ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast item: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites

By Nexstar Media Wire, D.V. Wise
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcNgJ_0hJbkFGv00

( WJBF ) – Chick-fil-A is planning to test a new bite-sized breakfast option — Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites — at participating locations in several U.S. markets later this month.

The breakfast item, said to be baked in-house at Chick-fil-A restaurants each morning, will contain egg, chorizo and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Each order includes four “Egg Bites.”

The dish is said to be Chick-fil-A’s first new “breakfast entrée” since the chicken chain introduced its Hash Brown Scramble Bowl in 2017.

Chick-fil-A in NC faces backlash for offering to pay ‘volunteer’ workers in chicken sandwiches

Chick-fil-A said the new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were created in response to consumer demand, claiming guests were “asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options.”

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they’re on-the-go without sacrificing taste,” Leslie Neslage, the director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement included with a press release issued Monday.

Customers can try Chick-fil-A’s new Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 at select locations in Augusta, Georgia; Aiken, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk and Portsmouth, Virginia; Miami; and New Orleans.

Chick-fil-A will determine if the item will be expanded to nationwide menus based on consumer feedback.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Pike County man accused of selling alcohol without permit

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Alcohol Beverage Commission (ABC) and Pike County deputies arrested a man for allegedly selling alcoholic beverages without a permit. On August 12, the agents executed a search warrant at a home on Summit Holmesville Road near Higgins Drive. During the search, agents said they recovered and seized […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Restaurants
Columbus, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Virginia State
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Columbus, OH
Augusta, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Augusta, GA
Restaurants
State
Georgia State
Augusta, GA
Sports
WJTV 12

Smith County man out on bond arrested for drug trafficking

SMITH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Smith County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine. After an investigation, deputies ran a search warrant at a home on SCR 86. Investigators said they found meth, marijuana, and guns inside Adam Agee’s home. Agee has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine while in possession of a […]
SMITH COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg police respond to shootout on Martha Street

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police responded to multiple calls about a shootout in the city on Friday, August 19. Vicksburg Daily News reported the calls were made around 10:00 p.m. about a shooting that happened near Martha and Grammar streets. Officers arrived to the scene to find a black Ford sedan with its back […]
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheddar#Chick Fil A#New Orleans#Food Drink#Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites
WJTV 12

Three die in crashes in Warren, Yazoo counties

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating two deadly crashes that happened in Warren and Yazoo counties on Saturday, August 20. MHP officials said troopers responded to the first crash around 12:21 a.m. on Interstate 55 south near Vaughn in Yazoo County. A 2013 Honda CR-V driven by Medley J. […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WJTV 12

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 24 in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 79-year-old woman in Pike County. The crash happened on Thursday, August 18 just before 2:00 p.m. on Highway 24. Troopers said a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 67-year-old John Robinett, of McComb, was traveling west on Highway […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

“Father figure” accused of raping 12-year-old in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Brandon Anthony Martinez, 36, of Houma, was arrested on Wednesday, August 17, and taken to the Terrebonne Parish Jail. Martinez was charged with First Degree Rape of a Minor. The arrest of the Louisiana man stems from an investigation that started five days prior to his arrest. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s […]
HOUMA, LA
WJTV 12

Two people shot on Mable Street in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a shooting that happened on Monday, August 15 in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said officers responded to the shooting just before 11:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Mable Street. At the scene, officers found that one person had been shot in […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Prosecutors: Clarksdale woman admits to RAMP program fraud

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WJTV) – A judgement was entered against a Clarksdale woman who prosecutors said admitted to trying to defraud the United States of more than $81,505 in Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) funds. According to court documents, 30-year-old Sylnanceia Saffold devised a scheme to defraud and to obtain RAMP funds by filing false […]
CLARKSDALE, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy