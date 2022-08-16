Read full article on original website
Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods
Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
Here’s who Tom Izzo would put on his Mount Rushmore of college basketball coaches
When it comes to college basketball coaches, Tom Izzo looms large. The Michigan State head coach has been leading the Spartans for more than 25 years, during which time the team has won a national championship and made eight appearances in the Final Four. But on this week’s episode of...
FedEx Cup leader Will Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship with injury
Will Zalatoris‘ week is done at the BMW Championship after bowing out due to injury early in Saturday’s third round. And his WD carries significant FedEx Cup ramifications. Last week’s winner was leading the FedEx Cup standings coming into the week and was trading the top spot in...
PGA players hopeful for "Some Sort of Unity" with LIV after meeting led by Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods and the rest of the PGA are attempting to figure out to combat the LIV Series
LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped
Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
3 easy wedge-shot tweaks that will have you stuffing it close
I hesitate to admit it, but before I walked into the GOLFTEC Woodbridge training center in Metuchen, N.J., a few months back, I’d never seen my own swing on video, let alone from various angles with high-tech launch monitor data popping instantly with every swing. Indeed, my GOLFTEC coach, Ryan Williamson, was surprised that a 20-year industry vet would be experiencing this for the first time.
Hideki Matsuyama caught in sticky rules situation — and Jon Rahm defends him
Jon Rahm was disgusted. From just off the green, though with his ball pinned against the collar of thicker rough, he left his chip shot a disappointing 14 feet short on the 7th at Wilmington Country Club. Rahm bent over in frustration. He then helped relieve Hideki Matsuyama. In a...
‘Vengeance under the guise of growing the game’: Analyst blasts LIV, Greg Norman
Greg Norman, she wrote, has taken on the PGA Tour before, and is doing so this time under “an empty promise.”. LIV Golf, she wrote, is “exhibition golf that has no soul” and is wrecking the sport. The LPGA, she wrote, should not only not meet with...
4 basic golf strategy rules to remember, according to a +3 handicap
Golf is a game of misses. We’ve all heard that cliche, because it’s true. So why is it then that so many amateur golfers plan for the perfect shot?. You can listen to the full podcast below, or keep scrolling. Or, ideally, both!. You can subscribe to the...
Amateur cards hole-in-one with one of the wildest scorecards you’ll ever see
Even on our worst days on the course, there’s always that one shot that keeps us coming back. Amateur golfer Na Liu recently experienced that phenomenon — but she took it to the utmost extreme. To say Liu’s showing at the Massachusetts Women’s Amateur was rough would be...
Tiger Woods for Commissioner? And Plenty More Off-the-Course Discussion
Kathy and Gary can picture a new career path the Hall of Famer, and have thoughts on LIV's team game and Patrick Reed's lawsuit.
Fully Equipped mailbag: Understanding lie angle and how it works
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. I’m new to the game and still don’t get what lie angle is and why it matters. Care to explain? – Wayne N., Alabama...
Home Practice: Finding the perfect putting alignment
The difference between making or missing a putt starts before you even make your stroke. GOLFTEC’s Nick Clearwater and pro golfer Hannah Gregg demonstrate the importance of aiming correctly, giving a few tricks to help you make more putts.
Fox Makes Official Announcement About Urban Meyer
The former Ohio State head coach is returning to TV.
Urban Meyer lands familiar new role
Ex-Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is returning to broadcasting at a familiar network. FOX on Friday announced its broadcasting lineup for the fall. Their announcement listed Meyer as one of the analysts for the upcoming college football season. Meyer will once again join FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show,...
