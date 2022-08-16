Read full article on original website
Norman Raske
Norman Gene Raske, age 84, of Renville, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Renville. The Rev. Darren Green will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Renville. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-7 p.m. and will continue on Monday one hour prior to the services at the church in Renville. Arrangements are with Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville, MN.
Velma Thein
Velma Thein, 93, of Willmar, formerly of Clara City, died Friday, August 19, 2022, at CentraCare Rice Memorial Hospital in Willmar. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 29, at St. Clara's Catholic Church in Clara City. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday, August 28, at the church and will continue one hour prior to the Mass on Monday. Arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home, www.hafh.org.
Alice Alseth
Alice A. Alseth, age 87, of Willmar and formerly of Atwater, passed away Monday morning, August 15, at the Bethesda Grand Nursing Home. A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 27, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Atwater. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Atwater Area Help For Seniors (Block Nurse Program), Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Atwater or Centra Care Rice Hospice are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home. www.petersonbrothers.com.
Princess Kay of the Milky Way Ceremony is Next Week
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Princess Kay of the Milky Way crown will soon be passed on. Current Princess Kay Anna Euerle (Early) of Litchfield says this past year has been a whirlwind. She says as Minnesota’s official dairy ambassador, she's spent a lot of time in classrooms across the state and been involved in visits and tours to dairy farms. The 69th Princess Kay of the Milky Way coronation will be Wednesday on the eve of the Minnesota State Fair.
Funeral Services Today (Friday) for Michael Wolford, Killed in Recent Head-on Traffic Crash
A Litchfield man who was a longtime resident of Winsted will be remembered at a funeral Mass today in Winsted. 39-year-old Michael Wolford was one of two men who died in a head-on traffic crash last Friday evening, August 12th in Stockholm Township, south of Cokato. The Wright County Sheriff’s...
Two Montevideo residents killed in crash near Silver Lake
(Silver Lake MN-) Two people from Montevideo were killed in a traffic crash on Highway 7 west of Silver Lake Thursday morning. The state patrol says it happened around 11 a.m. when a Ford Fusion driven by 25-year-old Wilmer Herrera of Montevideo was westbound, crossed the centerline, and collided head-on with an oncoming SUV. Herrera was killed, and so was his passenger, 21-year-old Fanny Perez. Another passenger, 2-year-old Wilmer Espinoza-Ramirez Junior of Montevideo was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the SUV, 54-year-old Marsha Angela Schmidt, of Danube, and her passenger, 55-year-old Marcia Jean Schmidt of Willmar, were both taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Benefit Fundraiser for the Anderson Family
* Pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans, chips and potato salad for a free will donation. Also bake sale, silent auctin, and DJ by Ralph Galvan. Jeremy and Marysa were is a motorcycle accident in June. Both sustained multiple injuries that requires many months of recovery leaving them unable to physically care for their 3 month old son Jaxon and 2 1/2 old daughter Hadley.
Just for Kix Golf Tournament
Registration at 9:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 10:00 a.m. Various games, 50/50 raffle, and mulligans available. Come support the area Just for Kix dancers who are fundraising for their trip to perform at the Reliaquest Bowl in Tampa, Florida in January. To sign up contact Lisa at 320-522-2048 or Mel...
Kandiyohi County Historical Society Turning 125 Event
Kandiyohi County Historical Society Turning 125 Event.
Holdingford in Pictures [GALLERY]
WJON's small town series takes us to Holdingford, Minnesota. Holdingford is an incorporated town of 743 people in Stearns County about 25 miles north and west of St. Cloud.
Condition of Willmar War Memorial Auditorium examined
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council this week heard a report on the condition of the 82-year-old Willmar War Memorial Auditorium. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says Todd Grover of the Architectural firm of MacDonald and Mack inspected the auditorium earlier this year and delivered his report to the council... Your...
St. Cloud Woman Injured in SUV vs. Commercial Vehicle Crash in Clearwater Township
One person was injured when an SUV and a commercial vehicle collided Wednesday afternoon in Clearwater Township. The Wright County Sheriff’s Office reports the crash happened around 5 PM near the intersection of Wright County Road 7 Northwest and 160th Street Northwest. When deputies arrived on the scene, they...
Accused Downtown St. Cloud Stabbing Suspect Arrested
(KNSI) — The suspect in a stabbing in downtown St. Cloud last month is in custody. According to the criminal complaint, officers saw several people fighting in a parking lot at the corner of 5th Avenue and 1st Street South at about 1:40 a.m. July 3rd. They say 44-year-old Maritza Mikado Lockett stabbed 35-year-old Tiesha Monique Moore and 19-year-old Maliyah Lashae Glenn before fleeing the scene. Prosecutors say surveillance video and body-worn camera footage show Lockett swinging a knife toward Moore, who suffered a collapsed lung and had lacerations to her lung, a fractured rib, and was stabbed in her neck, arm, shoulder, and back. Glenn suffered minor injuries. She was taken to St. Cloud Hospital before being cited for disorderly conduct and booked into the Stearns County jail.
Special Weather Statement issued August 18 at 4:45PM CDT by NWS
..Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Redwood and Brown Counties through 530 PM CDT... At 445 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Franklin to near Morgan to near Springfield to 6 miles southeast of Lamberton. Movement was east at 25 mph.
Willmar, Kandiyohi County seeking state money to improve local child care situation
(Willmar MN-) The City of Willmar and Kandiyohi County are teaming up to try and get a state grant to improve child care in the county. Willmar City Administrator Leslie Valiant says adequate, affordable child care is critical to economic development... Your browser does not support the audio element. ...The...
