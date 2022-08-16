ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The California 'Mega Flood': What You Need To Know

By Logan DeLoye
KYLD WiLD 94.9
KYLD WiLD 94.9
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqpQF_0hJbijUB00
Photo: Getty Images

As regions of California continue to experience flooding, the possibility of a "Mega Flood" wiping out city infrastructure has resurfaced. Scientists now believe that this catastrophic phenomenon could strike the state sooner than expected. According to FOX5 , global warming might speed up the chances for what scientist have been referring to as "The Other Big One." It is predicted that nearly five to ten million people will be displaced as a result of the flood, and damages could cost trillions of dollars.

“Data show our Earth is warning and warmer air dries out to make droughts. Warmer air dries out to lead to more mega fires, but it also means warm air can hold more moisture and that more moisture can lead to floods that are ‘once in a century, once in a five century’ type floods become more common,” San Diego State University Professor of Geology Dr. Pat Abbott told FOX5 . Others involved in researching the possibility of the catastrophic event have begun to highlight the importance of taking action now.

"It’s time to gear up and explore the possibility of being prepared for something bigger," Oceanographer Marty Ralph shared.

FOX5 mentioned that the likelihood of the mega flood occurring is twice as likely as previously predicted due to rising global temperatures.

Comments / 0

Related
californiaexaminer.net

Scorching Heat And Thunderstorms Enter Northern California Forecast

The National Weather Service predicts blistering temperatures for Northern California’s inland valleys and probable thunderstorms in the region’s highest mountains this week as high pressure builds and monsoonal moisture moves north. Emily Heller, a forecaster at the Sacramento office of the meteorological service, said, “This is fairly usual...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Amancay Tapia

To Shower or Not To Shower in California, That is The Question

Shakespeare most famous play, Hamlet, has the famous line, “To be, or not to be, that is the question.” Hamlet cannot decide what is better, ending all the sufferings of life by death, or bearing the mental burdens silently. In California, one of the hottest states in the USA where drought is a serious problem, Hamlet's soliloquy should begin with the line,"To shower, or not to shower, that is the question".
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
NBC Bay Area

California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sacramento

What a "megaflood" could mean for Northern California

SACRAMENTO - Could California go from a megadrought to a megaflood?New research shows it does happen, but it is even likelier to happen in the coming decades. Scientists believe the two intersect, in part, because of climate change.Over 100 years ago, Sacramento witnessed devastating high waters as part of the Great Flood of 1862. Historical documents and pictures show the Capital City submerged in water as people traveled on canoes to get around.A new study shows a disastrous megaflood could overwhelm the state. Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys could turn into a temporary inland sea stretching nearly 300 miles in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide

A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
SAN DIEGO, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

SoCal U-Pick Farms, Orchards, & Tours

Best known for its golden beaches and forever sunny days, California is also the mighty breadbasket of the world. It’s the 5th largest supplier of food and agriculture commodities on Earth. Did you know that even though California only possesses 4% of total U.S. farms, it supplies the nation with the most agriculture products? Southern California can grow carrots and tomatoes all year long and is best known for crops like peppers, lettuce, strawberries, dates, and figs. Here’s a wow fact; Ninety-one percent of the nation’s table grapes are grown in Southern California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
FOX40

What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Rain and isolated thunderstorms expected across Northern California during heat wave

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday, despite the temperature expected to hit over 100 degrees, monsoon moisture spreading across Northern California might cause showers and isolated thunderstorms. According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, thunderstorms with light showers are possible across portions of Northern California throughout the day. Due to the little rainfall expected, the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTLA

What other states understand about merging that California doesn’t

As it turns out, drivers who wait until the very last second to merge aren’t jerks after all. An increasing number of states, Utah being the latest, have enacted laws that actually require drivers to wait until “the last second.” Other states actively encourage it.   Why? Because it works. The so-called “Zipper Merge” might […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
marinmagazine.com

Escape the Heat This Summer: 4 Northern California Swimming Holes Within an Easy Drive

A good swimming hole can make you feel like Mother Nature’s favorite child. Framed by boulders or sometimes a sandy beach, otherwise raging rivers slow down, take a breather, and invite you to do the same. Splash off a hot rock and feel icy water buzz your skin like electricity, the current massaging your muscles like a whirlpool. Here are some of our favorite cool pools, all driving distance from the Bay Area, with parking and facilities nearby, too. Jump in!
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

KYLD WiLD 94.9

San Francisco, CA
4K+
Followers
442
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bay's #1 Hit Music Station!

 https://wild949.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy