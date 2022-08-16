A resolution that would have required inmates to pay for their stay in jail at the Sullivan County Detention Center has been rejected by the full county commission. The resolution would have charged inmates 35 dollars a day while incarcerated. The money would have been used to fund the Sullivan County Jail Obligation Bond, as well as pay raises for employees and support for jail maintenance. One reason for the rejection was the high number of homeless inmates that are incarcerated at the facility.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO