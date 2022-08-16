ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams claim DE T.J. Carter, waive WR Warren Jackson

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JwRKh_0hJbnrTo00

The Los Angeles Rams trimmed their roster to 80 players before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline, cutting five players from the team. But after making a few subtractions, they also made an addition later in the day.

The team announced it claimed defensive end T.J. Carter off waivers, who was waived by the Saints on Monday. In order to make room for Carter, the Rams waived Warren Jackson with an injury designation.

The Rams now have two players named T.J. Carter, with the other being a rookie safety out of TCU.

Carter originally signed with the Saints as an undrafted rookie following the 2020 NFL draft. He never appeared in a regular-season game.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to troubling Tom Brady update

Last week, the NFL world was shocked by the news that legendary quarterback Tom Brady took what appeared to be an unexpected absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to deal with “some personal things.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winner’s absence caused plenty of speculation around the NFL, with some...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rams Claim De T J Carter#Tcu#Wr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Someone has a theory about where Tom Brady is

As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare for their second game of the 2022 NFL preseason, the team’s biggest story is about the quarterback who isn’t there. While the Bucs are in Nashville for Saturday night’s exhibition matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Tom Brady has been away from the team, taking an extended absence for personal reasons.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Ex-Florida Coach Dan Mullen Officially Lands New Job

Former Florida football head coach Dan Mullen has located a new opportunity. According to Action Network's Brett McMurphy, Mullen will trade his headset for a clip mic to join ESPN as a studio analyst. Mullen has worked with ESPN in the past, including during last season's National Championship Game coverage....
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback

Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Herschel Walker Campaign News

Herschel Walker campaign moments continue to go viral on social media. About a week after a commercial surfaced, highlighting the past allegations made against Walker by his ex-wife, the former NFL running back held a notable campaign event. "Women for Herschel Walker." Video from Walker's campaign stop is going viral...
NFL
The US Sun

Luke Knox cause of death updates — Ole Miss honors FIU player as Buffalo Bills star Dawson Knox stays quiet about loss

FLORIDA International University linebacker and former Ole Miss star Luke Knox has died at the age of 22, leaving family, friends, and football fans everywhere heartbroken. Ole Miss football, Luke's former college team, posted a tribute to the late football player on Twitter reading: "Our hearts are broken over the sudden passing of Luke Knox. Please keep the Knox family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon vs. Georgia: How much more talented is the Bulldogs’ roster than the Ducks?

We are just about two weeks away from the 2022 college football season getting underway with a matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs. No. 11 is going to travel to Atlanta to face No. 3 in a game that will draw the eyeballs of many. To kick off our preview coverage of the big game, we wanted to look at the talent on the two rosters to see if there was a disparity that could lead to an advantage to either team. We know that Georgia, the defending national champions, is an SEC power and recruits at an incredibly high...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz listed in ESPN’s ‘next up’ tier of head coaches

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz is one of the most respected head coaches in all of college football. He’s entering his 24th season as the Hawkeyes’ head coach where Ferentz has won 178 games atop the helm. Like his 178 overall wins, Ferentz’s 110 Big Ten conference game wins rank fourth all-time in league history among head coaches. Fresh off a Big Ten West division title last season, there are some that have ranked Ferentz as the league’s top head coach. Elsewhere, CBS Sports ranked Ferentz as the Big Ten’s No. 3 head coach behind Ohio State‘s Ryan Day and Michigan‘s...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy