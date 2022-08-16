ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burley, ID

kmvt

Minico starts off season with big win over 5A Thunder Ridge

After petitioning down to 3A, the Wood River Wolverines fall in their 3A opener to South Fremont. In a Week 0 matchup, Cole Valley Christian held on in the second half to beat Wendell.
RUPERT, ID
kmvt

Wendell shows promise but falls to Cole Valley Christian

After petitioning down to 3A, the Wood River Wolverines fall in their 3A opener to South Fremont. Minico starts off season with big win over 5A Thunder Ridge. The Minico Spartans started off their 2022 campaign on the right foot Friday night.
WENDELL, ID
kmvt

Gridiron Grind: Oakley looks to defend state titles, make history

OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Oakley embodies 8-man football in Idaho and will look to do something this year no other program has done in the state. Idaho High School Activities Association records go back to 1984, and no 8-man team has won three straight state titles during that span. Oakley won the 2020 and 2021 1A Division 1 state championships.
OAKLEY, ID
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture

Established in 1908, Kelley's Canyon Orchard is one of the state's family farms recognized as a Century Farm. Northview Orchard has been a fixture along the Snake River Canyon rim for over half a century.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Weigle, Weldon Kalland

JEROME—Weldon Kalland Weigle, 87, of Jerome, Idaho passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Weldon was born September 10, 1935, in Wendell, Idaho, the only child of William “Bill” Weigle and Loys (Kalland) Weigle of Jerome, Idaho. He grew up in Jerome where he graduated from high school in 1953.
JEROME, ID
kmvt

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Kelley’s Canyon Orchard

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With fall around the corner, many Idaho families are looking forward to spending days on the orchard, picking peaches, pears and more. For this week’s Salute to Idaho Agriculture, we take a look at an orchard that’s been around for over a century.
FILER, ID
kmvt

Almanza, Mary “Helen”

BOISE—Mary “Helen” Armijo Almanza, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, returned to her heavenly home on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. She passed away peacefully at her home in Boise, Idaho, surrounded by her family. She was 80 years old. Helen was born Aug. 20, 1941, to Malaquais...
BOISE, ID
kmvt

Dangerous driving habits seen during the pandemic continue to spread

A Twin Falls man celebrated his birthday on Friday, by doing something many of us are afraid to do. But that 'something' is something many do every day in Twin Falls, taking a leap of faith of the Perrine Bridge.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Deborah Silver appointed Democratic Nominee for Idaho Treasurer

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Democratic State Central Committee voted to appoint Deborah Silver, a Twin Falls accountant and business owner, as the Democratic nominee for state treasurer. Silver will replace Jill Ellsworth who ran in the May Democratic Primary but withdrew from the race. Silver is...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Two injured following car fire in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two people were taken to the hospital, following a car fire in Jerome Thursday. According to the Jerome Police Department, it’s believed a car dislodged a metal plate, which was covering a hole in the roadway on West Main Street. When a subsequent car drove over the plate, sparks ignited the vehicle’s fuel source.
JEROME, ID
