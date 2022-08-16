ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Zeus’ ‘Baddies South’ Star Chrisean Rock Is A Resilient Survivor Battling Her Troubled Past

By Sammy Approved
GlobalGrind
GlobalGrind
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QefLk_0hJbjLX400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ok8n_0hJbjLX400

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

Zeus Network’s Baddies South star Chrisean Rock has gained stardom since becoming a reality tv and social media sensation. Chrisean’s recent intimate dealings with rapper Blueface has caused social media users to research her troubled past, which is both heartbreaking and inspiring.

Blueface often posts Chrisean, formerly an artist under his label Blueface Records, to his social media account. One video showcases her crying in the shower, where Blueface makes remarks about her mental health and emotional state.  She complains about missing her family and being sad, and Blueface claims she is crazy and unwell.

Chrisean Rock, whose real name is Chrisean Malone, is on the latest season of Baddies South, which premiered on Zeus Network in May. The reality television franchise Baddies is produced by reality tv stars Natalie Nunn and Tanisha Thomas. It is the spin-off of Oxygen’s notable Bad Girls Club series.

Chrisean may have gotten notoriety through Blueface’s bizzare Blue Girls Club project or Zeus’ Baddies South reality tv show, but she drew media attention after winning the grand prize of $10,000 for Fox’s Ultimate Tag game show back in 2020.

Malone’s impressive athletic abilities stemmed from her being one of the top collegiate athletes in her conference at the time.  Chrisean was born and raised in Baltimore as the youngest of 12 children. She lived “all over West Baltimore,” as she described to Fox News in July 2020 following her episode of Ultimate Tag.

The publication reports that she became homeless at the tender age of 9 years old. Her father was imprisoned most of her childhood, and her mother struggled to keep a stable home while battling a drug addiction. Malone’s unfortunate circumstances pushed her to pursue track and field. Her teammates and coaches became the community she needed to overcome her situation, which led her to pursue athletics at Santa Monica College in California.

“As a young, black, beautiful woman, I am a survivor,” Chrisean tells Fox News. “Since I didn’t have the childhood I should’ve had, then I can have the future that I deserve.”

As a college athlete at Santa Monica College, Chrisean quickly became one of the top track stars in her conference.

Since her reality TV journey has gotten more public attention, Chrisean often shares thoughts and feelings online. On August 15, she tweeted, “Im not trynna go to jail again I’m not trynna be in no war I really wan be happy till this short time on earth is over.”

Malone seems to be battling more than the public eye can see. She also tweeted, “It’s lonely at the top.”

Chrisean may have had a troubled past, but she is a resilient survivor. Hopefully, the young reality TV star receives the help she needs to continue making a better life for herself and her family.

Comments / 0

Related
GlobalGrind

Watch: The Thomas Family Returns In The Trailer For Season 2 Of ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

This week (July 26), STARZ released the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of its hit crime drama ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan,’ which premiers August 14. Set in the early 1990’s, the third series in the ‘Power’ Universe tells the origin story of fan favorite character ‘Kanan Stark’ and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire. It stars MeKai Curtis in the titular role of ‘Kanan’ and Tony Award winner Patina Miller (Into The Woods, ‘Madam Secretary’) as his mother, Raquel ‘Raq’ Thomas. Averaging nearly 9M viewers across platforms in its debut season, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is one of the best performing first seasons in STARZ history.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Spun

Brittney Griner's Ex-Wife Made Opinion On Situation Very Clear

Brittney Griner remains in custody in Russia, as the WNBA star was sentenced to nine years in prison for drug smuggling. While the Griner situation has sparked debate back in the United States, the WNBA star's ex-wife has made her opinion on the situation extremely clear. Glory Johnson, the WNBA...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanisha Thomas
Person
Natalie Nunn
Person
Robin
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Baddies#Reality Tv#Track And Field#Blueface Records#Blue Girls Club#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Celebrities
GlobalGrind

GlobalGrind

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
708K+
Views
ABOUT

GlobalGrind.com chronicles celebrities (blogs/exclusives), lifestyle content, entertainment news, style, music and news with an authoritative voice.

 https://globalgrind.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy