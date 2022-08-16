Read full article on original website
Tad Perry: A champion for South Dakota higher education
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. More than a decade after his retirement from the Board of Regents, Tad Perry holds the title of longest-serving state higher education executive officer in the nation. He spent 15 years overseeing the state's public universities and founded the South Dakota Opportunity Scholarship. Perry joins us as we meet this year's inductees to the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
55 South Dakotans become U.S. citizens in naturalization ceremony
Fifty-five South Dakotans became U.S. citizens in a naturalization ceremony Friday at the Sioux Falls Washington Pavilion. Aspiring U.S. citizens must pass exams in English and civics, complete an interview and swear the Oath of Allegiance. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Charles Nail administered the oath at the ceremony. “We smile with,...
A new look at Joe Forman: What a journal might tell us about a notorious South Dakota manhunt
This interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. One hundred years ago Wednesday, four inmates escaped from the State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, beginning one of the most infamous manhunts in state history. For one week, ringleader Joe Forman and his three accomplices evaded law enforcement.
District 18 House: Ryan Cwach
The interview posted above is from SDPB's daily public affairs show, In the Moment with Lori Walsh. Ryan Cwach is a Democrat running for re-election for state representative and would represent District 18, which includes Yankton County and parts of Clay County. He joins us by phone as our Meet the Candidates series continues.
ATF seeks public's help solving South Dakota gun burglary
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a gun burglary. Over 100 firearms were stolen from Reloader’s Corner in Isabel. The theft occurred over the weekend of Aug. 13, with handguns, shotguns, rifles and accessories among the stolen items. Ashlee...
From family medicine to the Hall of Fame, plus live music from Fine Mess
Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Dr. Charles Hart started his medical career in family and emergency medicine. He eventually became CEO of Regional Health, now Monument Health, the major health care provider within a 300-mile radius centered on Rapid City. We talk with Hart about his induction into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.
