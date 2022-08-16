ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robyn Lively Opens Up About 'Deeper' Relationship with Sister Blake Lively

"Our relationship has only gotten richer and fuller." Robyn Lively is opening up about her close relationship with her younger sister, Blake Lively. In an interview with Fox News Digital, the "Teen Witch" actress, 50, detailed her bond with the "Gossip Girl" star, 34, sharing how it has "only gotten richer and fuller."
Amandla Stenberg Defends DMing NYT Critic Over 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Cleavage Comment

"Thanks to anyone who has gone to see our 95-minute advertisement for cleavage" Amandla Stenberg doesn't want to hear your opinion on her body. The 23-year-old "The Hate U Give" star commented on the media's "extreme" obsession with her chest after a New York Times review of her new slasher flick "Bodies Bodies Bodies" labeled the movie as "a 95-minute advertisement for cleavage."
Jonah Hill Will No Longer Promote His Films Due to Anxiety Attacks

"If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn't be acting true to myself or to the film" Jonah Hill is putting his mental health needs first. The 38-year-old "Superbad" star addressed his fans in an open letter where he revealed that he would no longer be participating in any public events or press to promote his future projects -- including his upcoming documentary, "Stutz."
AGT 5th Judge: Jon Dorenbos Magic Trick Goes Wrong in Live TV Screwup -- Plus, 2 Acts Advance

The former NFL player flubbed a key part of his trick during the live "America's Got Talent" results show -- plus, one Golden Buzzer act gets the boot!. Last week, we weren’t all that bothered that only two acts were advancing to the “America’s Got Talent” finale because two acts really stood out above and beyond the other nine. This week, we’re looking at four acts we can’t stand to lose.
Brandi Glanville 'Not Sorry' After Son's Ex Leaks 'Wildly Inappropriate' DMs Reality Star Allegedly Sent After Split

"You don't wanna f--- with my crazy." Brandi Glanville will do anything for her sons ... including, apparently, diving into their exes' DMs. This week, a Bravo fan page on Instagram shared a TikTok video from an 18-year-old who posted messages she allegedly got from Glanville after breaking up with one of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's sons. Brandi shares boys Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, with ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.
