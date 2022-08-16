Read full article on original website
Golf.com
This lightweight cooler is perfect for summertime (and has space to spare)
Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we'll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it's an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they've generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
Golf.com
How It Works: Odyssey Tri-Hot 5K putters offer premium craftsmanship and max forgiveness
Odyssey first introduced the Tri-Hot line in the early 2000s, featuring putters made of a multi-material construction to achieve a more forgiving putterhead and to promote a better end-over-end roll. The line has since returned with the latest Tri-Hot 5K putters (One, Two, Three, Double Wide and Triple Wide; from...
Golf.com
There’s a mega-sale on Theraguns that you don’t want to miss

Golf.com
This transitional golf polo will take you from summer to fall golf in a breeze

Golf.com
Home Practice: Finding the perfect putting alignment
The difference between making or missing a putt starts before you even make your stroke. GOLFTEC’s Nick Clearwater and pro golfer Hannah Gregg demonstrate the importance of aiming correctly, giving a few tricks to help you make more putts.
Golf.com
3 simple iron-buying tips from a trusted clubfitter
Kris McCormack knows of thing or two about buying new irons — and getting them fit to maximize your performance on the course. As the Vice President of Tour and Education at GOLF’s affiliate company True Spec Golf, McCormack is a leading expert in clubfitting and has been a part of thousands of custom fittings in his career.
Golf.com
3 easy wedge-shot tweaks that will have you stuffing it close
I hesitate to admit it, but before I walked into the GOLFTEC Woodbridge training center in Metuchen, N.J., a few months back, I’d never seen my own swing on video, let alone from various angles with high-tech launch monitor data popping instantly with every swing. Indeed, my GOLFTEC coach, Ryan Williamson, was surprised that a 20-year industry vet would be experiencing this for the first time.
Golf.com
How these 3 tips helped a 10 handicap become a better ball-striker
Before summer and golf season kicked into gear on Long Island, I frequented GOLFTEC to whip my game into shape. Frankly, I went in not knowing what caused the ball-striking issues I was having on the course. It was a guessing game. For years, I put off taking lessons. I...
Golf.com
Bettinardi, Monopoly collaborate on a wide range of limited-edition products
One of the best board games of all time is getting the Bettinardi treatment. On the heels of recent collaborations with Big League Chew and Chicago Bulls great Scottie Pippen, the golf manufacturer announced a special Monopoly-branded release with Hasbro that’s set to include putters, wedges, headcovers, metal accessories, bags and apparel.
Golf.com
The Etiquetteist: Is walking in your partner’s line really that big of a deal?
Like a lot of awkward moments in the digital age, last week’s Cam Smith-Scottie Scheffler ‘incident’ set the Twittersphere aflame. Everyone seemed outraged, except the two protagonists. The following facts are plain: during the opening round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Scheffler really did walk in...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Is it legal to practice chipping with a walnut in between shots?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. On our league course, there’s a par 3 with several walnut trees near the green. If you hit your ball over there in late summer or early fall, many walnuts, a bit larger than a golf ball, are scattered on the ground. Can I practice chipping them while waiting my turn? — Tony Brajdic, Sarver, Pa.
Golf.com
3 budget-friendly ways to instantly boost your golf clubs’ performance
When it comes to gaining performance with your golf clubs, a professional fitting for new clubs is usually the best option, but it’s certainly not always the most budget-friendly. So if you want to save a few clams and maximize performance with your current clubs, here are three simple and affordable ways to make sure you’re getting the most from your gear.
Golf.com
4 basic golf strategy rules to remember, according to a +3 handicap
Golf is a game of misses. We’ve all heard that cliche, because it’s true. So why is it then that so many amateur golfers plan for the perfect shot?. You can listen to the full podcast below, or keep scrolling. Or, ideally, both!. You can subscribe to the...
