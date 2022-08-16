Read full article on original website
Deshaun Watson could still be suspended more than 11 games, and here's how it could reportedly happen
Even though Deshaun Watson's settlement with the NFL calls for an 11-game suspension, the Cleveland Browns quarterback could actually be out even longer than that if he doesn't comply with the terms of his settlement. When the NFL announced Watson's punishment on Thursday, one key part of the deal was...
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not playing Saturday
Waddle (undisclosed) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas. The Dolphins are mostly playing their starters, but Waddle is out with a seemingly minor injury. Cedrick Wilson, Preston Williams and Trent Sherfield are the top candidates to take on extra WR snaps with the first-team offense.
Patriots' Tyquan Thornton: Picks up shoulder injury
Thornton won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Panthers due to a shoulder injury. Prior to getting ruled out in the fourth quarter, Thornton hauled in his only target for 13 yards. The severity of the injury is unknown, but his status now bears watching with just one exhibition left on the Patriots' schedule next Friday at Las Vegas.
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Signing with Ravens
Robinson is signing with the Ravens, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Robinson was surprisingly released by the Raiders on Tuesday, but he has found a new team just three days later. The former Chiefs wideout has a better chance to secure a prominent role in a Baltimore receiving corps that lacks established options behind 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman.
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Dealing with knee bruise
Smith suffered a knee bruise in Thursday's preseason matchup against the Bears, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports. Smith got banged up on a scramble in the first quarter and was spotted with a bag of ice on his knees afterward. However, coach Pete Carroll told reporters that Smith could have returned to action if necessary, but with Drew Lock (illness) also sidelined there was no need for the Seahawks to risk further loss to their quarterback depth chart. Prior to leaving the exhibition contest, Smith completed 10 of 18 passes for 112 yards.
Patriots' Mac Jones made his preseason debut against the Panthers. Here's how it went.
The last time New England quarterback Mac Jones took the field for a game, the Patriots lost 47-17 against the Buffalo Bills in the 2021 AFC wild card round. On Friday night, Jones got to see some playing time under the lights, as he started in the home game against the Carolina Panthers.
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Lacking chemistry with Smith
Fant caught his only target for minus-3 yards in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. Fant's only touch came in the second quarter, as he wasn't heavily involved despite seeing substantially more playing time than starting wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (one series each). Seattle was shut out in the first half with Geno Smith (knee) under center the entire time, which could open the door for Fant's former Broncos teammate Drew Lock to push for the starting quarterback job if he can recover from COVID-19 in time to face the Cowboys in the Aug. 26 preseason finale.
Seahawks' Jacob Eason: Ineffective in preseason matchup
Eason completed 17 of 35 passes for 141 yards and no touchdowns in Thursday's 27-11 preseason loss to the Bears. He also rushed twice for one yard. Eason struggled to get much rolling on offense in his first action of the preseason, as he averaged four yards per pass attempt and completed less than half of his passes. Both Geno Smith (knee) and Drew Lock (COVID-19) are battling ailments right now, but as long as both are cleared before Week 1, Eason is a long shot to make the 53-man roster.
Panthers' Matt Corral: Sustains foot injury Friday
Corral suffered a foot injury during Friday's preseason loss in New England, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports. With Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold sitting out the Panthers' second exhibition, P.J. Walker and Corral split the workload at quarterback. Walker handled the first and third quarters, while Corral got the second and was expected to take the fourth before limping off the field and getting ruled out in the waning minutes of the contest. Overall, Corral completed nine of 15 passes for 58 yards and recorded three carries for six yards before his departure. The severity of his injury is unknown, but it could impact his ability to be available for the team's third preseason outing next Friday against the Bills.
How Deshaun Watson's 11-game suspension could get increased, plus Tom Brady's return date still a mystery
Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The best thing about writing a newsletter is that you can write it from any city, and today, I'm writing it from Chicago, where I'll be spending the weekend for my brother's bachelor party. If you're in the area and you see me stumbling around this weekend, be sure to say hi.
2022 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Running back rankings update sees Alvin Kamara move up, Antonio Gibson down
Things are largely holding steady in my 2022 Fantasy Football running back rankings, but there has been some movement, for sure. The top-12 seems pretty set, with one big exception: I've basically moved past the fear of Alvin Kamara being suspended this season. He had his initial hearing for his felony battery charge postponed until late September, and Adam Schefter reported earlier this week that it looks "more and more unlikely" that his case will be resolved before the end of this season.
Browns' Jacoby Brissett: Set to fill in for Watson
Brissett is in line to work as the Browns' starting QB to begin the coming season, with teammate Deshaun Watson slated to serve an 11-game suspension, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports. With Watson unavailable until Week 13, Brissett is expected to serve in the former's place, while Joshua Dobbs and...
REACTIONS: George Karlaftis Has Another Big Game for Chiefs
The Chiefs' first-round pick is making a great impression on just about everyone this preseason.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Poised for Week 1 start
The Panthers are soon expected to name Mayfield as their starting quarterback for their Week 1 game against the Browns, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports. After Carolina traded for Mayfield in early July, the prevailing belief was that the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft would quickly emerge as the team's starter. Head coach Matt Rhule and his staff ultimately chose to stage a competition between Mayfield and Sam Darnold in training camp and the preseason, with the two signal-callers having thus far split first-team reps in practice. Mayfield ended up drawing the start in last weekend's preseason opener and has seemingly gained some separation in the job battle, setting the stage for the team to officially name him their top quarterback heading into the regular season. He'll have revenge on his mind in Week 1, taking on the team that drafted him and then moved on from him in favor of Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason.
Titans' Austin Hooper: Racks up targets in practice
Hooper caught seven passes Wednesday during Tennessee's joint practice with the Buccaneers, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill talked up the acquisition of Hooper prior to training camp, and the two seem to have quickly forged a connection. Hooper could get off to a hot start to the season, as rookie first-round wideout Treylon Burks (undisclosed) has had an inconsistent ramp up to his rookie campaign, while veteran Robert Woods (knee) is hoping to be fully recovered from a torn ACL in time for Week 1. Even if both Burks and Woods are ready to go for the start of the regular season, Hooper could realistically emerge as the No. 2 or 3 target for Tannehill.
Texans' Davis Mills: More snaps coming Friday
Mills is expected to see an increase in playing time Friday against the Rams after playing two series in the preseason opener last week, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "We wanted to give him limited work, just getting him out there on the football field was what we were looking for," Houston head coach Lovie Smith said.
Falcons' Deion Jones: Nearing return
Jones (shoulder) said Thursday that he is "getting close" to coming off the Falcons' PUP list this preseason, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Jones was seen on Atlanta's practice field for the first time Thursday since landing on the team's PUP list at the opening of training camp, per Ledbetter. The 27-year-old, who is set to earn a team-high $20.05 salary in 2022, underwent shoulder surgery in May, thus leaving Rashaan Evans and Mykal Walker to take over Atlanta's first-team reps at inside linebacker this offseason. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith also said, "we have him every day working," though he still refused to place a timeline on Jones' official return to the field heading into the regular season.
Rays' Manuel Margot: Returns from injured list
Margot (knee) was activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot started the season quite strong, hitting .302/.365/.423 (good for a career-best 133 wRC+) in 50 games. His season was derailed when he sprained his knee in late June, but he's ready to go two months later after grabbing six hits in seven rehab games. Roman Quinn (knee) landed on the 10-day injured list to clear space on the active roster.
Bears' Caleb Johnson: Suffers knee injury
Johnson (knee) is doubtful to return to Thursday's preseason contest against the Seahawks, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports. Johnson appeared to suffer a knee injury defending a running play during Thursday's contest. The linebacker managed to walk to the locker room with only a slight limp, but there's not yet an indication of how long he'll remain sidelined. Johnson filled a key role on the Bears' special-teams units last season, so the team will be searching for a replacement should his absence linger.
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Injures oblique in practice
Wirfs sustained an oblique injury during joint workouts with the Titans on Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Wirfs has had a rocky couple weeks on the health front, as the right tackle was forced to miss time earlier in August with cramps. The 23-year-old's oblique strain Thursday caused the standout left tackle to be sidelined for the remainder of the joint practice session. There's not yet an indication of how long Wirfs will remain sidelined.
