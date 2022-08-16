Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgac.com
Things To Do In And Around Augusta This Weekend
WGAC is your home for North Augusta High School Football. This week North Augusta is at Evans. Our team coverage begins at 7:05 p.m. Georgia and South Carolina Friday Night Games for August 19th. The GreenJackets have 3 games to choose from this weekend! You can get the full schedule...
wgac.com
Wild Wings Is Returning To Augusta
Have you missed Wild Wings? Good news, they’re returning to Augusta. About a year ago, the two Wild Wings restaurants in the area rebranded themselves as “Doc’s Porchside”. Leaving the only remaining Wild Wings in Aiken. Well, Wild Wings is coming back. There’s no date set...
wgac.com
Another Weekend Shooting In Augusta
There has been another weekend shooting in Augusta. The Richmond County Sherriff’s office confirmed that a 29 year old male was found and has died as a result of at least one gunshot wound early Saturday morning. The body was was found near the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle...
wgac.com
Netflix Series Star Will Be In Aiken on Thursday
If you are a fan of the show “Stranger Things”, there are a couple of events that the Netflix series star will attend in Aiken. Adam Murray, who gave South Aiken High School some national attention when he wore a Thoroughbred t-shirt on the popular show. Murray will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgac.com
‘Stranger Things’ Actor in Aiken
Exciting news for Stranger Things fans! Actor Adam Murray, who has a recurring role on the Netflix shows, will be in Aiken over the next few days. Murray stirred up some interest recently when he wore a vintage South Aiken High School Thoroughbred t-shirt on the show. Stranger Things Actor...
wgac.com
Aiken County Auto Fatality Victim Identified
A man who died in a car wreck and fire last weekend in Aiken County has been identified. The Aiken County Coroner’s office says that an autopsy identified the victim as Anthony Meunier, 22 of Aiken. The South Carolina High Patrol said Meunier’s vehicle left Coleman Bride Road near...
wgac.com
Augusta Fire Department Is On The Scene At Sibley Mill for Water Rescue
Augusta fire crews are on the scene of a water rescue. Richmond County Dispatch got the call shortly after 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. The incident happened on Goodrich Street in Augusta, right in front of Sibley Mill. Provided by WGAC’s news partner WJBF.
Comments / 0