Murphy’s attorney, Roy Breitenbach, asked a federal judge at a hearing Tuesday in Bridgeport to follow the legal logic of...
Register Citizen
3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut
A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
NewsTimes
CT's best breweries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine
Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in breweries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Fox Farm Brewery. 62...
Comments / 1