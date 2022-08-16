ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotify wants your voice as it tests new audio reactions for playlists

By Nickolas Diaz
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • Spotify begins limited testing for a new in-app audio reaction feature for users in Vietnam.
  • Users can create audio recordings reacting to playlists.
  • The tests also show users being able to edit their voice recordings, add background music, and tag the playlist they're talking about.

Early prompts for select Spotify users show the audio streaming company testing a new feature that lets users record reactions to playlists.

Spotify is already one of the best audio streaming services on Android for music and also podcasts. The music streaming company seems to be trying to expand its focus on community-centered love of music with its recent testing. Snapshots of this new feature in testing seen in Vietnam were posted on Reddit, spotted by TechCrunch .

Image 1 of 5

(Image credit: Reddit)
Image 2 of 5

(Image credit: Reddit)
Image 3 of 5

(Image credit: Reddit)
Image 4 of 5

(Image credit: Reddit)
Image 5 of 5

(Image credit: Reddit)

The new voice recording feature appears to be centered around playlists, presenting users with a new microphone icon. When tapping the icon, the user is then prompted to create a voice recording of their reactions to that playlist's music.

From the images, it appears as though users can record an entire session in one sitting or hit the pause button to create multiple clips. The early tests seem to show the ability to get creative with your voice recording by adding background music and even tagging the playlist you're talking about during the editing process. Once finished, the recording would go up as a podcast for others to listen to.

As speculated by TechCrunch, publishing the recorded clip could see it posted on that user's account page. Spotify also confirmed this test in a statement to TechCrunch, without giving away too many details:

" At Spotify, we are always looking for ways to enhance our users' experience on our platform, and we regularly test features that we believe will bring value to listeners and creators. We are currently running a limited test of in-app audio creation, but have no further details to share at this time. "

As shown in the images, Spotify is also moderating user voice recordings. The company says these are "rules that'll help keep creators and fans safe." While this new feature is still being tested, we'll most likely see Spotify expand on its safety parameters much more should the feature go public.

Spotify has been no stranger to giving its community more tools to express itself and engage. The music streaming company brought in not only a TikTok-style podcast feed and also opened its video podcasting to more creators. With its increased investments in podcasting, it looks like the company wants to make it even easier for users to contribute.

