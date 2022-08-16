ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/18/22–8/19/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Wyoming Crime & Safety
capcity.news

Wyoming Highway Patrol mourns death of former longest serving K-9

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is mourning the death of a former K-9 who during his career was instrumental in seizing more than $380,000 in illicit funds from trafficking narcotics. Hunter, a retired narcotics detection K-9, passed away peacefully on his favorite bed next to a wood-burning...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

City Of Cheyenne To Parking Violators: Beware The Barnacle

The City of Cheyenne is warning anyone with more than three unpaid parking tickets to. The Barnacle is basically a high-tech 21st-century version of the "boot' car immobilization device. Mayor Patrick Collins, in his ''Mayor's Minute' news release last Friday set a goal for city parking officers of installing the...
CHEYENNE, WY
Martin Luther King
101.9 KING FM

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft

Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (8/19/22)

NOTE: The following is a weekly column written by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This has been one of the most monumental weekends of my life! Judy and I are so happy to announce that we became first-time grandparents last Saturday. Our son Jac and his wife Whitney had an 8-pound 8-ounce baby boy named Chels Leo Collins. He is healthy in all aspects, despite the need for oxygen to help his lungs develop. This is such an exciting time for our family and especially for Jac and Whitney. We now have four generations of Collins men alive to share their stories and experiences within our family. Mom and dad are both doing well, except for a bit of sleep deprivation; I remember those days!
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Meet The Newest Member Of The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Family

Say hello to Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's newest family member. Last Friday (Aug. 12), keepers at the zoo were greeted by a brand-new baby Red River hog during the early hours of the morning. As per the zoo's Facebook post, they had suspicions a baby was on the way, and their...
thecheyennepost.com

Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again

Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
WYOMING STATE
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Frontier Days Names New Committee Chairs for 127th Celebration

The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2023 celebration. Following Concessions Chairman Brad Westby is Woody Acord. Acord is a Senior IT Analyst; and has a BS degree in Management. He has volunteered on the CFD Concessions Committee for 23 years and was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2002. Acord was inducted into the HEELS in 2012.
CHEYENNE, WY
7220sports.com

Wyoming WR Gunner Gentry to miss season with knee injury

LARAMIE -- It happened again. Gunner Gentry will miss his second straight season with a knee injury, Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl announced Friday, just eight days before the Cowboys' season opener at Illinois. Bohl said Gentry went up to catch a pass in Thursday's practice and "landed wrong." "It...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Whoa! Country Singer That Has Written A Ton Of Hits Is Coming To Cheyenne

The Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne has been on a roll as of late with some great artists coming through their doors. Cheyenne Frontier Days was a great time to make your way to the Outlaw Saloon after a long day of rodeo with some awesome live music each night. Last Friday, the Outlaw had social media sensation and country singer, Cooper Alan performing(if you missed the show, he came on stage like he was shot out of a cannon). Friday night, rockers Buckcherry will perform and they aren't done with that. Country hitmaker and songwriter Colt Ford is the next to hit the stage at the Outlaw Saloon.
CHEYENNE, WY

