All Stuffed Animals and Dolls Welcome at the Teddy Bear Wellness Clinic at the New Hampshire Children’s Museum

Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Kicks Sister and Two Kids Out on the Street Over Deflated Air Mattress
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It's challenging being a single mother, let alone with multiple kids. You have to work, find sitters, and do the best you can, without any help. So, when family asks to help you out, you take them up on it.
Toddler's happy dance while learning colors is 'pure joy'
A Georgia toddler's reaction to learning her colors just might be the cutest thing you'll see on the internet today. Two-year-old Delilah is the star of a viral TikTok video that's already been viewed nearly 2 million times within the last week. The short clip features Allen Cooley, Delilah's dad, holding colorful books while he asks his daughter to identify each color. After each answer, Delilah and her parents scream in delight, while the toddler raises her arms in a happy dance and excitedly laughs and giggles.
'It was her plan': Connecticut couple who had to push back their wedding twice after their premature daughter's birth tie the knot in the NICU where she was treated for over three months
A Connecticut couple tied the knot in a heartwarming ceremony held in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) where their premature daughter was treated for more than 100 days. Grier Stanley, 37, and Jason Barnwell, 36, from New London, said 'I do' in front of their daughter Drue and her...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Carer who lost six babies in four years finds comfort in life-like dolls
A carer devastated by the loss of six pregnancies in four years turned to life-like dolls to give her comfort. Natasha Harridge says it meant a lot to her when she was able to cuddle the dolls after losing her own babies. But now she is looking forward to welcoming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dailyphew.com
Dog Warns Parents That Something Is Wrong With The Baby And Saves Her Life
In a post on social media, Kelly Andrew described how her dog Henry saved her little daughter’s life. The Boston Terrier, who was eight years old, clearly sensed something was wrong with the infant because she repeatedly barged into her chamber. The infant had a cold, but Kelly and...
Best teddy bear dog breeds that are just too adorable
Overflowing with love and affection, these teddy bear dog breeds make the perfect companion for anyone looking for a devoted best friend. Teddy bear dog breeds are paws down some of the cutest pups around and not only do they look adorable, but they also happen to have incredibly loving and playful temperaments that make them an absolute joy to have in the home.
PETS・
WATCH: Hungry Bear Steals Box of Snacks Outside New Hampshire Home
Nature and wildlife can sure be funny sometimes, as a New Hampshire couple discovered when they realized that a Hungryroot food delivery was missing from their front steps. Dave DiMatteo recently posted this security cam video to the u local New Hampshire Facebook group, and people are getting an absolute kick out of it.
One of Halloween Horror Nights’ Haunted Mazes is Inspired by New England This Year
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Spooky season is coming up fast, and many places are preparing for it in a variety of ways. There are many ways to enjoy the spooky season in New England, whether it is going to Salem, MA, going to one of the many haunted houses, attending Canobie Lake Park's Screamfest, or more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Dexter the Dog Walks Like a Human, So No More New Hampshire-Made Wheelchair for Him
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This story is EVERYTHING, I promise you! Meet Dexter, who has gained worldwide fame because he walks like a human now. Dexter learned to walk on his hind legs all on his own, surprising his owner and bringing so much joy to the rest of us. As a matter of fact, Dexter receives hundreds of fan mail letters monthly. But I'll get to that in a minute.
PETS・
Is it Okay to Cut Off a Family Member?
We like to put our families before anything else, but what if your family is causing you harm?. If we're lucky, when we come into this world, we're surrounded by a family that loves us.
TODAY.com
‘Change of plans’: A premature birth leads to parents’ wedding in NICU
After their daughter, Drue, was born prematurely on April 21, Grier Stanley Barnwell and Jason Barnwell spent more than 100 days with her in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at a Connecticut hospital. The couple had to cancel their wedding twice, in part because of Drue's early arrival. But...
yankodesign.com
This minimal Japanese home with an indoor garden was designed to help a young family “feel green”
Designed by Satoshi Saito of SAI Architectural Design Office, the Melt House was the result of a young family asking him to build a home where they could “feel green”. Saito wanted to build, “A home that feels green is not just a home where you can see the green from anywhere, but a home where the residents actively use the external space and grow together with the green. Taking a nap under a tree, touching a leaf, planting a tree or flowers, spending time directly feeling the wind, and smelling greenery are less common now in urban societies. I thought that I could create an original experience of this rich life that is being forgotten.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You Can Befriend Magical Miniature Horses in Bow, New Hampshire
Shoutout to Airbnb Experiences for bringing our attention to a variety of unique and interesting things to do both in the area and beyond. For instance, down in Boston, Massachusetts, Mobsters & Lobsters trolley tours allow you to learn about the history of Boston's mobster underworld and enjoy a lobster lunch or dinner with your fellow passengers. Closer to home in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, you and your friends can go on a Craft Brewery Hop in a Vintage VW Bus. How cool is that?
Seacoast Current
Portsmouth, NH
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.https://seacoastcurrent.com/
Comments / 0