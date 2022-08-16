Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs man booked on pair of warrants
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is in custody following his Thursday afternoon arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney was arrested shortly after 3:30 p.m. at the Pottawattamie County Corrections Facility. Authorities say Rooney was booked on two warrants for violation of probation. Rooney was...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested on series of charges
(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah Police Department has released information from an arrest stemming from an incident on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, at approximately 2:00 PM, officers from the Shenandoah Police Department were called to the 900 block of 5th Avenue for an assault in progress. Officers arrived on the scene and arrested 49-year-old Jason Michael Lanken of Shenandoah.
kmaland.com
Glenwood man booked on Douglas County warrant
(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man was booked on a warrant in Mills County Thursday. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Randy Dean Burton was arrested shortly before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Sharp and Walnut Streets in Glenwood. Authorities say Burton was arrested on a Douglas County, Nebraska warrant for failure to appear.
kmaland.com
Tarkio pair arrested on drug charges
(KMAland) -- The Fremont County Sheriff's Office reports a pair of drug arrests from early Saturday morning. At approximately 12:02 AM, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop of a 2005 Chrysler near the intersection of Highway 59 and 300th Street, south of Shenandoah. Deputies detected an odor...
Glenwood man arrested on warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department arrested 37-year-old Jacob Jones, of Glenwood, on Thursday on a Mills County warrant for Domestic Abuse Assault. Jones was held on no bond until seen by a Magistrate Judge.
WOWT
Omaha Police: Elderly woman assaulted, car stolen
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have confirmed an elderly woman was carjacked and assaulted Saturday. The incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bakers grocery store near 132nd and West Maple. The female suspect reportedly stole the older woman’s maroon Subaru after getting into some sort of physical...
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man picked up on OWI 2nd offense
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man was arrested early Saturday morning following a traffic stop. The Shenandoah Police Department reports 37-year-old Todd William Bashaw of Shenandoah was arrested for OWI 2nd offense, an aggravated misdemeanor. Bashaw was picked up in the 100 block of East Ferguson Road following a traffic stop and investigation at approximately 3:00 AM on Saturday morning.
Mills County Sheriff’s Office Reports 2 Arrests
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports two arrests on warrants out of Pottawattamie County and Douglas County, Nebraska. Deputies arrested 35-year-old Keegan Patrick Rooney of Council Bluffs Thursday on two Pottawattamie County warrants for a probation violation. Authorities transported Rooney to the Pottawattamie County Jail and held him on a $10,000 bond.
News Channel Nebraska
Drug distribution, possession...sends Lincoln man to state prison
BEATRICE – A Lincoln man is being sent to prison, after having his five-year Gage County probation sentence revoked, for violations. 22-year-old Chase Lyons has been ordered to serve 6-to-8 years in prison, for drug distribution and possession. He had been on probation since May 6th, of 2021. "He's...
kmaland.com
Red Oak woman booked on warrant for theft
(Red Oak) -- A suspect was arrested on a warrant in Red Oak Wednesday. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Daisy Walker of Red Oak was arrested around 6:30 p.m. in the 300 block of North 4th Street. Authorities say Walker was booked on an active Montgomery County warrant for 3rd degree theft.
kmaland.com
Griswold man booked on Warren County warrant
(Red Oak) -- A Griswold man is in custody following his Wednesday evening arrest. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Caleb Schaaf was arrested on an active Warren County warrant for eluding. Authorities say Schaaf's arrest came after deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block of 110th Street around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday.
Sioux City Journal
8 most wanted fugitives in Lancaster County
Lancaster Lookout has the current list of fugitives most sought by the Sheriff's Office. To give information about a wanted person, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office or Lincoln Police investigator at 402-441-7350.
Council Bluffs man arrested for Forgery
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 27-year-old Cody Wentz. Wentz, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Tuesday for Forgery. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
abc17news.com
Iowa man hurt by boat propeller at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - An Iowa man went to the hospital with serious injuries after falling off a boat and hitting its propeller. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 57-year-old Marvin Neill of Little Sioux, Iowa fell off a boat Friday afternoon in the 2 mile marker of the Big Niangua Arm. The patrol said the boat's driver put the vessel in gear to dock the boat, which caused Neill to fall overboard. The crash report said Neill hit the boat's propeller when he fell.
WOWT
Omaha police arrest suspect suspicious of drunk driving
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The ex-wife of a notorious Omaha spree killer is in trouble with the law again. Omaha police arrested Chalonda Jenkins, 31, Tuesday night on suspicion of drunk driving. Investigators alleged she also had a weapon that was not a gun. She’s not allowed to have weapons...
News Channel Nebraska
Carter Lake man sentenced to 14 years for involvement in drug conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- A Carter Lake, Iowa man was sentenced in Omaha for his participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy. 35-year-old Nicholas J. Weare was sentenced to 168 months' imprisonment, with no parole in the federal system. After his release, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release. According...
kfornow.com
Lincoln Couple Killed in Richardson County Crash
(KFOR NEWS August 18, 2022) An elderly Lincoln couple and an Omaha woman were killed Wednesday afternoon in a 2-car head-on crash in Richardson County, near the Kansas border. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to US Highway 75, 2 miles north of the Kansas State line to find a Kia Forte occupied by 82 year old, Dennis Podliska and 80 year old, Ramona Podliska, both of Lincoln, NE. Inside the other vehicle, a Chevy Blazer, was a single occupant, 74 year old, Patrica Tonar of Omaha, NE. Everyone had been killed. The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office would like to send their condolences to all families involved in the accident.
WOWT
Nebraska inmate dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 59-year-old inmate who had been incarcerated at a state treatment center died this week. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Wednesday that Jack Talbizter, who had been receiving treatment for “a medical condition,” had died Monday at a Lincoln hospital.
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers find 20 pounds of meth buried in field near Norfolk
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Troopers uncovered 20 pounds of meth buried in a field near Norfolk on Wednesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 6:30 a.m., residents of Winside, a village northeast of Norfolk, reported two suspicious people on their property. Troopers arrived and found Oscar Villa, 36, and...
A look at how and when Omaha Police say they use force
While the number of times OPD officers use force on a subject has remained relatively consistent recently, there's been some variation in how.
