ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumney, NH

Comments / 0

Related
wgbh.org

How small New England cities are standing up to white supremacists

How small New England cities are standing up to white supremacists. Two dozen local residents crowded into the city hall in Franklin, New Hampshire, last week to demand that their mayor and council representatives take a more aggressive stance against growing white supremacist activity in the region. They denounced neo-Nazi...
FRANKLIN, NH
wabi.tv

‘River Dave,’ banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rumney, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Seacoast Current

Not Just Any Circus is Coming to Town: Get Ready for Insane Stunts in New Hampshire

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 10.000 fans can't be wrong, and that's what the home of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are expecting when the circus comes to town. But this one involves BMX, Moto X, and skateboard athletes doing flips and crazy stunts right on the Delta Dental Stadium grounds in Manchester, New Hampshire.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMTW

Graves trampled, veterans’ flags pulled at New Hampshire cemetery

Canterbury, New Hampshire police are trying to figure out who caused damage at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Police say graves were trampled and veteran flags were pulled out of the ground sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Investigators said some type of all-terrain vehicle also left tire marks in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Linus Camping#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Camping Sites#Travel Info#Linus Hiking#Groups
manchesterinklink.com

Hassan announces endorsements from six dozen NH small business leaders

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In advance of the “Small Businesses for Maggie” tour beginning on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan’s campaign announced 144 small business leaders from across the state who are supporting her campaign for re-election. “New Hampshire’s small businesses strengthen our economy and expand opportunity,”...
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Hiking
WMUR.com

Andover EMS delivers baby boy at pizza restaurant

ANDOVER, N.H. — It wasn't the usual delivery on Monday for Andover's Pizza Chef restaurant. Andover EMS helped welcome baby Everett on Monday in an emergency delivery. Everett’s parents were on their way to the hospital when they realized they wouldn't make it. They stopped outside the restaurant...
ANDOVER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Is It Yours? Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in NH

New Hampshire's multi-state lottery lucky streak continues with a ticket worth one million sold in the Granite State for Saturday night's Powerball drawing, the third in the past month. The winning numbers are: 19-24-35-43-62 Power Ball 2 and Power Play 10X. The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers...
laconiadailysun.com

Second home owner testifies Sapry holed up in his house before arrest

LACONIA — A Laconia homeowner testified about how he found Hassan Sapry in his house on the afternoon of April 26, 2019, not long before he was arrested for the murder of Wilfred Guzman Sr. Kenneth Hamel testified Tuesday how he had driven up from Massachusetts to check on...
LACONIA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Driver arrested for DUI #2 in Bradford

BRADFORD — A 57-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Bradford last week. Police say they observed a traffic infraction and initiated a motor vehicle stop on Waits River Road, near Farmway, on August 12. The driver was identified as Dwight...
BRADFORD, VT
businessnhmagazine.com

RK Centers Acquires Large Retail Property in Manchester

RK Centers, a privately held family-owned real estate development company based in Needham, MA, continued its New England shopping spree with its acquisition of the open-air retail property at 777 South Willow Street in Manchester, NH. The building consists of 74,935 square feet on 11.85 acres and is home to...
MANCHESTER, NH
weirs.com

So, What’s New At The Farm?

PHOTO: Happy, healthy and waiting for a forever home at Live and Let Live Farm in Chichester. The rescue farm has seen a plethora of kittens lately but adoptions are keeping up with the numbers. Covid has put a damper on the spay and neuter surgeries. Live & Live Live...
CHICHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Local and state police respond to call at Sununu Youth Center for reported disturbance

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police and New Hampshire State Police were on scene at the Sununu Youth Center on River Road for what was initially reported as a “riot.”. Just after 8 p.m. a radio broadcast from state police asked that “all available units respond to the Sununu Center in Manchester for a riot.” The Manchester Police dispatch log shows Manchester Police responding to a riot at 8:06 p.m.
MANCHESTER, NH
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy