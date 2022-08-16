ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Nebraska families can now access Head Start

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Due to a change in guidelines, Nebraskans that qualify for SNAP now also qualify for Head Start and Early Head Start. Head Start is a federal program that promotes the school readiness of children from birth to age five from low-income families by enhancing their cognitive, social and emotional development. Many Head Start programs also provide Early Head Start programs that serve infants, toddlers, pregnant women and their families.
