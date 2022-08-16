ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 0

Related
WHYY

‘Safe place’: Art classes foster healing for Delaware cancer patients, English learners and people living with trauma

Three years ago, as retired teacher Elle Sheaffer struggled through intensive treatment for breast cancer, she found solace in an arts program at the Delaware Art Museum. “I just felt a comfort, a safe place’’ while drawing, painting, and making patterns with other survivors, Sheaffer said of the Healing Through the Arts initiative. “They knew what you were experiencing, and it wasn’t that we had to talk about our cancer. But it just gave a healing atmosphere where you could be vulnerable to your feelings.”
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

Two Organizations Making History in the First State

Courtesy of ChristianaCare/Courtesy of Stuart Kingston. A $1.5 million grant allows ChristianaCare to invest in “cobots” named Moxi, and a Kingston Jewelers sale breaks a major record in Delaware. They’ve Got Moxi. By Roger Morris. A new nurses’ helper at ChristianaCare works 22 hours a day—without a...
DELAWARE STATE
beckersasc.com

ChristianaCare, DSU in talks to open Delaware's first medical school

Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Delaware State University are in an ongoing discussion to open the first medical school in the state of Delaware, according to an Aug. 18 report from Delaware Public Radio. Delaware is one of only four states that does not have a medical school currently. DSU recently...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Business
WGMD Radio

Del. EARNS Retirement Program Now Law – What’s Next?

The Delaware EARNS Act is now law. Businesses with more than five employees that do not currently offer a retirement plan would be required to take part in the “Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings” program, through a payroll process. Governor John Carney signed the legislation, House Bill 205, Thursday.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware's Public Health Emergency Extended Another 30 Days

WILMINGTON, Del. – Gov. John Carney on Friday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the state of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney said. “Keep...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Kangaroo Yoga hosted by Wounded Warrior Project

DELAWARE – The Wounded Warrior Project hosted a group of local veterans and their families to some therapeutic yoga with some special guests. Kangaroos joined in on the fun for a unique twist on yoga. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
DELAWARE STATE
firststateupdate.com

Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware

City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat People#Delawareans#Ahl#The Pano Administrator
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware

If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

35th annual Coastal Cleanup returning to Delaware

DELAWARE – If you love the environment, you can do your part to help keep Delaware litter free. The 35th annual Coastal Cleanup is taking place on September 17th at various sites across the First State. You can sign up at de.gov/coastalcleanup, but be sure to do so by August 31st.
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Economy
delawarepublic.org

State lawmaker asks Pension Benefit Committee to pause change to retirees' healthcare plans

State lawmakers met with Delaware’s Pension Benefit Committee on Tuesday to discuss a healthcare change for 25,000 retired public employees. In February, the state’s Pension Benefit Committee awarded a three-year contract to Highmark Delaware, longtime insurance provider for state employees, to administer a new plan for state retirees known as the Medicare Advantage Plan. The plan would replace retirees’ existing Medicare plan.
DELAWARE STATE
Veronica Charnell Media

Delaware Residents Have You Received Your $300 Relief Rebate Check?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Some residents are awaiting instructions on how they can get the relief rebate check. In May, Delaware started sending “relief rebate” payments of $300 to taxpayers who filed their 2020 state tax returns. The one-time payment is due to a budget surplus. Throughout the Summer, payments were sent to adult residents who filed their 2021 tax returns and to other individuals, age 18 and older identified via other State agency data.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Rescue beagle puppies arrive in Delaware from Virginia breeding compound

Authorities raided a breeding compound in Cumberland, Virginia last month, rescuing over 4,000 beagles, and 12 of them have now arrived in Delaware looking for new homes. The 12 puppies, most under six months old, arrived at the Delaware Humane Association’s Wilmington and Delaware SPCA’s Stanton/Christiana Adoption Centers Tuesday, where they felt grass beneath their feet for the first time in their lives.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
LEWES, DE
delawaretoday.com

The Housing Market FAQs You Need to Know in Delaware

Considering a new mortgage or home improvements in Delaware? Home and financial experts warn you to consider these factors. As the stock market stumbles and interest rates slowly creep up, financial advisers and bank officials say people thinking about refinancing their mortgage, taking out an equity loan for home improvements or even buying a new residence shouldn’t automatically give up on their plans.
DELAWARE STATE
whatsupmag.com

Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore

Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy