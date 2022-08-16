Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 10.000 fans can't be wrong, and that's what the home of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are expecting when the circus comes to town. But this one involves BMX, Moto X, and skateboard athletes doing flips and crazy stunts right on the Delta Dental Stadium grounds in Manchester, New Hampshire.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO