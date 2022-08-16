Read full article on original website
WMU gives employees one-time inflation bonus
Western Michigan University announced eligible faculty and staff would receive a lump-sum payment to help deal with the costs associated with high inflation rates.
WOOD
Rockford marching band gets huge invitation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
Muskegon healthcare center working with police on crisis intervention training
NORTON SHORES, MI – A Muskegon healthcare center is providing support to local law enforcement through crisis intervention training to better equip police responding to those experiencing a behavioral crisis. LifeCircles PACE, at 560 Seminole Road, provides an in-home alternative to traditional nursing home living. They offer support through...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility
Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids. The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750...
Skeleton of 'really unique' mastodon unearthed in Kent County 'about 40-60% complete'
It's been a hot, steamy summer so far in Michigan, but road crews in Kent County are digging up remnants from the Ice Age and, with any luck, they hope to find even more pieces of the puzzle. The bones of a "really unique" mastodon skeleton found at a road...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 16-31
It is the final couple of weeks of summer, but that doesn't mean things are slowing down when it comes to fair and festivals in the West Michigan area. In the next two weeks, we have almost 20 different events happening before the end of summer. Wednesday, August 17-Saturday, August...
whtc.com
Temporary Traffic Control Order for Hope College Move in Weekend
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 16, 2022) – To accommodate Hope College as they move in students for the 2022-23 school year, the following road closures, traffic changes and no parking orders will be in effect from Friday Aug 26th through Sunday, August 28th, 2022. Traffic Flow Changes (7:30 a.m....
WOOD
Big Changes at Pine Rest
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-There are a lot of big things happening at Pine Rest. They have been making several renovations and additions to the services they provide. In 2024, they are set to open the Pediatric Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. This facility will be an added resource to treat young kids and families desperate of need of services in our State. This could not come at a better time as we are seeing a statewide epidemic of behavioral health need. Pine Rest is expanding their services to help fill that need. They have expanded their hospital to include 88 in-patient beds. They also offer specialty services such as eating disorders, substance abuse and even residential services.
Holland Hospital adds specialty care providers
Holland Hospital has added six new specialty care providers to better serve people living in the area.
Audit: Grand Haven school admin likely embezzled $1M
A forensic audit report found that a former Grand Haven Area Public Schools administrator likely embezzled a million dollars using fake invoices to personal companies before his death in January.
‘Divine echo’: Folds of Honor set to hit $200 million in scholarships
Just off the dune-lined shores of Lake Michigan sits a golf course with a mission.
The federal program offering free school lunches has ended. Here's what you should know
MICHIGAN, USA — A federal program for free school lunches ended June 30. That means students heading back to school this fall will need to begin paying for their lunches. The program began as a pandemic response in March of 2020. Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to issue waivers for school nutrition programs.
School, faith leaders plan back-to-school prayer service
People in the community plan to come together to pray for students and educators as they all prepare to head back to school.
Ottawa County health director retiring amid board takeover by anti-mask mandate candidates
GRAND HAVEN, MI – The director of the health department in Michigan’s fastest-growing county has submitted her plans to retire ahead of a county board takeover by candidates who campaigned on frustrations over the mask mandate for schools. Ottawa County Health Department Administrative Health Officer Lisa Stefanovsky, a...
WOOD
Inside the North Kent Golf Course transformation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A well-known golf course in Kent County has undergone some big changes. North Kent Golf Course in Rockford is a popular place for outings due to it’s convenient location, but if you haven’t been there in awhile, you should try to get back because it’s looking pretty different these days.
Grand Haven Board of Light & Power on decision to not reinstate Varnum
Grand Haven Board of Light and Power has released a statement after the Grand Haven City Council decided not to reinstate Varnum as their legal counsel.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Real estate firm names new regional director
A residential real estate firm with a local presence recently filled a leadership role. RE/MAX of Michigan earlier this month said it appointed Ashley Dane as regional director. She previously served for four years as the regional director of technology for the company. Located in Grand Rapids, Dane now is...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Pride event, including drag queen story hour, set for riverfront
The last time Allegan, Speak Up! hosted an event was the Black Lives Matter “Sit In” on June 6, 2020. Their voices were heard peacefully in order to protest needless violence towards Blacks propagated by the death of George Floyd. With the support of law enforcement led by...
90-year-old Muskegon County commissioner reflects on milestone birthday
A Muskegon County commissioner has served for decades, and during that time she’s had a lot of firsts in her career.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Verplank to open Muskegon port facility
A new port along the lakeshore is scheduled to open this weekend. Verplank Family Holding Co. is set to host a ribbon cutting and facility tour of its new Muskegon port facility at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 151 N. Causeway St. The new facility is on the site...
