Boston Globe
For $2.4m, an anything-but-rugged cabin in N.H.’s White Mountains. See inside.
Located in prime New Hampshire’s ski country (and just a six-minute drive to Story Land), this 4,181-square-foot “cabin” on Route 16 is a modern twist on the rugged-home style. The three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home, located on 2 acres at 232 New Hampshire Route 16A in Bartlett, combines rustic...
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
wgbh.org
How small New England cities are standing up to white supremacists
How small New England cities are standing up to white supremacists. Two dozen local residents crowded into the city hall in Franklin, New Hampshire, last week to demand that their mayor and council representatives take a more aggressive stance against growing white supremacist activity in the region. They denounced neo-Nazi...
wabi.tv
‘River Dave,’ banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has...
Not Just Any Circus is Coming to Town: Get Ready for Insane Stunts in New Hampshire
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 10.000 fans can't be wrong, and that's what the home of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are expecting when the circus comes to town. But this one involves BMX, Moto X, and skateboard athletes doing flips and crazy stunts right on the Delta Dental Stadium grounds in Manchester, New Hampshire.
WMTW
Graves trampled, veterans’ flags pulled at New Hampshire cemetery
Canterbury, New Hampshire police are trying to figure out who caused damage at the Maple Grove Cemetery. Police say graves were trampled and veteran flags were pulled out of the ground sometime between Aug. 11 and Aug. 14. Investigators said some type of all-terrain vehicle also left tire marks in...
Former Laconia State School Purchase Proposals Due Soon; Watch Out for ‘Purple Fentanyl’
PLAISTOW – Proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of the former Laconia State School are coming into the state. Gov. Chris Sununu and the five-member Executive Council expect they will soon be able to consider several offers before deciding which to select. Sununu and the Executive Council met at...
WCAX
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 5...
Offbeat Outpost: A New Store in St. Johnsbury Offers Eclectic, Playful Finds for Children and Adults
After nearly 20 years of teaching art, Alison Bergman won't be going back to school this fall. Instead of decorating and stocking a classroom that nurtures creativity, she's cultivating it through Art & Joy, an eclectic gift shop she opened earlier this year in St. Johnsbury. Over the past few...
Police searching for ‘very dangerous’ man wanted in connection with violent assault in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a “very dangerous” man wanted in connection with a violent assault that occurred Thursday morning in Manchester. Drew Fortier, 26, is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened in the city’s South End, according...
manchesterinklink.com
Hassan announces endorsements from six dozen NH small business leaders
MANCHESTER, N.H. – In advance of the “Small Businesses for Maggie” tour beginning on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan’s campaign announced 144 small business leaders from across the state who are supporting her campaign for re-election. “New Hampshire’s small businesses strengthen our economy and expand opportunity,”...
Flooding forces closure for tenants of Gates Briggs Building in WRJ
Retail businesses, restaurants and office tenants — including the Windsor County prosecutor — may not be able to regain access until the end of this week or early next, and the restaurants could be closed even longer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Flooding forces closure for tenants of Gates Briggs Building in WRJ.
WMUR.com
Andover EMS delivers baby boy at pizza restaurant
ANDOVER, N.H. — It wasn't the usual delivery on Monday for Andover's Pizza Chef restaurant. Andover EMS helped welcome baby Everett on Monday in an emergency delivery. Everett’s parents were on their way to the hospital when they realized they wouldn't make it. They stopped outside the restaurant...
Is It Yours? Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold in NH
New Hampshire's multi-state lottery lucky streak continues with a ticket worth one million sold in the Granite State for Saturday night's Powerball drawing, the third in the past month. The winning numbers are: 19-24-35-43-62 Power Ball 2 and Power Play 10X. The winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers...
laconiadailysun.com
Second home owner testifies Sapry holed up in his house before arrest
LACONIA — A Laconia homeowner testified about how he found Hassan Sapry in his house on the afternoon of April 26, 2019, not long before he was arrested for the murder of Wilfred Guzman Sr. Kenneth Hamel testified Tuesday how he had driven up from Massachusetts to check on...
Top four finalists announced for 2023 NH Teacher of the Year
CONCORD, NH (Aug. 15, 2022) — The New Hampshire Department of Education is pleased to announce the four finalists for the 2023 New Hampshire Teacher of the Year Award. The teachers selected from the 10 semi-finalists are:. Susan Bradford, third grade, James Mastricola Elementary School, Merrimack. Christian Cheetham, ninth...
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI #2 in Bradford
BRADFORD — A 57-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for his second DUI following an incident in Bradford last week. Police say they observed a traffic infraction and initiated a motor vehicle stop on Waits River Road, near Farmway, on August 12. The driver was identified as Dwight...
businessnhmagazine.com
RK Centers Acquires Large Retail Property in Manchester
RK Centers, a privately held family-owned real estate development company based in Needham, MA, continued its New England shopping spree with its acquisition of the open-air retail property at 777 South Willow Street in Manchester, NH. The building consists of 74,935 square feet on 11.85 acres and is home to...
weirs.com
So, What’s New At The Farm?
PHOTO: Happy, healthy and waiting for a forever home at Live and Let Live Farm in Chichester. The rescue farm has seen a plethora of kittens lately but adoptions are keeping up with the numbers. Covid has put a damper on the spay and neuter surgeries. Live & Live Live...
manchesterinklink.com
Local and state police respond to call at Sununu Youth Center for reported disturbance
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police and New Hampshire State Police were on scene at the Sununu Youth Center on River Road for what was initially reported as a “riot.”. Just after 8 p.m. a radio broadcast from state police asked that “all available units respond to the Sununu Center in Manchester for a riot.” The Manchester Police dispatch log shows Manchester Police responding to a riot at 8:06 p.m.
