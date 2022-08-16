ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
74 out of 77 Oklahoma counties have gained weight over 10 years

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Out of 77 counties in the state of Oklahoma, 74 have become more obese over the past 10 years.

A recent study by BarBend.com took a closer look at the obesity levels of the 50 states over 10 years. Oklahoma’s 77 counties were evaluated and 74 of those counties have gained weight, but some have gained more than others.

Bottom 5 Oklahoma counties that have gained the most:

  1. Muskogee: 11% more obese.
  2. Love: 10% more obese.
  3. Lincoln: 10% more obese.
  4. Garvin: 10% more obese.
  5. Custer: 10% more obese.

Top 5 Oklahoma counties that have gained the least:

  1. Canadian: 0% flat.
  2. Kay: 0% flat.
  3. Pontotoc: 0% flat.
  4. Carter: 1% more obese.
  5. Grant: 1% more obese.
Overall, Oklahoma was 38 out of 50 based on obesity change over the past 10 years. Oklahoma saw a 5% increase.

