Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Chilling twist in mystery of family who vanished with daughter, 2, on camping trip following visit to Walmart
A MISSING dad quit his job just days before vanishing on a camping trip with his ex-girlfriend and their daughter, his family has revealed. Nicholas Hansen, 38, Jill Sidebotham, 28, and Lydia, two, supposedly left on June 27 and were last seen in a Walmart store in Mexico, Maine days later.
Robyn Lively Opens Up About 'Deeper' Relationship with Sister Blake Lively
"Our relationship has only gotten richer and fuller." Robyn Lively is opening up about her close relationship with her younger sister, Blake Lively. In an interview with Fox News Digital, the "Teen Witch" actress, 50, detailed her bond with the "Gossip Girl" star, 34, sharing how it has "only gotten richer and fuller."
Amandla Stenberg Defends DMing NYT Critic Over 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Cleavage Comment
"Thanks to anyone who has gone to see our 95-minute advertisement for cleavage" Amandla Stenberg doesn't want to hear your opinion on her body. The 23-year-old "The Hate U Give" star commented on the media's "extreme" obsession with her chest after a New York Times review of her new slasher flick "Bodies Bodies Bodies" labeled the movie as "a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage."
19 Times Otherwise Great TV Shows Made Decisions That Fans Thought Were Questionable At Best, Show-Ruining At Worst
Colin saying *that* about Penelope on Bridgerton while she's already having the worst sort of night it's possible to have in the Regency (without getting involved in a duel) is just...so...crushing.
Jonah Hill Will No Longer Promote His Films Due to Anxiety Attacks
"If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn't be acting true to myself or to the film" Jonah Hill is putting his mental health needs first. The 38-year-old "Superbad" star addressed his fans in an open letter where he revealed that he would no longer be participating in any public events or press to promote his future projects -- including his upcoming documentary, "Stutz."
AGT 5th Judge: Jon Dorenbos Magic Trick Goes Wrong in Live TV Screwup -- Plus, 2 Acts Advance
The former NFL player flubbed a key part of his trick during the live "America's Got Talent" results show -- plus, one Golden Buzzer act gets the boot!. Last week, we weren’t all that bothered that only two acts were advancing to the “America’s Got Talent” finale because two acts really stood out above and beyond the other nine. This week, we’re looking at four acts we can’t stand to lose.
Bella Hadid Missed Growing Up in 'Muslim Culture' After Being 'Extracted' From Palestinian Family
"It made me really, really sad and lonely." Bella Hadid is taking a look back on her upbringing, including what it was like not being given the chance to grow up in a Muslim community. In a recent interview with GQ, the 25-year-old model -- who is the daughter of...
Brandi Glanville 'Not Sorry' After Son's Ex Leaks 'Wildly Inappropriate' DMs Reality Star Allegedly Sent After Split
"You don't wanna f--- with my crazy." Brandi Glanville will do anything for her sons ... including, apparently, diving into their exes' DMs. This week, a Bravo fan page on Instagram shared a TikTok video from an 18-year-old who posted messages she allegedly got from Glanville after breaking up with one of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's sons. Brandi shares boys Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.
Tristan Thompson Reportedly Paid Child Support to Maralee Nichols 'Retroactive' to Son's Birth
Earlier this year, a rep for Nichols claimed that Thompson had not provided any "financial assistance" for the child. Tristan Thompson has reportedly paid child support for the son he had with Maralee Nichols on December 1, 2021. According to a legal letter received by Page Six from an attorney...
