‘Safe place’: Art classes foster healing for Delaware cancer patients, English learners and people living with trauma
Three years ago, as retired teacher Elle Sheaffer struggled through intensive treatment for breast cancer, she found solace in an arts program at the Delaware Art Museum. “I just felt a comfort, a safe place’’ while drawing, painting, and making patterns with other survivors, Sheaffer said of the Healing Through the Arts initiative. “They knew what you were experiencing, and it wasn’t that we had to talk about our cancer. But it just gave a healing atmosphere where you could be vulnerable to your feelings.”
Research center for Alzheimer's and dementia launches at the University of Delaware
Two University of Delaware researchers have launched the Delaware Center for Cognitive Aging Research on UD's campus. This week, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry caught up with the center’s director Chris Martens about its mission. A new research center for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia is up and running at...
Two Organizations Making History in the First State
Courtesy of ChristianaCare/Courtesy of Stuart Kingston. A $1.5 million grant allows ChristianaCare to invest in “cobots” named Moxi, and a Kingston Jewelers sale breaks a major record in Delaware. They’ve Got Moxi. By Roger Morris. A new nurses’ helper at ChristianaCare works 22 hours a day—without a...
ChristianaCare, DSU in talks to open Delaware's first medical school
Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Delaware State University are in an ongoing discussion to open the first medical school in the state of Delaware, according to an Aug. 18 report from Delaware Public Radio. Delaware is one of only four states that does not have a medical school currently. DSU recently...
Del. EARNS Retirement Program Now Law – What’s Next?
The Delaware EARNS Act is now law. Businesses with more than five employees that do not currently offer a retirement plan would be required to take part in the “Expanding Access for Retirement and Necessary Savings” program, through a payroll process. Governor John Carney signed the legislation, House Bill 205, Thursday.
Delaware's Public Health Emergency Extended Another 30 Days
WILMINGTON, Del. – Gov. John Carney on Friday extended Delaware's public health emergency order another 30 days. The extension allows the state of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we continue to stay one step ahead of COVID-19,” Carney said. “Keep...
Kangaroo Yoga hosted by Wounded Warrior Project
DELAWARE – The Wounded Warrior Project hosted a group of local veterans and their families to some therapeutic yoga with some special guests. Kangaroos joined in on the fun for a unique twist on yoga. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Leading Management Company Expands Into All Three Counties In Delaware
City Wide Facility Solutions, the leading management company in the building maintenance industry, continues its growth with the announcement of the opening of its 80th location. The new office will serve the entire state of Delaware, including New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties. Local building owners and property management companies...
Delaware’s realty transfer tax to remain highest in nation
Delaware will remain the state with the highest realty transfer tax in the nation after a bill to decrease the tax died in the General Assembly. Introduced by Rep. Bill Bush, D-Dover, House Bill 358 would have cut the tax from 4% of a property’s sale price to 3% — the level it was at prior to 2017 when the ... Read More
A First for the First State: Wegmans to Open in Delaware in 2022
Delaware, a favorite grocery store chain of the East Coast is finally coming your way. Wegmans announced Tuesday in a news release they will be opening a new 84,000 square-foot supermarket in New Castle County this fall. The store will be located just outside of Wilmington at the intersection of...
3 Great Steakhouses in Delaware
If you are one of those people who orders steak almost every time they go out, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Delaware that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
35th annual Coastal Cleanup returning to Delaware
DELAWARE – If you love the environment, you can do your part to help keep Delaware litter free. The 35th annual Coastal Cleanup is taking place on September 17th at various sites across the First State. You can sign up at de.gov/coastalcleanup, but be sure to do so by August 31st.
State lawmaker asks Pension Benefit Committee to pause change to retirees' healthcare plans
State lawmakers met with Delaware’s Pension Benefit Committee on Tuesday to discuss a healthcare change for 25,000 retired public employees. In February, the state’s Pension Benefit Committee awarded a three-year contract to Highmark Delaware, longtime insurance provider for state employees, to administer a new plan for state retirees known as the Medicare Advantage Plan. The plan would replace retirees’ existing Medicare plan.
Delaware Residents Have You Received Your $300 Relief Rebate Check?
Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Some residents are awaiting instructions on how they can get the relief rebate check. In May, Delaware started sending “relief rebate” payments of $300 to taxpayers who filed their 2020 state tax returns. The one-time payment is due to a budget surplus. Throughout the Summer, payments were sent to adult residents who filed their 2021 tax returns and to other individuals, age 18 and older identified via other State agency data.
Chester County Home to One of the State’s Fastest-Growing ‘Cities’
While population growth in the U.S. is generally slowing from declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants, some locations are bucking the trend. A new report from Stacker highlights the fastest-growing “cities” in Pennsylvania, and Chester County is home to one of them. The list resulted...
'Destroy Them Wherever You Find Them': Spotted Lanternfly Population Spreading Across Md.
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (CBS) - An invasive insect is now swarming trees across Maryland and threatening the state's vineyards. "It is aggressively attacking grapevines in Cecil, Harford and Washington counties," said Kenton Sumpter, an entomologist with the Maryland Department of Agriculture and member of its Spotted Lanternfly Team. The spotted...
Rescue beagle puppies arrive in Delaware from Virginia breeding compound
Authorities raided a breeding compound in Cumberland, Virginia last month, rescuing over 4,000 beagles, and 12 of them have now arrived in Delaware looking for new homes. The 12 puppies, most under six months old, arrived at the Delaware Humane Association’s Wilmington and Delaware SPCA’s Stanton/Christiana Adoption Centers Tuesday, where they felt grass beneath their feet for the first time in their lives.
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
It hasn't exactly felt like the hottest month of the year over the last few days, but the calendar does, in fact, show we still have a few weeks left in the Summer of 2022. And that means a host of outdoor festivals and events still dominate the weekend calendars, many of which we're going to preview for you right now in our weekly "Weekender Blog."
The Housing Market FAQs You Need to Know in Delaware
Considering a new mortgage or home improvements in Delaware? Home and financial experts warn you to consider these factors. As the stock market stumbles and interest rates slowly creep up, financial advisers and bank officials say people thinking about refinancing their mortgage, taking out an equity loan for home improvements or even buying a new residence shouldn’t automatically give up on their plans.
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
