‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People
The latest instance of a "Karen" going wild on video came in the form of a privileged white woman trying to police how loudly a Black woman minding her own business is allowed to laugh. The post ‘Karens’ Gone Wild: Videos Show Privileged White Women Can’t Stop Trying To Police Black People appeared first on NewsOne.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Prime Video Gets Ready For Kickoff Of Its NFL Streaming Experience
Amazon’s Prime Video is one of the lions of the streaming business, with a shelf of awards, a multibillion-dollar advertising operation and reach to 80 million U.S. households to show for its efforts. This Thursday, however, will mark perhaps the biggest milestone yet in Prime Video’s 15-year run, as it will deliver an exclusive stream of an NFL game for the first time. The contest between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers is a preseason affair, so the stakes for the teams and fans are not exactly high. But a lot of eyes will be on the platform in its...
OLD Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wedding: Everything we know about the actor’s $8m Georgia estate
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will reportedly tie the knot again, this time in front of friends and family on Affleck’s $8m estate in Georgia.According to reports, the three-day wedding celebration will take place this weekend on Affleck’s 87-acre property on Hampton Island, just under 50 miles outside Savannah. A source revealed to Page Six that the three-day “intimate celebration for family and friends” will begin with a rehearsal dinner on Friday, followed by the wedding ceremony on Saturday. The couple will reportedly conclude the weekend on Sunday with a barbecue and picnic.The compound, which overlooks the North Newport...
Jennette McCurdy Revealed Why She And Miranda Cosgrove Grew Apart
"There's kind of complicated feelings around it."
