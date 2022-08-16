ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull, CT

Scribe

26 High St Apt 2

Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
NORWALK, CT
WestfairOnline

Bridgeport’s Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center sells for $5.7M

Beardsley Plaza Shopping Center on Broadbridge Road and Huntington Tpke in Bridgeport was sold for $5.7 million. The plaza covers 16,384 square feet on 1.65 acres and is fully leased to eight retail establishments including Vazzy’s Restaurant, Swissland Farm Food Store, King & I Restaurant and Subway; Verizon has a telecommunication pole on the property.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton approves 30 apartments on Old Bridgeport Ave.

SHELTON — The city’s apartment stock is receiving another boost. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting last week, approved developer James Blakeman’s proposed apartment building at 309 Old Bridgeport Ave., the property where previous owners had proposed opening a speakeasy named Hush. Blakeman’s plans call...
SHELTON, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull Fryborg delayed another 4 to 6 weeks

TRUMBULL — Jonathan Gibbons understands that people are getting impatient for the opening of the new branch of Fryborg. He’s getting pretty antsy himself. “I’m so anxious and ready to get open,” said Gibbons, who already has both a Fryborg food truck and a Milford location of the restaurant. “I want to be open as fast as I can.”
TRUMBULL, CT
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in Connecticut

- When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
CONNECTICUT STATE
mycitizensnews.com

River’s Edge Mobile Home Park residents seek help from selectmen

BEACON FALLS — Residents from River’s Edge Mobile Home Park say the community’s new out-of-state owners are making living there unaffordable for the residents — many of whom are elderly and on fixed incomes. The residents want the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after...
BEACON FALLS, CT
06880danwoog.com

Roundup: Tarry Lodge, Lost Swan, Trees …

Finally, the long-rumored news is official: Tarry Lodge is permanently closed. A sign on the door says what’s been obvious to anyone driving past the Charles Street restaurant for weeks:. The Italian spot opened in 2011, on the site of the former Abbondanza (and, long before that, Esposito’s gas...
WESTPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Golden Krust Caribbean restaurant opens Stratford location

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant celebrates the grand opening of its new Stratford location Aug. 27, with an official ribbon cutting, free food samples, reggae music and other festivities. The new restaurant, at 140 E. Main Street (The Dock), is...
STRATFORD, CT
therealdeal.com

Top Rock to buy huge Queens synagogue for teardown

Joseph Yushuvayev and Uri Mermelstein’s Top Rock Holdings and RJ Capital are in contract to buy the Forest Hills Jewish Center, not as a synagogue but as a tear-down development site. Public documents show the memorandum of contract was signed last year but filed this week with the city....
QUEENS, NY
NewsTimes

25+ things to do this weekend in Connecticut, Aug. 19 - 21

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. This weekend is filled with food festivals, giving Nutmeggers a chance to chow down on everything from oysters to peaches. Milford Oyster Fest. Milford. Guests at The Milford Oyster Festival will be able to enjoy oyster creations of all...
CONNECTICUT STATE
therealdeal.com

TRD Pro: NYC’s busiest neighborhoods for alteration work

The following is a preview of one of the hundreds of data sets that will be available on TRD Pro — the one-stop real estate terminal that provides all the data and market information you need. Business is booming in Brooklyn — if you’re a contractor, at least....
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Brown Harris Stevens expands to Fire Island

You wouldn’t know it by looking, but Brown Harris Stevens has expanded to Fire Island. It might not be immediately obvious the firm has a presence on the nearly 10-mile barrier island, as it’s opting against a brick-and-mortar location. Instead, employees will receive back-end support from the brokerage’s Hamptons office.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Haven Independent

Yale, Covid-Test Doc Spar Over Payments

Alleged ​“pandemic profiteer” Steven Murphy is asking a federal judge to allow him to sue Yale for allegedly not paying him over $1.1 million in Covid-test reimbursements. Murphy’s attorney, Roy Breitenbach, asked a federal judge at a hearing Tuesday in Bridgeport to follow the legal logic of...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

3 red-tailed hawks, black vulture recently shot in Connecticut

A Connecticut bird rehabilitation center has taken in three red-tailed hawks and a black vulture that were shot and wounded in various towns in recent weeks. One of the injured hawks had to be euthanized, according to Christine Cummings, president of A Placed Called Hope in Killingly. Another red-tailed hawk and a red-shouldered hawk that were shot earlier this year also had to be euthanized, Cummings said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

CT's best breweries of 2022, according to Connecticut Magazine

Below are our Editors' Picks for the best in breweries, followed by the winners and runners-up from our Readers' Choice survey. For more award-winning Connecticut food and dining, see our 2022 Best Restaurants award winners, and our picks for the 25 Best New Restaurants in 2022. Fox Farm Brewery. 62...
SALEM, CT

