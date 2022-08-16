All Stuffed Animals and Dolls Welcome at the Teddy Bear Wellness Clinic at the New Hampshire Children’s Museum

Designed by Satoshi Saito of SAI Architectural Design Office, the Melt House was the result of a young family asking him to build a home where they could “feel green”. Saito wanted to build, “A home that feels green is not just a home where you can see the green from anywhere, but a home where the residents actively use the external space and grow together with the green. Taking a nap under a tree, touching a leaf, planting a tree or flowers, spending time directly feeling the wind, and smelling greenery are less common now in urban societies. I thought that I could create an original experience of this rich life that is being forgotten.”

