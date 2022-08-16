The former NFL player flubbed a key part of his trick during the live "America's Got Talent" results show -- plus, one Golden Buzzer act gets the boot!. Last week, we weren’t all that bothered that only two acts were advancing to the “America’s Got Talent” finale because two acts really stood out above and beyond the other nine. This week, we’re looking at four acts we can’t stand to lose.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO