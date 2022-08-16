Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Lightning strike shortens PNG’s lone scrimmage
There was a lot to be learned in the inclement weather that rained down on area football scrimmages Thursday. Port Neches-Groves moved up the start time of the varsity scrimmage against Little Cypress-Mauriceville in an attempt to avoid potential weather delays or cancellation, given that is was the only scrimmage for PNG this year.
Port Arthur News
Port Neches-Groves lineman named Athlete of the Week
Port Neches-Groves football returns to the field to open up the season against Memorial next week. PNG returns 16 starters from last year’s roster that went three rounds deep into the 5A Division II playoffs. The offensive line is believed to be one of the team’s strengths with five returning starters.
Orange, August 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Silsbee High School football team will have a game with Orangefield High School on August 18, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
kogt.com
Weather Changes Scrimmage Schedule
Thursday’s weather forecast of rain has changed a few scrimmages for this week. The Vidor at WOS 9/JV/V football scrimmage has been moved to Wednesday, August 17th. 4:00, 5:00 and 6:00 PM. The Orangefield scrimmage vs Silsbee has been moved to today at Orangefield. 9th and JV will combine...
A Lake Charles, Louisiana Native Could Start At QB For LSU
This Lake Charles native was one of the top-ranked quarterbacks coming out of high school in the nation and now he could be the signal caller for the LSU Tigers. Garrett Nussmeier was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana. He moved around a lot as a kid because his dad, Doug Nussmeier, is a football coach. Doug is currently the quarterbacks coach for the Dallas Cowboys. Coming out of college at the University of Idaho, he was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL Draft.
KPLC TV
Water spout in Johnson Bayou
KPLC viewer Tom Chevalier captures video of water spout near Johnson Bayou. Lake Charles’ woman claims she was pulled over by cop impersonator. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
therecordlive.com
Euel Norwood, 91,Bridge City
Euel Norwood, 91, a 58 year resident of Bridge City, passed away on August 16, 2022, in Tomball, Texas. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Mark Bunch. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
therecordlive.com
Ronnie Dale bishop, Sr., 68, Orange
Ronnie Dale bishop, Sr., 68, of Orange, passed away on August 16, 2022, at his home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be F.H. Prov. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Lucky Texas Resident Claims Top Prize In Scratch-Off Lottery Game
One lucky Texas resident is now a millionaire!
KPLC TV
Man resentenced for striking, killing CrossFit runner in Moss Bluff
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man convicted of striking and killing a runner in Moss Bluff in October 2020 was resentenced Friday in state district court. George McKinney, 24, of Lake Charles, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide in 2021. His breath sample returned a .173 BAC in the death of Jason Webb on old Hwy. 171. Webb was running with his CrossFit group.
therecordlive.com
ElRay Philen, Sr., 79, Bridge City
ElRay Philen, Sr., 79, of Bridge City, passed away on August 14, 2022, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur, Texas surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Chaplain Mark Dubon...
KPLC TV
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
Harley Owners Group Beaumont chapter demands accountability after increasing motorcycle accident deaths in Southeast Texas
BEAUMONT, Texas — Motorcycle safety advocates sat down with Jefferson County’s incoming district attorney on Friday to discuss some actions on how they can enact change. Over the summer, Southeast Texas has seen its fair share of fatal motorcycle crashes. There was one near Bridge City on Highway...
Did You Know There’s A Famous Song About Lake Charles, Louisiana?
This song about Lake Charles was released in 1998 by a national recording artist. This singer/songwriter was born in Lake Charles on January 26, 1953. She was the daughter of contemporary poet and author Miller Williams. Lucinda Williams had a bittersweet relationship with Lake Charles. Her song called Lake Charles...
Texas Monthly
The Blind Sculptor From Beaumont Who Broke the Mold
Many of the stories we tell on Texas Country Reporter fall into certain categories. While each tale is unique (because all people are unique), there are commonalities between them. One of my favorite kind of story is how people overcome obstacles in life. It’s odd that I am attracted to...
KPLC TV
Whataburger franchisee announces DeRidder location
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open four Whataburger locations in Southwest Louisiana. GVCS updated its location page this week, showing a restaurant “coming soon” to 430 N. Pine St. in DeRidder. The franchisee also has plans for locations on Country Club Road in...
The Case That Inspired An Award-Winning Movie
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri(Miguel Salazar/Bogota Post) On November 10th, 2017, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri hit the theaters. The movie tells the story of a mother who is living the personal hell of not knowing who killed her daughter. To push the police toward taking action, she starts a billboard campaign highlighting her daughter’s murder and the police inaction. Now, in her case, those bold moves paid off in the end.
kogt.com
Two Shot In Silsbee
Two men were shot in a home in Silsbee in the early morning hours of August 16 and one of them is from Orange. The report says shots were fired into the home on Kirby Street from outside. A 22 year old from Silsbee was shot and a 19 year old from Orange.
Orange Leader
Assistant principal rushes to action when student seen chocking in cafeteria
ORANGEFIELD — One local educator was in the right place at the right time this week, and it led to an emergency assist for a student in need. According to Orangefield Director of Technology Jennifer Gauthier, David Mire saved a choking student in the cafeteria. The junior high assistant...
KPLC TV
Golden Nugget owner pursuing pandemic business losses
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Businesses lost millions of dollars when they had to close or open at reduced capacity during the pandemic. Attorneys say Louisiana law allows businesses to recover losses from their insurance companies, depending on the kind of policy they have. Billionaire Tilman Fertitta owns the Golden...
