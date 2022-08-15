ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobleskill, NY

saratogatodaynewspaper.com

The Town of Greenfield Recognizes Family for Their Contribution of a Historic Landmark

GREENFIELD — The Town of Greenfield presented the family of former Town Supervisor Glen Hammond with an official Proclamation of Recognition and Appreciation for his role in purchasing the town’s historic caboose, located at Kings Station Park. The presentation took place at the 12th Annual Caboose Day and Car Show at Kings Station Park in Porter Corners, N.Y. on Saturday, August 13. Town officials, members of the Glen Hammond family, New York Senator James Tedisco and members of the community were present to celebrate.
GREENFIELD, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Saratoga Hospital Hires New Director of Nursing

SARATOGA SPRINGS —Maura Tuffey has been named Nursing Director of two medical-surgical floors at Saratoga Hospital, including the hospital’s orthopedic and bariatric (weight-loss) surgery units. The Saratoga Springs resident has nearly a decade of nursing experience in roles of increasing responsibility. Most recently, she served as a nurse...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wamc.org

SUNY orders HVCC to comply with system-wide COVID rules

Hudson Valley Community College in Troy is being ordered to comply with SUNY's system-wide COVID rules. Thursday Anta Cissé-Green, SUNY's Senior Vice Chancellor & General Counsel, emailed Hudson Valley Community College President Roger Ramsammy a "letter of non-compliance," directing HVCC to submit documentation by Monday showing the college’s compliance with vaccine policy mandated by the Board of Trustees that oversees the 64-campus university system.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Gillibrand calls staff situation at Columbia Memorial Health a crisis

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says the situation at a Hudson medical facility is a “crisis.” She says staff shortages and low wages are plaguing Columbia Memorial Health. in part, “As the only hospital between Kingston and Albany, Columbia Memorial Health staff serve more than 100,000 residents,” Gillibrand wrote In a letter to the hospital’s president, Jay Cahalan. “Due to low wages and high turnover, CMH is operating at a staff vacancy of more than 200 bargaining unit members.”
HUDSON, NY
City
Cobleskill, NY
WNYT

Active structure fire in Troy

The Troy Fire Department has confirmed there is an active structure fire on 25 Morrison Ave in Troy. The fire has not yet been extinguished. Check back at wnyt.com for any additional information.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Car crashes into building in Albany

An Albany hair studio is badly damaged after a car apparently drove through the building and left the scene. Police closed Ontario Street in Albany from Benson to Washington Avenue while engineers worked to stabilize the building. Police are checking nearby security cameras to see what exactly happened. A city...
ALBANY, NY
Syracuse.com

Amtrak may boost Albany-to-Boston service

Rensselaer, N.Y. — Buoyed by the prospect of federal infrastructure funding, Massachusetts transportation officials and lawmakers are urging Amtrak to start a regular Boston-to-Albany train schedule. And New York agrees. Under a request that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation just filed with the Federal Railroad Administration, Amtrak could run...
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Rock Your Fitness by the Lake

SARATOGA SPRINGS — The Saratoga Springs Recreation Department has announced a collaboration with Rebecca Weyrauch of Rock Your Fitness - a company devoted to helping people jumpstart a healthy life through physical training. Rebecca Weyrauch is a certified fitness professional for over 20 years. Her certification and specialty training include AFAA Personal Trainer, AFFA Group Exercise Instructor, MAD Dog Athletics Spin Instructor, Specialty Training in TRX, Youth Fitness, Bootcamp Fitness, Senior Fitness and Nutrition Coaching.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
103.9 The Breeze

Popular Capital Region Donut & Chicken Shop Opens 2nd Location In Troy

A popular Clifton Park donut joint is now serving up gourmet donuts and chicken in downtown Troy. When it comes to donuts, there are great and there are AMAZING. And when 518 Donuts in Clifton Park opened last year, they immediately landed in that AMAZING category. Not to mention, they were also serving up gourmet fried chicken and fried chicken sandwiches that were in that AMAZING category as well.
TROY, NY
Syracuse.com

NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch

Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Will we see the Northern Lights in Albany this week?

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In what could be the first of multiple hits in the next several days, a minor coronal mass ejection hit Earth’s Magnetic Field on Wednesday, August 17. NOAA forecasters say that this could lead to strong G3 class geomagnetic storms, particularly from August 18-19.
ALBANY, NY
informnny.com

Trees and powerlines down after storm

Rensselaer was hit by a sweeping rainstorm that took out power to more than 200 customers at the height of the storm. Some folks trapped in their home. Wednesday night, trees and wires came down in several locations throughout the city. Fire, police, and even city coding were out surveying the damage. One person using a neighbor’s cell phone told us they were trapped inside their home at eight Aiken Avenue.
RENSSELAER, NY

Community Policy