nypressnews.com

3 hurt in Homan Square shooting

Three men were wounded in a shooting Friday evening in Homan Square on the West Side, officials said. The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street, according to Chicago fire officials. A 33-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious to critical...
nypressnews.com

Police: Reckless driving kills 2 in Hammond

HAMMOND, Ind. — Two people were killed and another was seriously injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in Hammond. Police said the crash occurred at around 4:15 p.m. near 131st Street and Calumet Avenue. Two drivers, Victor De Leon Pena, 43, of Hammond, and Desmond Torres, 27, of Hammond,...
HAMMOND, IN
nypressnews.com

Homicide investigation underway after 79-year-old Gary man shot, killed

GARY, Ind. – Police in Gary, Indiana are investigating the shooting death of a 79-year-old man. Authorities say around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 3200 block of W. 21st Place following reports of a shooting. There, police discovered the victim, Cornelius Olive, with a gunshot wound. He...
GARY, IN

