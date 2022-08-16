Read full article on original website
Minico starts off season with big win over 5A Thunder Ridge
After petitioning down to 3A, the Wood River Wolverines fall in their 3A opener to South Fremont. In a Week 0 matchup, Cole Valley Christian held on in the second half to beat Wendell. Gridiron Grind: After last year’s tough finish, Kimberly wants to prove they are still among the...
Gridiron Grind: After last year’s tough finish, Kimberly wants to prove they are still among the best in 3A
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With key injuries and a couple conference losses late in the season last year, the Kimberly football team missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2013. This year, with a new coach and with some big shoes to fill on the field,...
Wendell shows promise but falls to Cole Valley Christian
After petitioning down to 3A, the Wood River Wolverines fall in their 3A opener to South Fremont. Minico starts off season with big win over 5A Thunder Ridge. The Minico Spartans started off their 2022 campaign on the right foot Friday night. Gridiron Grind: After last year’s tough finish, Kimberly...
Gridiron Grind: Oakley looks to defend state titles, make history
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Oakley embodies 8-man football in Idaho and will look to do something this year no other program has done in the state. Idaho High School Activities Association records go back to 1984, and no 8-man team has won three straight state titles during that span. Oakley won the 2020 and 2021 1A Division 1 state championships.
Twin Falls man takes the ultimate “leap of faith’ to celebrate his 40th birthday
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man celebrated his birthday on Friday, by doing something many of us are afraid to do. But that ‘something’ is something many do every day in Twin Falls, taking a leap of faith of the Perrine Bridge. Twin Falls...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture
Established in 1908, Kelley’s Canyon Orchard is one of the state’s family farms recognized as a Century Farm. Northview Orchard has been a fixture along the Snake River Canyon rim for over half a century. Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Rain or Shine Farms. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at...
Weigle, Weldon Kalland
JEROME—Weldon Kalland Weigle, 87, of Jerome, Idaho passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Weldon was born September 10, 1935, in Wendell, Idaho, the only child of William “Bill” Weigle and Loys (Kalland) Weigle of Jerome, Idaho. He grew up in Jerome where he graduated from high school in 1953.
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fall around the corner, many Idaho families are looking forward to spending days on the orchard, picking peaches, pears and more. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we take a look at an orchard that’s been around for over a century.
Almanza, Mary “Helen”
BOISE—Mary “Helen” Armijo Almanza, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, returned to her heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. She passed away peacefully at her home in Boise, Idaho, surrounded by her family. She was 80 years old. Helen was born Aug. 20, 1941, to Malaquais...
Dangerous driving habits seen during the pandemic continue to spread
Deborah Silver appointed Democratic Nominee for Idaho Treasurer
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Democratic State Central Committee voted to appoint Deborah Silver, a Twin Falls accountant and business owner, as the Democratic nominee for state treasurer. Silver will replace Jill Ellsworth who ran in the May Democratic Primary but withdrew from the race. Silver is...
Two injured following car fire in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday. According to the Jerome Police Department, it’s believed a car dislodged a metal plate, which was covering a hole in the roadway on West Main Street. When a subsequent car drove over the plate, sparks ignited the vehicle’s fuel source.
Health District encourages precautions after rabid bat discovered in Blaine County
BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A bat caught in Blaine County tested positive for the rabies virus this week. This is the first bat this year to test positive for rabies in South Central Idaho. The rabies virus can cause a fatal disease in both people and their pets....
