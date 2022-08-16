ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Rickie Fowler slams the PGA Tour for not handling the LIV Golf battle 'very well at all' as he claims it has not 'been proactive' in combatting the threat after he jetted in for crunch players meeting with Tiger Woods

Rickie Fowler has claimed that the PGA Tour has not handled the LIV Golf fallout well but insisted it is still the best place to play golf. Fowler was one of the PGA Tour players to attend a crunch meeting in Wilmington, Delaware Tuesday, where reportedly 'everything was on the table'.
GOLF
Golf.com

FedEx Cup leader Will Zalatoris withdraws from BMW Championship with injury

Will Zalatoris‘ week is done at the BMW Championship after bowing out due to injury early in Saturday’s third round. And his WD carries significant FedEx Cup ramifications. Last week’s winner was leading the FedEx Cup standings coming into the week and was trading the top spot in...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
Daily Mail

LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped

Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
GOLF
Golf.com

3 easy wedge-shot tweaks that will have you stuffing it close

I hesitate to admit it, but before I walked into the GOLFTEC Woodbridge training center in Metuchen, N.J., a few months back, I’d never seen my own swing on video, let alone from various angles with high-tech launch monitor data popping instantly with every swing. Indeed, my GOLFTEC coach, Ryan Williamson, was surprised that a 20-year industry vet would be experiencing this for the first time.
METUCHEN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Izzo
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Tiger Woods
Golf.com

4 basic golf strategy rules to remember, according to a +3 handicap

Golf is a game of misses. We’ve all heard that cliche, because it’s true. So why is it then that so many amateur golfers plan for the perfect shot?. You can listen to the full podcast below, or keep scrolling. Or, ideally, both!. You can subscribe to the...
GOLF
Golf.com

Fully Equipped mailbag: Understanding lie angle and how it works

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. I’m new to the game and still don’t get what lie angle is and why it matters. Care to explain? – Wayne N., Alabama...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanford Cardinal#Spartans
Golf.com

Home Practice: Finding the perfect putting alignment

The difference between making or missing a putt starts before you even make your stroke. GOLFTEC’s Nick Clearwater and pro golfer Hannah Gregg demonstrate the importance of aiming correctly, giving a few tricks to help you make more putts.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Urban Meyer lands familiar new role

Ex-Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is returning to broadcasting at a familiar network. FOX on Friday announced its broadcasting lineup for the fall. Their announcement listed Meyer as one of the analysts for the upcoming college football season. Meyer will once again join FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy