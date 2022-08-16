ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast item: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites

By Nexstar Media Wire, D.V. Wise
 4 days ago

( WJBF ) – Chick-fil-A is planning to test a new bite-sized breakfast option — Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites — at participating locations in several U.S. markets later this month.

The breakfast item said to be baked in-house at Chick-fil-A restaurants each morning will contain egg, chorizo and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Each order includes four “Egg Bites.”

The dish is said to be Chick-fil-A’s first new “breakfast entrée” since the chicken chain introduced its Hash Brown Scramble Bowl in 2017.

Chick-fil-A in NC faces backlash for offering to pay ‘volunteer’ workers in chicken sandwiches

Chick-fil-A said the new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were created in response to consumer demand, claiming guests were “asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options.”

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they’re on the go without sacrificing taste,” Leslie Neslage, the director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement included with a press release issued Monday.

Customers can try Chick-fil-A’s new Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 at select locations in Augusta, Georgia; Aiken, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk and Portsmouth, Virginia; Miami, Florida; and New Orleans, Louisiana.

Chick-fil-A will determine if the item will be expanded to nationwide menus based on consumer feedback.

KSN News

Kansas Representative Gail Finney dies

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saturday morning, the Kansas Democratic Party announced that Representative Gail Finney (D-Wichita) died. She served in the Kansas House of Representatives for the 84th district. She has served since 2009. Finney was 63 years old. Community leaders have been sharing their thoughts on social media. Mayor Brandon Whipple and Gov. Laura […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Haysville chiropractor indicted for COVID loan fraud

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Haysville man has been charged with fraud after a federal grand jury indicted him for crimes related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy Warren, 58, of Haysville, is charged with four counts of bank fraud, two counts of […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
KSN News

Kansas woman ordered to repay $3,500 for Medicaid fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge in Leavenworth County has ordered a woman to pay over $4,500 after pleading guilty to Medicaid fraud. Seunghee Lee, 61, of Leavenworth, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false claim, statement or representation to the Medicaid program on Aug. 11. She will have to repay $3,519.44 in […]
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita brothers indicted for $3.7 million health care fraud scheme

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two Wichita brothers were in court today as a federal grand jury returned an indictment, charging them with engaging in an alleged health care fraud scheme that resulted in over $3.7 million in payments from Medicare and Tricare over a three-year period. The Department of Justice says that between 2017 and […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita man sentenced for killing teenager in 2021 crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court Friday to hear his sentence for killing a teenager in a car crash in September of 2021. Jose Rios-Cruz, 40, of Wichita, was sentenced to 56 months in prison with 36 months of post-release.  He pleaded guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter on June […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Thousands of ballots: Where Kansas abortion vote recount stands

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — After a private citizen paid nearly $120,000 to recount the “Value Them Both” amendment vote in Kansas, county election officials are busy going through thousands of ballots cast in this year’s Primary. In the state’s Capital city, Shawnee County election workers are hand-counting more than 60,000 ballots. Shawnee County Election Commissioner […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

KBI arrests Salina man in connection to 2011 murder

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Salina man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on Friday in connection to a New Cambria, Kansas, murder from 2011. Steven Couch, 51, of Salina, was arrested on Friday at approximately 11:05 a.m. on suspicion of second-degree murder for the murder of 39-year-old Carol Williams, who was […]
KSN News

K-State basketball gains major transfer commitment

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida forward Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed during a game in December 2020 and hasn’t played since, is headed to Kansas State to resume his college career. Johnson made the announcement on social media Saturday, committing to the Wildcats over fellow finalists Memphis, Nebraska and Western Kentucky. The 23-year-old Norfolk, Virginia, native will […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Newton man seriously injured after falling off homemade golf cart

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man was hospitalized with suspected serious injuries after falling off a homemade golf cart on Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says the 22-year-old man was driving the homemade golf cart eastbound on James Court in Newton when he fell off. The vehicle left the roadway […]
NEWTON, KS
