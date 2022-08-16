Read full article on original website
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
A travel guide to Nashville, TennesseeCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerNashville, TN
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Heads to bench Saturday
Haggerty is not in Saturday's lineup against the Athletics. Haggerty has been one of Seattle's hottest hitters, slashing .348/.392/.522 with two home runs and three steals in 15 games this month. Jake Lamb gets the start in right field, hitting ninth.
CBS Sports
Deshaun Watson could still be suspended more than 11 games, and here's how it could reportedly happen
Even though Deshaun Watson's settlement with the NFL calls for an 11-game suspension, the Cleveland Browns quarterback could actually be out even longer than that if he doesn't comply with the terms of his settlement. When the NFL announced Watson's punishment on Thursday, one key part of the deal was...
CBS Sports
How Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension could get increased, plus Tom Brady's return date still a mystery
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The best thing about writing a newsletter is that you can write it from any city, and today, I'm writing it from Chicago, where I'll be spending the weekend for my brother's bachelor party. If you're in the area and you see me stumbling around this weekend, be sure to say hi.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not playing Saturday
Waddle (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas. The Dolphins are mostly playing their starters, but Waddle is out with a seemingly minor injury. Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield are the top candidates to take on extra WR snaps with the first-team offense.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Leaves with injury
Blackmon was removed from Thursday's game against the Cardinals with an apparent leg injury, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Blackmon appeared to tweak something while running out an infield hit during his lone plate appearance, and he was replaced in the field after remaining in the game for one more inning. The 36-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
CBS Sports
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Exits Friday's game
Alvarez was removed from Friday's game in Atlanta with an apparent injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. The 25-year-old went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the field during the middle of an at-bat with Atlanta at the plate during the fifth inning. It's unclear what prompted Alvarez's exit, and he should be considered day-to-day until more information is available.
CBS Sports
Giants' Blake Martinez: Returns to practice
Martinez (undisclosed) participated in practice Friday and appears in line to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Martinez missed New York's first preseason contest against New England last Thursday and also sat out multiple practices to begin this week....
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Dealing with knee bruise
Smith suffered a knee bruise in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Bears, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Smith got banged up on a scramble in the first quarter and was spotted with a bag of ice on his knees afterward. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Smith could have returned to action if necessary, but with Drew Lock (illness) also sidelined there was no need for the Seahawks to risk further loss to their quarterback depth chart. Prior to leaving the exhibition contest, Smith completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Picks up shoulder injury
Thornton won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Panthers due to a shoulder injury. Prior to getting ruled out in the fourth quarter, Thornton hauled in his only target for 13 yards. The severity of the injury is unknown, but his status now bears watching with just one exhibition left on the Patriots' schedule next Friday at Las Vegas.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Kevin Kassis: Four catches in loss
Kassis caught four of five targets for 37 yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. Kassis took the field in the third quarter and caught four short passes from quarterback Jacob Eason. An undrafted rookie out of Montana State, Kassis is a long shot to make the 53-man roster. However, he's making a strong case for the practice squad.
CBS Sports
Bills' Khalil Shakir: Keeps rolling
Shakir caught three receptions for 59 yards on three targets in Buffalo's preseason game against Denver on Saturday. Shakir has generally played as a backup and figures to remain one through the duration of his rookie season, but the talented fifth-round pick from Boise State clearly fell too far in the draft, and the Bills eventually will profit for that fact. Even if he can't break the top three on the Buffalo wideout depth chart, Shakir's talent looms as a concern for fellow slow wideouts like Jamison Crowder and Isaiah McKenzie.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Jacob Eason: Ineffective in preseason matchup
Eason completed 17 of 35 passes for 141 yards and no touchdowns in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. He also rushed twice for one yard. Eason struggled to get much rolling on offense in his first action of the preseason, as he averaged four yards per pass attempt and completed less than half of his passes. Both Geno Smith (knee) and Drew Lock (COVID-19) are battling ailments right now, but as long as both are cleared before Week 1, Eason is a long shot to make the 53-man roster.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas: Dropped in the order
Thomas batted seventh and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Giants. Thomas had settled in near the top of the order from mid-June to mid-August but has batted in the lower half the last six games. He has just two hits over 19 at-bats (.105) since the drop, which followed a 16-game stretch in which he limped to a .193/.246/.281 slash line.
CBS Sports
Colts' Jelani Woods: Impresses during practice Thursday
Woods turned in a strong effort during Thursday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports. Woods also caught two passes for 22 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's preseason opener after he reportedly struggled during the early phases of training camp, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. However, the rookie third-round pick could be poised to move into a larger receiving role this season after fellow tight end Andrew Ogletree suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Indianapolis' joint practice with the Lions on Wednesday. Woods' size (6-foot-7, 253 pounds) and athleticism (4.59-second 40-yard dash) should make him an intriguing pass-catching threat, though he's still currently set to operate in a reserve role behind two more experienced tight ends in Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson.
CBS Sports
Rangers' Josh Smith: Out of Saturday's lineup
Smith is not in Saturday's lineup against the Twins. He is hitting .206 with zero extra-base hits in 13 games this month. Smith and fellow rookie Ezequiel Duran have been splitting the third base duties fairly evenly of late, with the righty-hitting Duran starting against all lefties and some righties.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Lacking chemistry with Smith
Fant caught his only target for minus-3 yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. Fant's only touch came in the second quarter, as he wasn't heavily involved despite seeing substantially more playing time than starting wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (one series each). Seattle was shut out in the first half with Geno Smith (knee) under center the entire time, which could open the door for Fant's former Broncos teammate Drew Lock to push for the starting quarterback job if he can recover from COVID-19 in time to face the Cowboys in the Aug. 26 preseason finale.
CBS Sports
Royals' Max Castillo: Back to Triple-A
Castillo was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. It seemed that Castillo had earned a spot in the rotation, but Thursday's outing against the Rays was apparently just a spot start. The rookie right-hander has a 2.53 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 20 strikeouts in 21.1 innings across his six MLB appearances of two or more innings.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Poised for Week 1 start
The Panthers are soon expected to name Mayfield as their starting quarterback for their Week 1 game against the Browns, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports. After Carolina traded for Mayfield in early July, the prevailing belief was that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft would quickly emerge as the team's starter. Head coach Matt Rhule and his staff ultimately chose to stage a competition between Mayfield and Sam Darnold in training camp and the preseason, with the two signal-callers having thus far split first-team reps in practice. Mayfield ended up drawing the start in last weekend's preseason opener and has seemingly gained some separation in the job battle, setting the stage for the team to officially name him their top quarterback heading into the regular season. He'll have revenge on his mind in Week 1, taking on the team that drafted him and then moved on from him in favor of Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Lands on paternity list
Helsley was placed on the paternity list Friday. Helsley hasn't pitched since he delivered a scoreless frame Tuesday against the Rockies, and he'll now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. He should rejoin the Cardinals for Monday's series opener against the Cubs. Giovanny Gallegos is the likely candidate to fill in for any save chances this weekend in Arizona, though the team hasn't officially named a fill-in closer.
