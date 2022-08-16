Read full article on original website
WBOC
Dewey Beach Commissioners Push Outdoor Dining Decision
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- In a meeting this afternoon, the Dewey Beach town council discussed whether or not to make outdoor dining permanent. They are now awaiting input from the planning and zoning commission. In May 2020, restaurants in Dewey Beach were granted temporary permits for outdoor dining. The town issued...
Cape Gazette
Developer plans marina, restaurant in Osprey Point
Osprey Point Preserve LLC, the developer of the Osprey Point residential planned community at the end of Old Landing Road near Rehoboth Beach, has filed an application to amend its approved rezoning to include a 1.85-acre restaurant and marina along Arnell Creek. During an Aug. 11 Sussex County Planning &...
WTOP
Fire destroys Eastern Shore radio station
POCOMOKE CITY, Md. — Fire officials say an accidental fire has destroyed a radio station on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. News outlets report that the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office said firefighters were called to radio station WGOP-AM in Pocomoke City around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, firefighters found significant fire and smoke coming from the building’s attic.
Cape Gazette
Village Center receives preliminary approval
It's been 15 years in the works, but a preliminary site plan for Village Center has been approved by Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission. Rezoning to B-1 neighborhood business district for the shopping complex in front of the Governors subdivision at the Kings Highway-Gills Neck Road intersection just outside Lewes city limits was approved by Sussex County Council in December 2016.
Ocean City Today
Riddle Farm’s troubled wastewaters
Defective part has Worcester County taking loads for treatment elsewhere, rebuild ahead. Something stinks at the Riddle Farm Wastewater Treatment Plant along Grays Corner Road in Berlin, other than the effluent being hauled off premises multiple times per week because of a faulty system. Membranes used in the filtering process...
Cape Gazette
11075 W RT 13-LAUREL-COMMERCIAL GROUND LEASE
Lease - $3,500. Call Sarah Russ - 302-362-3642 - sruss@cbanker.com.
Cape Gazette
Just Listed in Wolfe Pointe, Lewes Delaware!
Being offered, a beautiful 4-bedroom, 4-full bath home in the sought-after community of Wolfe Pointe located east of Route One and close to historic downtown Lewes, Lewes Canalfront Park, and Cape Henlopen State Park. Additionally, walking, and biking enthusiasts will enjoy easy access to the popular Junction & Breakwater Trail, which is located just outside the community! This beautiful home offers a striking two story family room with a stone wood burning fireplace, with plenty of natural light, a first floor master suite, office/study, vaulted dining area, custom built-in bookcases and cabinets, 2-attics, dual zone HVAC system, tankless water heater, spectacular landscaping, large patio, koi pond with water fall, outdoor shower, lawn irrigation with well, and much more.
shoredailynews.com
Pocomoke man wanted in fatal shooting of Atlantic woman to be featured on Walsh show
According to the Salisbury Daily Times, the season 4 premiere episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” will feature the story of William Strand, a fugitive from Pocomoke City wanted in an Eastern Shore case. Strand(pictured left), 52, has been on the run since early January 2021. He...
WBOC
Wicomico County Fair This Weekend
SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Fair is returning to WinterPlace Park in Salisbury Friday, Aug. 19 through Sunday, Aug. 21. The event is produced by Wicomico Farm & Home Show and Wicomico County, and it is presented by Perdue, Toyota, Pohanka of Salisbury and Piedmont. “Our team is excited...
firststateupdate.com
Friday Morning Police Pursuit Ends With Rollover Crash In Dover, Driver GOA
At around 1:40 Friday morning rescue crews were dispatched to South Bay Road and Route 1 for reports of a vehicle crash with entrapment. While en route crews learned that Delaware State Police were pursuing a vehicle when it hit a bridge and rolled over. When crews arrived on scene...
Cape Gazette
Price Reduction on 2-Bed, 2-Bath Condominium in The Peninsula
33585 WINDSWEPT DRIVE #7303 / The Peninsula, Millsboro. Opportunity knocks with this private Windswept condominium shaded by mature trees with distant views of the golf course and pond. Located in the Peninsula on the Indian River Bay. Why wait to build? Start enjoying the fabulous resort lifestyle of the Peninsula this year. This 2br/2full bath is 1,325 Heated/AC sq ft with a screened balcony, in unit laundry, a storage room and a covered parking space in the garage. A major upgrade is the completely new HVAC in 2018. This Sanibel model is in one of the eleven Windswept buildings and all feature elevators and storage and constructed by the national award-winning Schell Brothers. Nine-foot ceilings, crown molding, ceiling fans (3), and recessed lights throughout. The open floor plan features a living room anchored with a gas fireplace, wall mounted TV and flanked by two built in bookcases with storage. The kitchen features forty-two-inch-tall Maple cabinets with glass display cabinets and dove tail drawers. The kitchen counter tops are granite with GE Profile appliances including a gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, and fridge with ice maker. The Sanibel model offers two large bedrooms with private baths. The luxury owner’s suite offers room for a sitting or desk area, two closets including one large walk-in closet. There is a nice sized foyer and generous coat closet. Off the foyer is the laundry room and utility room with the hot water heater and HVAC. Enjoy the private screened porch after a day of fun in the sun and the three swimming pools and bay beach. The Windswept buildings are adjoining the nature trails, butterfly garden and golf course. Relax at the Nature Center in the Marina Bay neighborhood. Here you will find a screened in pavilion with stone fireplace and picnic benches for gatherings. The Wildlife Observatory features boardwalks and a kayak launch with Indian River Bay access. The HOA also covers grass cutting, landscape maintenance. snow removal, trash removal, Verizon Fios high speed internet, HD cable, and 24-hour staffed security with a gated entrance. The Peninsula community is 800 acres on the Indian River Bay and offers world-class amenities. The clubhouse features a large restaurant with indoor and outdoor dining, billiard room, private events room, wine room, men and women's lounges, pro shop, putting greens, driving range, bocce courts, and the premier Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course. The adjacent Lakeside village features a fitness center, full spa, aerobics room, indoor, outdoor heated adult only pool, and a sandy beach wave pool, hot tubs, miniature golf course, pool side restaurant, game room, tennis, pickle-ball, and dog park. Relax on the private bay beach and enjoy kayaking, paddle board, or bring your boat to the floating day dock, pick up family and friends and explore the bay. Located just thirteen miles to historic Lewes and Rehoboth Beach. Delaware boasts low real estate taxes (Less than $1,000 per year for this condominium) and no sales tax. All furnishings available as a separate bill of sale.
Cape Gazette
Fenced Backyard 248’x140’, NO HOA, 5 Beds/3 Baths, 1.26 ac
If you are looking for lots of room for children or adults to play and / or room for potential conditional use for a business this could be what you are looking for!. This home has been remodeled and brought up to date with many upgrades, see them below!. Nothing...
WMDT.com
“Zoo to the Brew” event scheduled for August 24th
SALISBURY, Md. – A charity night at Brew River Restaurant and Bar is happening next Wednesday, August 24th, to help raise money for the Salisbury Zoo. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. there will be 20% off food and drink, and guest bartenders will be at the event, including City Administrator Julia Glanz.
Ocean City Today
Anne Arundel man faces auto theft charges in Ocean City
Police said suspect evaded officers, reaching speeds of 80 mph in 35-mph zone. Desmond Anthony Banks, 22, who is homeless, was arrested by Ocean City police at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Aug. 14 on South Baltimore Avenue and charged with stealing a vehicle valued between $25,000 and $100,000, reckless driving, speeding, and many other traffic violations.
wypr.org
State effort to curb crime expands to Eastern Shore
A state initiative designed to fight gang activity as well as drug and firearms trafficking is expanding on Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore. Law enforcement from Worcester and Somerset counties are joining Dorchester County, which is already part of the five-year-old Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network, Gov. Larry Hogan announced. The...
Cape Gazette
High tides wash over areas of Rehoboth Beach
High tide and heavy winds joined forces to overwash large sections of Rehoboth Beach Aug. 17. Photos taken by bystanders show water all the way to the sand fencing, and tidal pools up and down the beach. Becky Brasington Clark of Baltimore said, “I have been coming to Rehoboth since...
WGMD Radio
Gov. Larry Hogan Visits Eastern Shore, Ocean City
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan appeared with WGMD’s Mike Bradley on The Talk of Delmarva as he began a visit to the Eastern Shore and Ocean City, with the final few months of his second term lying ahead. “It’s kind of bittersweet. Eight years is a long time, and we’ve...
whatsupmag.com
Governor Hogan Kicks Off Four Days of Events on Eastern Shore
Makes Stops Ahead of Final Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference as Governor. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today kicked off four days of events and announcements on the Eastern Shore with stops in Cecil, Kent, and Caroline Counties ahead of his last Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Summer Conference as governor.
Cape Gazette
Dogfish helps clear way for homeless village
Dogfish Head Brewery employees probably never imagined they would be mixing a concoction of old paint and kitty litter. That was one of their tasks during a Dogfish Benevolence Day to help clear the site for the new Springboard Collaborative Pallet Shelter Village on a 3-acre lot behind First State Community Action Agency in downtown Georgetown.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Selbyville area on Thursday morning. On August 18, 2022, at approximately 8:01 a.m., a gray 1999 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on McCabe Road approaching the intersection at Dupont Boulevard, where there is a posted stop sign for westbound traffic. At the same time, a white 2012 Toyota Rav-4 was traveling northbound on Dupont Boulevard approaching the intersection at McCabe Road. For unknown reasons, the driver of the Civic failed to remain stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to travel onto Dupont Boulevard and into the path of the Rav-4. As a result, the front center of the Toyota struck the left side of the Honda. Both vehicles traveled in a northwesterly direction until coming to rest in the southbound lanes of Dupont Boulevard.
