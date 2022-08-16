Read full article on original website
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois ResidentsCadrene HeslopEvanston, IL
Chicago Families Receiving Monthly Payments For Inflation ReliefCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Spend a night at the Field Museum at the 'Dozin' with the Dinos' eventJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Edward-Elmhurst Health’s Community Investment Fund supports Greater Family Health’s Franklin Park LocationLorena NunezFranklin Park, IL
30 Years Ago, A Man May Have Been Killed Over A Sports TeamJeffery MacSan Jose, CA
Are there Chicago Outfit ties to 5th skeleton found in Lake Mead’s potential watery mob graveyard?
CHICAGO (WLS) — Five skeletons have now been found in the receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas, once considered a satellite city of the Chicago Outfit. The coroner there told the I-Team they have nothing new on identifications of any of the five skeletons that have turned up as the waterline goes down.
Olympic gold mentalist Gail Devers aims to bring awareness to rare diseases at Chicago Cubs game
CHICAGO (WLS) — The Chicago Cubs and Horizon Therapeutics are partnering up to raise awareness of rare diseases. Olympic gold medalist Gail Devers was diagnosed with Graves Disease, which is a thyroid disease. Sunday, she will throw out the first pitch and lead Kids Run the Bases at the...
Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 critically hurt in Washington Park, police say
CHICAGO (WLS) — At least five people were shot on city’s South Side overnight Saturday, Chicago police said. The shooting happened in the Washington Park neighborhood near South Michigan Avenue and East 63rd Street at about 12:01 a.m., police said. A 40-year-old woman and two men in their...
3 hurt in Homan Square shooting
Three men were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side, officials said. The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street, according to Chicago fire officials. A 33-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical...
Body of missing East Chicago boater found, 2nd boater remains missing
EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) — The body of one of two boaters who from an East Chicago, Indiana, marina since July has been found. Please note: The above video is from a previous report. The families of Curtis Herron and Dexter Sain, both 36, said they went to the...
1 in critical condition, 1 missing after falling from boat in Lake Michigan near
CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and rescue crews are searching the Lake Michigan for a second victim, after they fell from a boat Wednesday evening near the “Playpen”. The U.S. Coast Guard said a male wearing a red shirt and...
Police: Reckless driving kills 2 in Hammond
HAMMOND, Ind. — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in Hammond. Police said the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. near 131st Street and Calumet Avenue. Two drivers, Victor De Leon Pena, 43, of Hammond, and Desmond Torres, 27, of Hammond,...
As authorities investigate ‘Playpen’ boating accident, it’s unclear whether any new safety rules will result
Authorities say it could take weeks or even months before they finish their investigation of a boating accident in the “Playpen” near Navy Pier that severed a woman’s feet, and it’s unclear what if any safety recommendations might come out of it. “Anytime something like this...
Homicide investigation underway after 79-year-old Gary man shot, killed
GARY, Ind. – Police in Gary, Indiana are investigating the shooting death of a 79-year-old man. Authorities say around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 3200 block of W. 21st Place following reports of a shooting. There, police discovered the victim, Cornelius Olive, with a gunshot wound. He...
Chicago weather: Severe storms with damaging winds, heavy rain possible this weekend | LIVE radar
CHICAGO (WLS) — The Chicago area could see some severe storms this weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Several waves of showers and storms will move through the area Saturday, NWS said. A few storms could become strong or severe on Saturday afternoon and night, especially for areas south of the Interstate 80.
Man charged with kidnapping, child luring at suburban apartment complex
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A 54-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly luring two juveniles into his home, offering them an alcoholic beverage and undressing when the youth refused to re-enter the residence. James M. Krook, of Arlington Heights, faces felony counts of child luring and kidnapping after drawing...
