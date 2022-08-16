ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WNCT

New Bern begins season as top team in poll

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern begins the high school football season as the top team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. Here’s how the poll looks going into the first week of games. Click here to see the full schedule of games. Click here to see more high school football coverage.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Back-to-school jamboree coming Saturday to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Greater Vision Christian Church is holding a back-to-school Jamboree from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will have books and school supplies with food there as well. Special guests will be Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and artist Cappello. There will also be a family vacation giveaway. The event […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

East Carolina University students move in for fall semester

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University officials say drivers should anticipate delays as the school welcomes students back to campus. Wednesday was move-in day for the fall 2022 semester. School officials encourage people driving around the university to expect and plan for delays all week as families arrive to...
GREENVILLE, NC
warrenrecord.com

Mason receives white coat from Brody School of Medicine

Leeza Tillery Mason was one of 86 year one medical students at The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine who participated in the White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, July 29, at the Health Sciences Student Center at East Carolina University in Greenville. The white...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Schools announces leadership appointments

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced the appointments of Kamara Roach as Chief of School Support and Lavetta Roundtree as principal at W.H. Robinson Elementary School, effective immediately. Roach previously served as principal at WHRES since 2017, while Roundtree has been an assistant principal with PCS for the last […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
wraltechwire.com

Huge drug manufacturing operation in Greenville is sold for $475 million

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Catalent is buying Greenville-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Metrics Contract Services. The deal is worth $475 million according to Catalent, which specializes in drug development, delivery and manufacturing, biologics, gene therapies and consumer health products. The company said the acquisition will strengthen its oral solid formulation development, manufacturing and packaging and expand its ability to handle high-potency compounds.
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Brewery in Rocky Mount is 'out of this world'

There are thousands of breweries in America, but this one in Rocky Mount is one of very few owned and operated by a black female. The beers are strong, and so is the woman who makes them. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions. The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene. Greenville Fire/Rescue says...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Goldsboro child missing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
GOLDSBORO, NC
