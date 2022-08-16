ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos cut 5 players to get down to 85-man roster

By Jon Heath
 4 days ago
The Denver Broncos waived five players on Tuesday, the team announced.

Denver parted ways with safety Jamar Johnson, running back Max Borghi, wide receiver Kaden Davis, tight end Rodney Williams and receiver Travis Fulgham.

Johnson joined the team as a fifth-round pick out of Indiana last year. He dressed for three games and played 38 snaps on special teams as a rookie. If Johnson is not picked up by another team, he might be a candidate for Denver’s practice squad later this month.

Borghi is an undrafted rookie who joined the Broncos earlier this month. He rushed four times for 10 yards in the team’s first preseason game last week.

Davis is also an undrafted rookie. He played just 10 snaps in Week 1 of preseason and did not record any catches.

Williams, another undrafted rookie, was also held without a catch last week.

Fulgham is a fourth-year receiver who spent part of last season on Denver’s practice squad. He played 22 snaps in the first preseason game and caught one pass for 11 yards on three targets.

In addition to Tuesday’s five roster moves, the Broncos also signed linebacker Joe Schobert on Monday. Schobert (6-1, 240 pounds) was brought in to add more depth at linebacker while Jonas Griffith (elbow) is sidelined.

To make room for Schobert on the 85-man roster, Denver waived offensive lineman Ben Braden with an injury designation. Braden was a backup with the Green Bay Packers from 2020-2021 under coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The next round of cuts for the Broncos will arrive on Aug. 16 when the team has to get down to 80 players. After that, Denver has to finalize a 53-man roster before Aug. 30.

Oregon vs. Georgia: How much more talented is the Bulldogs’ roster than the Ducks?

We are just about two weeks away from the 2022 college football season getting underway with a matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs. No. 11 is going to travel to Atlanta to face No. 3 in a game that will draw the eyeballs of many. To kick off our preview coverage of the big game, we wanted to look at the talent on the two rosters to see if there was a disparity that could lead to an advantage to either team. We know that Georgia, the defending national champions, is an SEC power and recruits at an incredibly high...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes head football coach Kirk Ferentz listed in ESPN’s ‘next up’ tier of head coaches

Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz is one of the most respected head coaches in all of college football. He’s entering his 24th season as the Hawkeyes’ head coach where Ferentz has won 178 games atop the helm. Like his 178 overall wins, Ferentz’s 110 Big Ten conference game wins rank fourth all-time in league history among head coaches. Fresh off a Big Ten West division title last season, there are some that have ranked Ferentz as the league’s top head coach. Elsewhere, CBS Sports ranked Ferentz as the Big Ten’s No. 3 head coach behind Ohio State‘s Ryan Day and Michigan‘s...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs lead the Commanders 14-7 at halftime

The Kansas City Chiefs lead the Washington Commanders 14-7 at halftime in the second preseason game for both teams. The Commanders opened the game on offense, as rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. got the start in the backfield. Quarterback Carson Wentz found wide receiver Terry McLaurin for one big play before Tress Way punted.
KANSAS CITY, MO
