Augusta, GA

wgac.com

Things To Do In And Around Augusta This Weekend

WGAC is your home for North Augusta High School Football. This week North Augusta is at Evans. Our team coverage begins at 7:05 p.m. Georgia and South Carolina Friday Night Games for August 19th. The GreenJackets have 3 games to choose from this weekend! You can get the full schedule...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wgac.com

Wild Wings Is Returning To Augusta

Have you missed Wild Wings? Good news, they’re returning to Augusta. About a year ago, the two Wild Wings restaurants in the area rebranded themselves as “Doc’s Porchside”. Leaving the only remaining Wild Wings in Aiken. Well, Wild Wings is coming back. There’s no date set...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Another Weekend Shooting In Augusta

There has been another weekend shooting in Augusta. The Richmond County Sherriff’s office confirmed that a 29 year old male was found and has died as a result of at least one gunshot wound early Saturday morning. The body was was found near the 100 block of Vanderbilt Circle...
AUGUSTA, GA
wgac.com

Netflix Series Star Will Be In Aiken on Thursday

If you are a fan of the show “Stranger Things”, there are a couple of events that the Netflix series star will attend in Aiken. Adam Murray, who gave South Aiken High School some national attention when he wore a Thoroughbred t-shirt on the popular show. Murray will...
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

‘Stranger Things’ Actor in Aiken

Exciting news for Stranger Things fans! Actor Adam Murray, who has a recurring role on the Netflix shows, will be in Aiken over the next few days. Murray stirred up some interest recently when he wore a vintage South Aiken High School Thoroughbred t-shirt on the show. Stranger Things Actor...
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

Aiken County Auto Fatality Victim Identified

A man who died in a car wreck and fire last weekend in Aiken County has been identified. The Aiken County Coroner’s office says that an autopsy identified the victim as Anthony Meunier, 22 of Aiken. The South Carolina High Patrol said Meunier’s vehicle left Coleman Bride Road near...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

