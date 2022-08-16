ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangefield, TX

Euel Norwood, 91,Bridge City

Euel Norwood, 91, a 58 year resident of Bridge City, passed away on August 16, 2022, in Tomball, Texas. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, August 22, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Mark Bunch. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Two Shot In Silsbee

Two men were shot in a home in Silsbee in the early morning hours of August 16 and one of them is from Orange. The report says shots were fired into the home on Kirby Street from outside. A 22 year old from Silsbee was shot and a 19 year old from Orange.
SILSBEE, TX
Yvonne Lenhard, 81, Orange

Yvonne Lenhard, 81, of Orange, peacefully received her angel wings on August 16, 2022 at home with her family by her side. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, August 19, 2022 at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Old First Orange Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend Jeff Bell. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
ElRay Philen, Sr., 79, Bridge City

ElRay Philen, Sr., 79, of Bridge City, passed away on August 14, 2022, at the Medical Center in Port Arthur, Texas surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Chaplain Mark Dubon...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Two men shot in Silsbee home early Tuesday morning

SILSBEE, Texas — Silsbee Police officers are investigating an early Tuesday morning shooting that left two men injured. Reports of gunfire prompted officers to be sent to a home in the 400 block of Kirby St in Silsbee at about 1:57 a.m. Tuesday morning according to Silsbee Police chief Shawn Blackwell.
SILSBEE, TX
Whataburger announces four restaurants across SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Whataburger has announced that in addition to the Lake Charles, DeRidder, and Sulphur locations it previously announced, the franchise will also be serving up burgers and more in Leesville. The franchise says each restaurant will be bringing approximately 120 jobs to their local communities. Here...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Houston man identified in fatal Saturday night shooting in Orange

ORANGE, Texas — Police in Orange have identified a 44-year-old Houston man who was fatally shot in the city Saturday night. Robert Dwayne Gant, 44, of Houston, died at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont after being taken by ambulance from the scene in the 100 block of 1st St according to a news release from the City of Orange Police Department.
ORANGE, TX
The Case That Inspired An Award-Winning Movie

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri(Miguel Salazar/Bogota Post) On November 10th, 2017, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri hit the theaters. The movie tells the story of a mother who is living the personal hell of not knowing who killed her daughter. To push the police toward taking action, she starts a billboard campaign highlighting her daughter’s murder and the police inaction. Now, in her case, those bold moves paid off in the end.
VIDOR, TX
Major Traffic Issues Scheduled For Saturday

TxDOT ORANGE–I10 westbound from Simmons Drive to SH87 (16th) will be closed tomorrow, 7am-5pm, and I10 eastbound from SH87 to the Sabine River relief Bridge will be closed tomorrow, noon-5pm, due to repairs. Traffic will be diverted to the frontage roads. EXPECT POSSIBLE DELAYS.
ORANGE, TX
Kirbyville Elementary locked down prior to nearby warrant execution

Kirbyville CISD advised parents on Friday afternoon that Kirbyville Elementary School would be on a brief lockdown status as law enforcement officers conducted an operation nearby. KJAS News has been unable to reach anyone with either the Kirbyville Police Department or the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department, but we have learned...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Beaumont woman gets 10 years in fatal 2020 hit and run

BEAUMONT, Texas — A newspaper carrier was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison in the hit and run death of a 29-year-old man while on on her paper route just over two years ago. Orireanna Grace Coleman, 30, of Orange, pleaded guilty in June 2022 to "accident involving...
BEAUMONT, TX

