Schoharie County, NY

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
UTICA, NY
Washington County Fair is full go

The 132nd Washington County Fair opens Monday, Aug. 22, and runs daily through Sunday, Aug. 28, at the fairgrounds on Route 29, between Greenwich and Schuylerville. The animals, the rides, the games, the tractor pulls, food concessions new and old: “It’s back to normal” for the first time since Covid, says Fair co-General Manager Rebecca Breese.
GREENWICH, NY
9 Chances To Investigate Terrifying Paranormal History In Upstate New York This October

Everyone has an image of that stereotypical haunted house. One of those exists here in Upstate New York, and this October you have 9 chances to explore it. Hyde Hall in Cooperstown is probably one of the most active paranormal locations in all of New York State. It was built by George Clarke starting in 1817 and over the course of 17 years, it was finished. Named after Clarke’s family home back in England, his goal was to create not just a home, but a complex system of buildings, placed in the middle of a park, and almost completely self-sufficient.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Schoharie County, NY
Schoharie County, NY
Strong Thunderstorm moving through area

ALBANY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Special Weather Statement. A strong thunderstorm is moving through the Mohawk Valley area and could impact areas of Southern Herkimer County through 6:30PM Thursday. The storm was tracked by radar, at 5:39PM, Thursday, near Utica moving...
ALBANY, NY
35 sheep seized from New York farm

CENTRAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WTEN) — More than 30 sheep have been removed from a Schoharie County, New York farm after a trooper out on patrol apparently noticed some of the sheep in poor condition. It is one of many large-scale animal seizures WFXR’s sister station, WTEN, has reported on over the past couple of months.
SCHOHARIE COUNTY, NY
David Brooks
John B
29 Years Ago Sara Anne Wood Disappeared, Search Continues Today For Her Body

August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the tragic day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home. 29 years ago, on August 18, 1993, Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Lewis S. Lent Jr. eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara while in custody for another child crime. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.
FRANKFORT, NY
The 1903 Hudson River Spier Falls Dam Disaster

In the spring of 1903, more than a thousand men were at work on the final stages of the Spier Falls hydroelectric project on the Hudson River near Glens Falls. A large number of skilled Italian masons and stoneworkers were housed in a shantytown on the Warren County (north) side of the river.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch

Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Diamond Brady Plaza Sells for $3.95 Million

SARATOGA SPRINGS - The Diamond Brady Plaza, located at 63 Putnam St. has recently been purchased by Tom Roohan, owner of Roohan Realty. Robin K. Cooper of the Albany Business Report was the first to break the news of the recent transaction that totaled almost $4 million dollars. Bruce Levinsky...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
#Erie Canal#Schoharie Creek Aqueduct
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in Upstate NY identified

Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
Oak Hill & Vicinity: Durham Village

The hamlet of Durham, or Durham village as it was once called, is a special place. According to the “History of Greene County,” the first settler in what is now Durham village was Adijah Dewey. He was called Major Dewey and built a log home that is said to have been the first hotel here.
DURHAM, NY
