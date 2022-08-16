Read full article on original website
wymt.com
‘Community helping community’: Floyd County looking at next phase of flood relief
LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - As clean-up efforts continue, following the deadly flooding that hit the region, many families are working to get back on their feet. In doing so, resources from all around have been piped into Eastern Kentucky communities. However, those involved with the flood relief efforts say it...
supertalk929.com
VDH: Plant malfunction deposits 438,000 gallons of sewage into Powell River in Big Stone Gap
A plant malfunction in Big Stone Gap caused more than 438,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the South Fork of the Powell River. The Virginia Department of Health issued a water recreation advisory for that waterway Friday afternoon following the incident. The agency says there has been no impact on drinking water.
wymt.com
Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
wcyb.com
VDH: Avoid swimming in Powell River in parts of Wise County following sewage release
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — More than 400,000 gallons of sewage has been released into the South Fork to the Powell River and a recreational water advisory has been issued, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The advisory issued Friday is for the South Fork of the Powell...
VDH issues advisory after 438,000 gallons of sewage released into South Fork Powell River
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says people should avoid recreational activities along a stretch of the South Fork Powell River after hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage were released into the river. The department issued a recreational water advisory Friday for the South Fork Powell River near East Stone […]
Close to 2,000 families have moved to Kingsport since 2020
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Tri-Cities is seeing across-the-board growth, including its residential development. According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the city has seen growth in its residential, commercial and industrial markets, as well as in its small business scene. “As a result, Kingsport has seen its revenues grow by […]
993thex.com
Sullivan Commissioners Reject Pay To Stay Jail Program
A resolution that would have required inmates to pay for their stay in jail at the Sullivan County Detention Center has been rejected by the full county commission. The resolution would have charged inmates 35 dollars a day while incarcerated. The money would have been used to fund the Sullivan County Jail Obligation Bond, as well as pay raises for employees and support for jail maintenance. One reason for the rejection was the high number of homeless inmates that are incarcerated at the facility.
wymt.com
Letcher County family remembers being rescued from EKY flooding
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A family in Whitesburg had been living in their “forever home” for more than 25 years. “Pretty much had everything renovated except the three bedrooms,” said Bob Smith. On July 28, Smith walked out of his house and saw the river in...
993thex.com
City of Kingsport reports strong growth across numerous sectors
The City of Kingsport highlights strong growth across several sectors in a statement released on Friday. Officials with the “Move to Kingsport” initiative say nearly two thousand families have moved to the city from outside the region since March of 2020. Additionally, Kingsport saw its revenue grow by...
Wise Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant sings for students
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Union Primary School students got a special treat on Thursday in the form of a singing SRO. Union Primary School hosted Lieutenant Riley of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and before long he was playing piano alongside students and bringing back classics like Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” on a classroom […]
cardinalnews.org
A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?
ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
993thex.com
Sullivan, Kingsport Justice Center Getting Major Renovation
The Sullivan County/Kingsport Justice Center, jointly operated in Kingsport is getting a much needed makeover. County Commissioners approved just over two and a half million dollars Thursday night to support a renovation project at the facility that was constructed in 1989. The renovations will include modernization and expansion to current Justice Center facilities, security and technology improvements. The City of Kingsport has already funded 600 thousand dollars in planning and design work for the anticipated eight point eight million dollar project.
Driver killed in Tazewell County crash, VSP reports
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver is dead after a crash in Southwest Virginia Sunday evening. According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the single-vehicle crash occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Route 637 in Tazewell County. The VSP reports a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north when it approached a curve […]
elizabethton.com
Holston Medical Group Urgent Care Centers welcomes Linda Funk, FNP
KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Linda “Boo” Funk, FNP, to HMG Urgent Care Centers located at HMG Medical Plaza,105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 1F, Kingsport, and at Sapling Grove, 240 Medical Park Blvd., Suite 1700, Bristol. Funk has a background of providing acute care in...
wymt.com
Pike County officials urge patience on the pavement as commute concerns pile up
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Between raging waters and rush hour traffic, the roads in Pike County have seen a bit of wear in recent weeks. Now, with measures underway to repair, and other factors contributing to delays, officials are asking the public to practice patience on the pavement. “We all...
Johnson City Press
Pound Town Council moving on town business
POUND – With a current budget in place and on time, a new interim mayor and property tax collections back on track, Pound Town Council addressed a range of new town business Tuesday. With Mayor Brittany Carter presiding, council moved through routine business including:
JCPD: Fugitive with warrant for hit and run arrested in downtown Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fugitive from justice with a warrant out of Scott County, Virginia was arrested in Johnson City Tuesday morning, according to police. Michael Mullins, 50, from Johnson City was arrested at the John Sevier Center after officers were reportedly flagged down in regards to a suspicious person. Once officers made […]
supertalk929.com
Suspect in SW Virginia hit-and-run case arrested in Johnson City
A suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Scott County, Virginia has been arrested in Johnson City. Police reported Michael Mullins was taken into custody following a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Sevier Center Tuesday morning. Mullins was charged with being a fugitive from justice...
wymt.com
EKY superintendents weigh options for upcoming school year
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Following the devastating flooding, superintendents in eastern Kentucky are doing what they can to get students in classrooms, as quickly as they can. “We will be going back to school on concrete floors, we do know that at this time,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said....
Man charged with felony in Tazewell County dog’s death
TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia man is facing a felony charge related to the death of a dog in Tazewell County. According to the Tazewell County commonwealth’s attorney’s office, Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia, has been charged with animal cruelty resulting in death. The felony warrant was the result of an animal […]
