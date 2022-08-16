Read full article on original website
WITN
High school football teams move up season opener to avoid weather
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The high school football season kicking off tonight in the east. A handful of schools pushed up opening night to Thursday evening to avoid the weather. Parrott Academy and Harrell’s Christian were on the docket already. We caught up with a couple of the area...
New Bern begins season as top team in poll
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern begins the high school football season as the top team in the Touchdown Friday Top 9 poll. Here’s how the poll looks going into the first week of games. Click here to see the full schedule of games. Click here to see more high school football coverage.
Game of the Week: Defending 1-A champs Tarboro ready for annual battle with Rocky Mount
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two teams that know each other very well are gearing up to face off in Our Touchdown Friday Game of the Week. Tarboro and Rocky Mount have a rival history, and the last time these two teams faced each other, Rocky Mount came out on top 12-0. Head coach of the […]
North Carolina Man Scores Massive Lottery Win: 'It's A Game Changer'
A stop by a convenience store led to a huge win for one lucky man in North Carolina.
Back-to-school jamboree coming Saturday to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Saturday, Greater Vision Christian Church is holding a back-to-school Jamboree from 4 – 6 p.m. The event will have books and school supplies with food there as well. Special guests will be Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and artist Cappello. There will also be a family vacation giveaway. The event […]
WITN
East Carolina University students move in for fall semester
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University officials say drivers should anticipate delays as the school welcomes students back to campus. Wednesday was move-in day for the fall 2022 semester. School officials encourage people driving around the university to expect and plan for delays all week as families arrive to...
warrenrecord.com
Mason receives white coat from Brody School of Medicine
Leeza Tillery Mason was one of 86 year one medical students at The East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine who participated in the White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, July 29, at the Health Sciences Student Center at East Carolina University in Greenville. The white...
Pitt County Schools announces leadership appointments
GREENVILLE, N.C. — Pitt County Schools Superintendent Dr. Ethan Lenker on Tuesday announced the appointments of Kamara Roach as Chief of School Support and Lavetta Roundtree as principal at W.H. Robinson Elementary School, effective immediately. Roach previously served as principal at WHRES since 2017, while Roundtree has been an assistant principal with PCS for the last […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
K&W will live on — and could return to cities where the restaurant closed, say new owners
The new owner of K&W Cafeterias said Wednesday it plans to keep the 85-year-old brand alive and will consider re-entering cities and towns the restaurant chain left in the past three years. K&W Cafeteria Inc., a Winston-Salem-based purveyor of Southern comfort foods, was sold for an undisclosed price to Louisiana-based...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
Jacksonville intersection to become four-way stop
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An intersection in downtown Jacksonville is going to look a little bit different starting Monday. The traffic light at New Bridge and Warlick streets will be decommissioned, and the intersection will become a four-way stop. “We’ve done signal warn analysis, our transportation group has looked at it and said that really […]
wraltechwire.com
Huge drug manufacturing operation in Greenville is sold for $475 million
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Catalent is buying Greenville-based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) Metrics Contract Services. The deal is worth $475 million according to Catalent, which specializes in drug development, delivery and manufacturing, biologics, gene therapies and consumer health products. The company said the acquisition will strengthen its oral solid formulation development, manufacturing and packaging and expand its ability to handle high-potency compounds.
WRAL
Brewery in Rocky Mount is 'out of this world'
There are thousands of breweries in America, but this one in Rocky Mount is one of very few owned and operated by a black female. The beers are strong, and so is the woman who makes them. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad Flowers.
WITN
Motorcyclist critical after crash near Greenville Town Common is an ECU student
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A motorcyclist who remains in critical condition after he was hit by a car yesterday afternoon in Greenville is an East Carolina University student. Greenville police say charges are coming in the crash on First Street that happened around 4:30 p.m. Officer Brandon Johnson said a...
wraltechwire.com
Better roads, changing military needs spark a new look at NC’s Global TransPark
KINSTON – The ongoing war in the Ukraine – the first “hot” war in Europe since 1945 – is a reminder that the world remains a dangerous place. The good news? It could offer interesting possibilities for the economy of eastern North Carolina. At the...
WITN
Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions. The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene. Greenville Fire/Rescue says...
WITN
POLICE: Goldsboro child missing
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
WRAL
Best pair of brothers: Family mourns 2 brothers killed when SUV crashes into Hardee's
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Best pair of brothers: Family mourns 2 brothers killed when SUV crashes into Hardee's. Two brothers will be buried next to each other after dying...
cbs17
Miami Beach man caught driving 94 mph in Tarboro is busted with 36 lbs of marijuana, police say
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Tarboro police arrested a Florida man who was pulled over for speeding and, after a search of his vehicle, officials found 36 pounds of marijuana. Pablo Antonio Alonso Carrabeo, 25, of Miami Beach, Florida, was arrested over the weekend and placed in the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.
