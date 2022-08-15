Read full article on original website
The Town of Greenfield Recognizes Family for Their Contribution of a Historic Landmark
GREENFIELD — The Town of Greenfield presented the family of former Town Supervisor Glen Hammond with an official Proclamation of Recognition and Appreciation for his role in purchasing the town’s historic caboose, located at Kings Station Park. The presentation took place at the 12th Annual Caboose Day and Car Show at Kings Station Park in Porter Corners, N.Y. on Saturday, August 13. Town officials, members of the Glen Hammond family, New York Senator James Tedisco and members of the community were present to celebrate.
Saratoga Hospital Hires New Director of Nursing
SARATOGA SPRINGS —Maura Tuffey has been named Nursing Director of two medical-surgical floors at Saratoga Hospital, including the hospital’s orthopedic and bariatric (weight-loss) surgery units. The Saratoga Springs resident has nearly a decade of nursing experience in roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, she served as a nurse...
SUNY orders HVCC to comply with system-wide COVID rules
Hudson Valley Community College in Troy is being ordered to comply with SUNY's system-wide COVID rules. Thursday Anta Cissé-Green, SUNY's Senior Vice Chancellor & General Counsel, emailed Hudson Valley Community College President Roger Ramsammy a "letter of non-compliance," directing HVCC to submit documentation by Monday showing the college’s compliance with vaccine policy mandated by the Board of Trustees that oversees the 64-campus university system.
Gillibrand calls staff situation at Columbia Memorial Health a crisis
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the situation at a Hudson medical facility is a “crisis.” She says staff shortages and low wages are plaguing Columbia Memorial Health. in part, “As the only hospital between Kingston and Albany, Columbia Memorial Health staff serve more than 100,000 residents,” Gillibrand wrote In a letter to the hospital’s president, Jay Cahalan. “Due to low wages and high turnover, CMH is operating at a staff vacancy of more than 200 bargaining unit members.”
Central Warehouse emergency construction completed
The city of Albany has finished emergency construction on the Central Warehouse building. Construction began after debris fell from the building in July and temporarily suspended some Amtrak service.
Active structure fire in Troy
The Troy Fire Department has confirmed there is an active structure fire on 25 Morrison Ave in Troy. The fire has not yet been extinguished. Check back at wnyt.com for any additional information.
Car crashes into building in Albany
An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
Amtrak may boost Albany-to-Boston service
Rensselaer, N.Y. — Buoyed by the prospect of federal infrastructure funding, Massachusetts transportation officials and lawmakers are urging Amtrak to start a regular Boston-to-Albany train schedule. And New York agrees. Under a request that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation just filed with the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak could run...
Police on the Scene of Partial Building Collapse in Albany
What happened to the building at the corner of Washington Avenue and Ontario Street in Albany? That's what police are asking as they roped off the area and brought in city engineers. On the right side of the above photo, the outer wall of the building looks to be heavily...
From financial professor to deli operator: Native of Pakistan pleased to make a residing in Gloversville
GLOVERSVILLE – A couple of minutes after he had made his twelfth and thirteenth sub sandwiches of the day, for 2 younger males who regarded like that they had spent the final eight hours working exterior, Khalid Saleem watched a red-faced man in shorts and a blue t-shirt stagger into his comfort retailer late on a latest afternoon.
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
Rock Your Fitness by the Lake
SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Springs Recreation Department has announced a collaboration with Rebecca Weyrauch of Rock Your Fitness - a company devoted to helping people jumpstart a healthy life through physical training. Rebecca Weyrauch is a certified fitness professional for over 20 years. Her certification and specialty training include AFAA Personal Trainer, AFFA Group Exercise Instructor, MAD Dog Athletics Spin Instructor, Specialty Training in TRX, Youth Fitness, Bootcamp Fitness, Senior Fitness and Nutrition Coaching.
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
South End Grocery store eyes December opening
A new grocery store has inked a December opening in Albany's South End food desert.
Open Since 1913 Legendary Albany Restaurant is Temporarily Closing its Doors
A staple restaurant in downtown Albany is going to be closing its doors for much-needed renovations. The restaurant has been in Albany since 1913 and the building is even older so third-generation owner Brad Rosenstein says it's time to do some upgrades. Jack's Oyster House will have to temporarily close.
New York Swimmer Hit By Boat In Hudson Valley
A woman was seriously hurt after she was hit by a boat while swimming in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, August 13, 2022, New York State Police from Troop K responded to Queechy Lake for a boating accident. Boating accident on Queechy Lake, Canaan, Columbia County, New York. At approximately...
Popular Capital Region Donut & Chicken Shop Opens 2nd Location In Troy
A popular Clifton Park donut joint is now serving up gourmet donuts and chicken in downtown Troy. When it comes to donuts, there are great and there are AMAZING. And when 518 Donuts in Clifton Park opened last year, they immediately landed in that AMAZING category. Not to mention, they were also serving up gourmet fried chicken and fried chicken sandwiches that were in that AMAZING category as well.
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
Will we see the Northern Lights in Albany this week?
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In what could be the first of multiple hits in the next several days, a minor coronal mass ejection hit Earth’s Magnetic Field on Wednesday, August 17. NOAA forecasters say that this could lead to strong G3 class geomagnetic storms, particularly from August 18-19.
Trees and powerlines down after storm
Rensselaer was hit by a sweeping rainstorm that took out power to more than 200 customers at the height of the storm. Some folks trapped in their home. Wednesday night, trees and wires came down in several locations throughout the city. Fire, police, and even city coding were out surveying the damage. One person using a neighbor’s cell phone told us they were trapped inside their home at eight Aiken Avenue.
