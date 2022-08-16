Zeus’ ‘Baddies South’ Star Chrisean Rock Is A Resilient Survivor Battling Her Troubled Past

Zeus Network’s Baddies South star Chrisean Rock has gained stardom since becoming a reality tv and social media sensation. Chrisean’s recent intimate dealings with rapper Blueface has caused social media users to research her troubled past, which is both heartbreaking and inspiring.

Blueface often posts Chrisean, formerly an artist under his label Blueface Records, to his social media account. One video showcases her crying in the shower, where Blueface makes remarks about her mental health and emotional state. She complains about missing her family and being sad, and Blueface claims she is crazy and unwell.

Chrisean Rock, whose real name is Chrisean Malone, is on the latest season of Baddies South, which premiered on Zeus Network in May. The reality television franchise Baddies is produced by reality tv stars Natalie Nunn and Tanisha Thomas. It is the spin-off of Oxygen’s notable Bad Girls Club series.

Chrisean may have gotten notoriety through Blueface’s bizzare Blue Girls Club project or Zeus’ Baddies South reality tv show, but she drew media attention after winning the grand prize of $10,000 for Fox’s Ultimate Tag game show back in 2020.

Malone’s impressive athletic abilities stemmed from her being one of the top collegiate athletes in her conference at the time. Chrisean was born and raised in Baltimore as the youngest of 12 children. She lived “all over West Baltimore,” as she described to Fox News in July 2020 following her episode of Ultimate Tag.

The publication reports that she became homeless at the tender age of 9 years old. Her father was imprisoned most of her childhood, and her mother struggled to keep a stable home while battling a drug addiction. Malone’s unfortunate circumstances pushed her to pursue track and field. Her teammates and coaches became the community she needed to overcome her situation, which led her to pursue athletics at Santa Monica College in California.

“As a young, black, beautiful woman, I am a survivor,” Chrisean tells Fox News. “Since I didn’t have the childhood I should’ve had, then I can have the future that I deserve.”

As a college athlete at Santa Monica College, Chrisean quickly became one of the top track stars in her conference.

Since her reality TV journey has gotten more public attention, Chrisean often shares thoughts and feelings online. On August 15, she tweeted, “Im not trynna go to jail again I’m not trynna be in no war I really wan be happy till this short time on earth is over.”

Malone seems to be battling more than the public eye can see. She also tweeted, “It’s lonely at the top.”

Chrisean may have had a troubled past, but she is a resilient survivor. Hopefully, the young reality TV star receives the help she needs to continue making a better life for herself and her family.