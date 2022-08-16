ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Pike County family seeking answers following fifth FEMA denial

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kara Tackett and her family have lived on Elkhorn Creek Road in the Shelby Gap area of Pike County for generations. Three weeks ago, when flooding hit much of Eastern Kentucky, their property was heavily damaged. ”I really didn’t even have time to process,” said...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
County
Buchanan County, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Charity, VA
City
Community, VA
WJHL

Close to 2,000 families have moved to Kingsport since 2020

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the Tri-Cities is seeing across-the-board growth, including its residential development. According to a release from the City of Kingsport, the city has seen growth in its residential, commercial and industrial markets, as well as in its small business scene. “As a result, Kingsport has seen its revenues grow by […]
KINGSPORT, TN
993thex.com

Sullivan Commissioners Reject Pay To Stay Jail Program

A resolution that would have required inmates to pay for their stay in jail at the Sullivan County Detention Center has been rejected by the full county commission. The resolution would have charged inmates 35 dollars a day while incarcerated. The money would have been used to fund the Sullivan County Jail Obligation Bond, as well as pay raises for employees and support for jail maintenance. One reason for the rejection was the high number of homeless inmates that are incarcerated at the facility.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swva
993thex.com

City of Kingsport reports strong growth across numerous sectors

The City of Kingsport highlights strong growth across several sectors in a statement released on Friday. Officials with the “Move to Kingsport” initiative say nearly two thousand families have moved to the city from outside the region since March of 2020. Additionally, Kingsport saw its revenue grow by...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Wise Co. Sheriff’s lieutenant sings for students

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Union Primary School students got a special treat on Thursday in the form of a singing SRO. Union Primary School hosted Lieutenant Riley of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, and before long he was playing piano alongside students and bringing back classics like Elvis Presley’s “Jailhouse Rock” on a classroom […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

A 10-year pipeline of solar jobs in coal country?

ST. PAUL – Matt McFadden can’t help but think about his daughter as he watches the framework for a solar array rise on the roof of the elementary school in this Wise County town. She’s just 10, but her dad is already pondering her future, and whether she’ll...
WISE COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Sullivan, Kingsport Justice Center Getting Major Renovation

The Sullivan County/Kingsport Justice Center, jointly operated in Kingsport is getting a much needed makeover. County Commissioners approved just over two and a half million dollars Thursday night to support a renovation project at the facility that was constructed in 1989. The renovations will include modernization and expansion to current Justice Center facilities, security and technology improvements. The City of Kingsport has already funded 600 thousand dollars in planning and design work for the anticipated eight point eight million dollar project.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
WJHL

Driver killed in Tazewell County crash, VSP reports

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A driver is dead after a crash in Southwest Virginia Sunday evening. According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), the single-vehicle crash occurred at 8:24 p.m. on Route 637 in Tazewell County. The VSP reports a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban was heading north when it approached a curve […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
elizabethton.com

Holston Medical Group Urgent Care Centers welcomes Linda Funk, FNP

KINGSPORT — Holston Medical Group (HMG) welcomes Linda “Boo” Funk, FNP, to HMG Urgent Care Centers located at HMG Medical Plaza,105 W. Stone Drive, Suite 1F, Kingsport, and at Sapling Grove, 240 Medical Park Blvd., Suite 1700, Bristol. Funk has a background of providing acute care in...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Pound Town Council moving on town business

POUND – With a current budget in place and on time, a new interim mayor and property tax collections back on track, Pound Town Council addressed a range of new town business Tuesday. With Mayor Brittany Carter presiding, council moved through routine business including:
supertalk929.com

Suspect in SW Virginia hit-and-run case arrested in Johnson City

A suspect in a hit-and-run crash in Scott County, Virginia has been arrested in Johnson City. Police reported Michael Mullins was taken into custody following a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot of the Sevier Center Tuesday morning. Mullins was charged with being a fugitive from justice...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

EKY superintendents weigh options for upcoming school year

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Following the devastating flooding, superintendents in eastern Kentucky are doing what they can to get students in classrooms, as quickly as they can. “We will be going back to school on concrete floors, we do know that at this time,” Knott County Superintendent Brent Hoover said....
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Man charged with felony in Tazewell County dog’s death

TAZEWELL, Va. (WJHL) — A Southwest Virginia man is facing a felony charge related to the death of a dog in Tazewell County. According to the Tazewell County commonwealth’s attorney’s office, Eric Ryan Rose of Raven, Virginia, has been charged with animal cruelty resulting in death. The felony warrant was the result of an animal […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy